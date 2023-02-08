Read full article on original website
Northeast’s Nelson selected to serve on committee
KEARNEY, Neb. – The precision agriculture trainer at Northeast Community College has been selected to serve on a committee affiliated with a state farm advocacy organization. Courtney Nelson joined more than 200 young farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals from across the state in Kearney recently to gain valuable insights...
City of Columbus, Centro Hispano chosen to participate in select worldwide program
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Two Columbus entities became two of 16 recipients from across the world to participate in a worldwide exchange for rural communities. The City of Columbus and Centro Hispano were chosen by Welcoming America to participate in its Rural Welcoming Communities Exchange. As part of the program, the...
Northeast Community College welcomes new inductees to its athletics hall of fame
Twelve former student-athletes and three contributors of the athletic program at Northeast Community College and its predecessor institution have been inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame. This year's inductees include men's basketball standout Martin Keane, '89-90; Toronto, Can.; women's basketball standouts Cathy (Bassett) Amoss, '87-'89, Lakeville, Minn., and Melanie...
NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month
MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
Wayne, Fremont, Grand Island pick up more state champions; McCool Junction's Hansen claims crown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after picking up team state bowling championships, Wayne, Fremont and Grand Island notched individual titles, while McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen added a little variety to the mix. Wayne, which claimed its third straight girls state bowling championship on Tuesday, added an individual champion to the...
City of Norfolk receives grant funding to help with safe street planning
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk recently got awarded grant funding to help with safe street planning. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) discretionary program with $5 billion in appropriated funds over the next 5 years. The SS4A program funds regional,...
DCSO investigates Logan View threat
At about 9 Wednesday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat that was made on social media pertaining to Logan View Public Schools. School officials contacted authorities as soon as they were made aware of the situation. An investigation was conducted that determined the threat to be credible. Officials said, however, that there is no danger to the public or any students at Logan View.
Norfolk Catholic survives Boys Town rally
OMAHA - The Norfolk Catholic Knights finish off a hard-fought game against Boys Town and leave Omaha with a 56-50 win over the Cowboys. The Cowboys opened the ballgame with a three off the bat to lead 3-0, but the Knights didn't let the early bucket steal the momentum. Norfolk...
Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought
COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
Norfolk police investigating threats made over social media
Norfolk Police Division (NPD) are currently investigating an incident involving a minor making threats over social media.
GACC girls, Pierce boys dominate in wins
WEST POINT - The Guardian Angel Central Catholic Bluejays hosted the Pierce Bluejays in a Thursday night doubleheader, where the GACC girls took care of business 50-33 and the Pierce boys rolled 48-24. In the first game of the "Bluejay Bowl", GACC started with an early 7-0 run to jump out on Pierce, before carrying a 16-6 lead to the end of the first quarter.
Pierce's Ben Brahmer makes SportsCenter's Top 10 with circus shot
PIERCE, Neb. -- Iowa State football commit Ben Brahmer is back in the news after his circus shot to cap off a fast break made the list on SportsCenter's Top 10. The falling lay-up lob slotted in at #6 in the top 10 list released on Wednesday, Feb. 8. "Got...
Norfolk woman arrested following early morning asault
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested early this morning following a disturbance call. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with an adult male who stated that he was assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay Johnson.
FIRE DAMAGES HOME & GARAGE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA
A FIRE THURSDAY MORNING HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A GARAGE ATTACHED TO A HOME IN LAUREL NEBRASKA. VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO THE BLAZE AT 117 7TH STREET IN LAUREL AROUND 9 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE GARAGE. A LAUREL FIRE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS THE ROOF OF THE...
NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
Neligh woman arrested in Norfolk following accident
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old Neligh woman was arrested for a DUI and drug charge after a single-vehicle accident in Norfolk on Tuesday. The Norfolk Police Division said that, they along with Norfolk Rescue, responded to the accident at the intersection of E Benjamin Ave. and N Victory Road around 7:50 p.m.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man
NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
Man arrested following reckless driving call
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
