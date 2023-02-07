Read full article on original website
southhillenterprise.com
Lady Phoenix Go 2-1 on Week
The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls basketball team earned a season-sweep over Tunstall HS by smacking the Lady Trojans 54-19 on the road Friday night to complete a 4-8 first-season in the Piedmont District. Mecklenburg (6-14) will open play in the district tournament on Friday but was still awaiting...
Franklin News Post
Win No. 13 comes in season finale, 33-7
Franklin County opened the game with a 17-0 run and led 18-1 at intermission en route to a 33-7 Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity basketball win over Northside Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in the 2022-2023 season finale for both teams. The Eagles (13-6, 8-2 Blue Ridge District),...
Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit
There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia
Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
thenewsprogress.com
Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training & Certification Course
There is still time to join fellow nature lovers on a lifelong learning adventure! If you are interested in nature, conservation, and stewardship of our natural resources, the Southern Piedmont chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists (VMN) invites you to join them! Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. The process of becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist begins with enrolling in a basic training course and completing a volunteer service project. The course covers a wide range of topics—including biogeography, insects, mammals, plants, forestry, wetlands, and much, much more! Applications are being accepted at: http://bttr.im/2c4ei through February 12, 2023. The Southern Piedmont Chapter covers Mecklenburg, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenberg, and Brunswick Counties. You can meet a Virginia Master Naturalist at an information session and learn more about the VMN program and the 2023 certification course, which begins in March.
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
WSLS
Lynchburg City Schools to host cosmetology event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools offer a variety of career and technical education classes. But on Friday, students from the Heritage High School cosmetology class were able to hone their skills by cutting the hair of their newly-hired supervisor. Instructional Supervisor Robbie Dooley volunteered for a haircut from...
thenewsprogress.com
Clifton Threat joins Benchmark Bankshares Board of Directors
Kenbridge, VA, February 2, 2023 - Benchmark Bankshares, Inc., holding company for Benchmark Community Bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Emporia resident Clifton Threat to its Board of Directors. In making the announcement, Benchmark President/CEO Jay Stafford said of Threat, “Clifton is a terrific addition to our Board...
WBTM
Update: Man Wanted in NC Injured in Danville Crash Following Vehicle Pursuit
A man wanted in North Carolina was injured in a crash on Saturday during a vehicle pursuit. According to a release from Virginia State Police, Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, of Raleigh, NC was traveling south on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
timesvirginian.com
New Lynchburg cookie store to open on Wards Rd. Friday
Lynchburg is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, Feb. 10, when locally owned and operated Lynchburg Crumbl Cookies, located at 3922 Wards Road, Suite J, opens its doors. Store owners, Cory and Joanna Ellis, and their partner, Matt Beecroft, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WSLS
Students mourn beloved music teacher
SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
caswellmessenger.com
N. L. Dillard MS holds special laying of the wreath ceremony
What a grand celebration held at the Dillard House in Yanceyville on January 10th! The N.L. Dillard Middle School Laying of the Wreath Ceremony was a special honor for Nicholas Longworth Dillard, focusing on the 20th year celebration of Dillard Middle School. The attendees were delighted to witness and participate...
Top 20 restaurants in Lynchburg according to Trip Advisor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top 20 restaurants that people can’t get enough […]
warrenrecord.com
Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend
Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop. Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
Dobbins-Heights native recognized as an nationwide influence in local government
DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Robert David Sr., a motivational speaker and youth and gang violence prevention director who grew up in Dobbins Heights, has been recognized as a “Top 100 Influencers in Local Government” by the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). His nomination read, “his work, along...
WDBJ7.com
Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockslide Rt. 58 in Patrick County resulted in a temporary lane closure Thursday morning, according to VDOT. The rockslide occurred near Howell Bottom Lane on Rt. 58. and caused the westbound lane to be closed. The crash has been cleared.
WSLS
Night to Shine returns to Roanoke
SALEM, Va. – Volunteers are at work this week transforming Fellowship Community Church into a dance floor for the Night to Shine prom on Friday. The prom is an event started by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The dance is for people of all abilities to celebrate those with special...
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
