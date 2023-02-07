ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

GastroArkansas Moves Little Rock Midtown Location

GastroArkansas has moved its Midtown Little Rock location to a new office space. The new office is located at 11700 Cantrell Road. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to seeing you in our new clinic space. Rest assured that the same providers, committed to providing you with the best care and exceptional services, will greet you. Additionally, we will continue to participate in the same insurance plans. Our phone and fax will remain the same, but please update our new address in your contacts.”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

Hilburn & Harper, Ltd. Mourns Loss of Partner Ernie Harper

Hilburn & Harper Ltd., a North Little Rock-based law firm, has announced the death of managing partner Ernest “Ernie” H. Harper, Jr., who passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 3. Raised in Little Rock, Harper was a Little Rock Catholic High School graduate. He went on to...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
mcnews.online

Charlton Campground moves to reservation system

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Campers looking to reserve a campsite on the Ouachita National Forest will now use the national reservation system to book a site at Charlton Recreation Area on the Caddo-Womble District. “This is a really exciting new step for us and is part of our goal...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court

The three tenants of a house on West 24th Street in Little Rock will be subpoenaed by their landlord in an ongoing dispute over living conditions, the landlord’s attorney told a judge in Little Rock environmental court on Thursday. City code inspectors cited landlord Imran Bohra and his company, Entropy Systems Inc., in June and […] The post Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Lomax Earns Miss Arkansas Tech University Title

Hannah Lomax of Russellville was crowned the 67th Miss Tech on Friday night during the 2023 Miss Arkansas Tech University competition at Witherspoon Auditorium. Daughter of Cathy and Loren Lomax, Lomax is a 22-year old member of the ATU Class of 2024. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with the biomedical concentration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in music.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

Hot Springs Healthcare Leaders Team Up for Heart Ball

As plans are underway for the 2023 Hot Springs Heart Ball, two couples rooted in the local healthcare community have been named co-chairs of this year’s community-wide campaign. Jenny and Dr. Doug Ross, president of CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, and Angela and Scott Smith, chief executive officer at National Park Medical Center, will share the stage at the ball Feb. 11 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions

Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy