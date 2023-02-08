McKees Rocks Bridge to close for pavement marking

The McKees Rocks Bridge will close for three hours Wednesday starting at noon.

Traffic will be detoured to the West End Bridge between noon and 3 p.m.

Work crews from Brayman Construction and Advantage Steel & Construction will close the bridge in both directions as they perform pavement marking.

It’s part of the $22.4 million preservation project on the McKees Rocks Bridge in Pittsburgh, according to PennDOT officials.

The second phase of the project runs between Route 51 and Route 65. It also includes sidewalk repairs and replacement, road and ramp reconstruction, handicap-accessible ramp installation and other work.

The overall project is expected to continue into fall 2024.

To join an email list with regular PennDOT updates on the project, email ymanyisha@pa.gov and enter “Subscribe — McKees Rocks Bridge” in the subject line.