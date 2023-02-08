Read full article on original website
Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises
Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Brownfield board passes $616M tax break for $1.5B District Detroit project, heads to city council for review
A development panel in Detroit has approved $616 million in tax breaks Wednesday night for a proposed $1.5 billion project in the district around Little Caesars Arena. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority voted 5-to-2...
wdet.org
The history of violent policing in Detroit — and what’s changed in 60 years
Since the very public police murder of George Floyd almost three years ago, there have been a lot of talks about what policing is and isn’t — and whether police departments can change. These conversations aren’t going away, in part because we continue to see tragedies with police...
fox2detroit.com
Hats Galore: A family-owned Detroit business that's a must-stop
Hats Galore has been in business on Detroit's east side for 30 years and is a true family business. We went in for a glimpse of their style and history.
wdet.org
SE Michigan transit director says Detroit-Ann Arbor route a success, discusses future expansion plans
The agency is planning to launch an express bus route connecting downtown Detroit to DTW. A pilot program connecting Detroit to Ann Arbor by bus is proving to be a success according to officials. The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan (RTA) is the organization that manages the funding that...
CBC News
Engineer Cornelius L. Henderson helped connect Windsor and Detroit. Here's who he was
In Windsor and Detroit, efforts are underway to publicize the life and legacy of Cornelius L. Henderson, one of the engineers who helped design both the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. "He was responsible for helping with the design of these steel trusses that make up the Canadian approach...
Detroit apartment complex hit with string of catalytic converter thefts
Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame.
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
'Super Cities! Detroit' mixes facts with fun in children's book by hometown author
As the daughter of a librarian, Daralynn Walker grew up in Detroit knowing how lucky she was to spend so much time surrounded by books. “Now we have the internet and it’s great, but it’s so much and it’s overwhelming,” she says. “I think that having a library where you can go into the children’s section and walk through all the books and be inspired and go into these other worlds is just an awesome thing.” ...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Henry Ford Health, Pistons owner Tom Gores lead $2.5B development in Detroit’s New Center
Henry Ford Health, Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores are leading the charge to bring a $2.5 billion development to Detroit’s New Center neighborhood. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Plans include residential, commercial, retail, recreational and health care...
wdet.org
CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
Detroit’s Project Green Light failed to reduce violent crime, DOJ finds
The report contradicts repeated claims by city officials that the surveillance system curbed violence
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman's car broke into twice despite anti-theft devices
A Detroit woman had anti-theft devices on her car and was parked in a gated apartment lot, but that didn't stop thieves from breaking into her car twice in a week. The second time, they stole her steering wheel.
Detroit's eviction defense office will offer free legal help. Here's what to know.
Next month, the city of Detroit plans to launch a long-awaited program that will provide free lawyers for low-income Detroiters who face eviction. The program is required under an ordinance Detroit City Council passed over the summer. At the time, advocates who pushed for the ordinance called it a major step forward in addressing a huge disparity in legal representation. In a city where pre-pandemic eviction cases averaged nearly 30,000 a year, most landlords are represented...
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Park no longer buying former Joe’s Garage parcel in Detroit
GROSSE POINTE PARK — A purchase agreement between Grosse Pointe Park and the nonprofit Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation to purchase the former auto body shop Joe’s Garage at 1038 Ashland St. in Detroit has been amended because the city no longer needs the property for its Department of Public Works.
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
Flint homicide victim ‘made an impact on everyone he met,’ mother says
FLINT, MI – Early on the morning of Jan. 16, Tamika Mize answered the knock at her door without knowing that the man on the other side was about to change her life. “(He) said your son shot himself over on Chippewa,” Mize said. “I said, ‘No, my son did not shoot himself,’ and I closed the door.”
Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can
A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
Crime Stoppers now offering $10K for tips on murder of Michael Mendenhall
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.According to Crime Stoppers, Michael Mendenhall was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home on 13983 Indiana St. between Schoolcraft Road and Intervale Street.Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org. All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest.
