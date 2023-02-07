ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, VA

southhillenterprise.com

Lady Phoenix Go 2-1 on Week

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls basketball team earned a season-sweep over Tunstall HS by smacking the Lady Trojans 54-19 on the road Friday night to complete a 4-8 first-season in the Piedmont District. Mecklenburg (6-14) will open play in the district tournament on Friday but was still awaiting...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Win No. 13 comes in season finale, 33-7

Franklin County opened the game with a 17-0 run and led 18-1 at intermission en route to a 33-7 Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity basketball win over Northside Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in the 2022-2023 season finale for both teams. The Eagles (13-6, 8-2 Blue Ridge District),...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit

There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
DURHAM, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia

Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
EMPORIA, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training & Certification Course

There is still time to join fellow nature lovers on a lifelong learning adventure! If you are interested in nature, conservation, and stewardship of our natural resources, the Southern Piedmont chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists (VMN) invites you to join them! Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. The process of becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist begins with enrolling in a basic training course and completing a volunteer service project. The course covers a wide range of topics—including biogeography, insects, mammals, plants, forestry, wetlands, and much, much more! Applications are being accepted at: http://bttr.im/2c4ei through February 12, 2023. The Southern Piedmont Chapter covers Mecklenburg, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenberg, and Brunswick Counties. You can meet a Virginia Master Naturalist at an information session and learn more about the VMN program and the 2023 certification course, which begins in March.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg City Schools to host cosmetology event

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools offer a variety of career and technical education classes. But on Friday, students from the Heritage High School cosmetology class were able to hone their skills by cutting the hair of their newly-hired supervisor. Instructional Supervisor Robbie Dooley volunteered for a haircut from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Clifton Threat joins Benchmark Bankshares Board of Directors

Kenbridge, VA, February 2, 2023 - Benchmark Bankshares, Inc., holding company for Benchmark Community Bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Emporia resident Clifton Threat to its Board of Directors. In making the announcement, Benchmark President/CEO Jay Stafford said of Threat, “Clifton is a terrific addition to our Board...
EMPORIA, VA
WBTM

Update: Man Wanted in NC Injured in Danville Crash Following Vehicle Pursuit

A man wanted in North Carolina was injured in a crash on Saturday during a vehicle pursuit. According to a release from Virginia State Police, Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, of Raleigh, NC was traveling south on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
DANVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

New Lynchburg cookie store to open on Wards Rd. Friday

Lynchburg is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, Feb. 10, when locally owned and operated Lynchburg Crumbl Cookies, located at 3922 Wards Road, Suite J, opens its doors. Store owners, Cory and Joanna Ellis, and their partner, Matt Beecroft, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Students mourn beloved music teacher

SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
SALEM, VA
caswellmessenger.com

N. L. Dillard MS holds special laying of the wreath ceremony

What a grand celebration held at the Dillard House in Yanceyville on January 10th! The N.L. Dillard Middle School Laying of the Wreath Ceremony was a special honor for Nicholas Longworth Dillard, focusing on the 20th year celebration of Dillard Middle School. The attendees were delighted to witness and participate...
YANCEYVILLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend

Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop. Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Night to Shine returns to Roanoke

SALEM, Va. – Volunteers are at work this week transforming Fellowship Community Church into a dance floor for the Night to Shine prom on Friday. The prom is an event started by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The dance is for people of all abilities to celebrate those with special...
SALEM, VA

