This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ArkansasTravel MavenGreenbrier, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
tourcounsel.com
Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
armoneyandpolitics.com
GastroArkansas Moves Little Rock Midtown Location
GastroArkansas has moved its Midtown Little Rock location to a new office space. The new office is located at 11700 Cantrell Road. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to seeing you in our new clinic space. Rest assured that the same providers, committed to providing you with the best care and exceptional services, will greet you. Additionally, we will continue to participate in the same insurance plans. Our phone and fax will remain the same, but please update our new address in your contacts.”
Forget the Lake House, How About a Stunning Arkansas Lake Mansion?
If you are looking for a beautiful lake house set on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Arkansas then this is it. You're welcome. This house is amazing on the outside and on the inside. This Stunning Arkansas Lake House Has Amazing Views & Movie Theater. As you arrive to the...
armoneyandpolitics.com
Hilburn & Harper, Ltd. Mourns Loss of Partner Ernie Harper
Hilburn & Harper Ltd., a North Little Rock-based law firm, has announced the death of managing partner Ernest “Ernie” H. Harper, Jr., who passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 3. Raised in Little Rock, Harper was a Little Rock Catholic High School graduate. He went on to...
mcnews.online
Charlton Campground moves to reservation system
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Campers looking to reserve a campsite on the Ouachita National Forest will now use the national reservation system to book a site at Charlton Recreation Area on the Caddo-Womble District. “This is a really exciting new step for us and is part of our goal...
A clinic in central Arkansas not requiring health insurance to open health care to many in Little Rock
A Central Arkansas health clinic isn’t requiring insurance for you to get the medical care you need.
Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court
The three tenants of a house on West 24th Street in Little Rock will be subpoenaed by their landlord in an ongoing dispute over living conditions, the landlord’s attorney told a judge in Little Rock environmental court on Thursday. City code inspectors cited landlord Imran Bohra and his company, Entropy Systems Inc., in June and […] The post Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
arkansastechnews.com
Lomax Earns Miss Arkansas Tech University Title
Hannah Lomax of Russellville was crowned the 67th Miss Tech on Friday night during the 2023 Miss Arkansas Tech University competition at Witherspoon Auditorium. Daughter of Cathy and Loren Lomax, Lomax is a 22-year old member of the ATU Class of 2024. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with the biomedical concentration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in music.
Little Rock offering relocation assistance to Big Country Chateau tenants
The City of Little Rock is offering relocation help to tenants of a troubled apartment complex.
Brides say they haven’t received the items they paid for from flower preservation business
Newlyweds are frustrated after they say they have been ghosted by a Little Rock business owner who preserves wedding bouquets.
armoneyandpolitics.com
Hot Springs Healthcare Leaders Team Up for Heart Ball
As plans are underway for the 2023 Hot Springs Heart Ball, two couples rooted in the local healthcare community have been named co-chairs of this year’s community-wide campaign. Jenny and Dr. Doug Ross, president of CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, and Angela and Scott Smith, chief executive officer at National Park Medical Center, will share the stage at the ball Feb. 11 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Water company works to kill Hydrilla, an invasive species found in Lake Maumelle
If you've been out to Lake Maumelle recently, you've probably noticed the water levels are lower than usual.
Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions
Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open.
Prosecutor tells Prairie Co. Sheriff to retire
The sheriff in Prairie County who admitted to occasionally using racial slurs is facing pressure again to resign.
aymag.com
