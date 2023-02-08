ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises

Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
DETROIT, MI
Ash Jurberg

The man giving away millions in Michigan

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Super Cities! Detroit' mixes facts with fun in children's book by hometown author

As the daughter of a librarian, Daralynn Walker grew up in Detroit knowing how lucky she was to spend so much time surrounded by books. “Now we have the internet and it’s great, but it’s so much and it’s overwhelming,” she says. “I think that having a library where you can go into the children’s section and walk through all the books and be inspired and go into these other worlds is just an awesome thing.” ...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit's eviction defense office will offer free legal help. Here's what to know.

Next month, the city of Detroit plans to launch a long-awaited program that will provide free lawyers for low-income Detroiters who face eviction. The program is required under an ordinance Detroit City Council passed over the summer. At the time, advocates who pushed for the ordinance called it a major step forward in addressing a huge disparity in legal representation. In a city where pre-pandemic eviction cases averaged nearly 30,000 a year, most landlords are represented...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Grosse Pointe Park no longer buying former Joe’s Garage parcel in Detroit

GROSSE POINTE PARK — A purchase agreement between Grosse Pointe Park and the nonprofit Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation to purchase the former auto body shop Joe’s Garage at 1038 Ashland St. in Detroit has been amended because the city no longer needs the property for its Department of Public Works.
DETROIT, MI
Reason.com

Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can

A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers now offering $10K for tips on murder of Michael Mendenhall

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.According to Crime Stoppers, Michael Mendenhall was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home on 13983 Indiana St. between Schoolcraft Road and Intervale Street.Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org. All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. 
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy