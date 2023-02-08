ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

McKees Rocks Bridge to close for pavement marking

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvNd2_0kfsCFaN00

The McKees Rocks Bridge will close for three hours Wednesday starting at noon.

Traffic will be detoured to the West End Bridge between noon and 3 p.m.

Work crews from Brayman Construction and Advantage Steel & Construction will close the bridge in both directions as they perform pavement marking.

It’s part of the $22.4 million preservation project on the McKees Rocks Bridge in Pittsburgh, according to PennDOT officials.

The second phase of the project runs between Route 51 and Route 65. It also includes sidewalk repairs and replacement, road and ramp reconstruction, handicap-accessible ramp installation and other work.

The overall project is expected to continue into fall 2024.

To join an email list with regular PennDOT updates on the project, email ymanyisha@pa.gov and enter “Subscribe — McKees Rocks Bridge” in the subject line.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Traffic stoppages planned for the Boulevard of the Allies

Daylight traffic stoppages are expected to take place along the Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh on Monday through Thursday for roadwork, PennDOT announced. Authorities said the stoppages of about 15 minutes or less will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between the Crosstown Boulevard and the Birmingham Bridge, weather permitting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Work on Youngwood's Depot Street to trigger detour

The intersection of Depot and Third Streets in Youngwood will be subject to intermittent closures beginning Monday as crews work to construct sidewalks and curb ramps that comply with federal standards for handicapped access. The work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays through the...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
wtae.com

Huge pothole damaging cars in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A huge pothole on a road that leads to several businesses off William Penn Highway in Monroeville has damaged several cars. One woman said she's been trying to find out who's responsible for patching it up, but she hit a dead end. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been pounding the pavement to get her answers.
MONROEVILLE, PA
westmifflinpolice.com

Traffic advisory: Tuesday, February 14th

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Funeral services for McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski will be held on Tuesday, February 14th. A large contingent of police officers and police vehicles will be coming into the South Hills starting around 8 am on Tuesday. The funeral procession route includes Brownsville Road in Brentwood, Churchview Avenue...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Squirrel Hill

One person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Thursday. Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said crews responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian just after 3 p.m. near Wilkins Avenue and Beechwood Boulevard. Streets were closed for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home

A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident

A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
BUTLER, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, GAS LEAK

Along with yesterday’s fire, there were just a handful of calls for Indiana County first responders on Thursday. Those calls included a vehicle crash at 10:09 AM on Route 119 in Burrell Township at the intersection of Blaire Road. Black Lick and Blairsville firefighters were dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Black Lick fire officials said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that two vehicles were involved, but one vehicle fled the scene after the crash. The vehicle that remained was only hit with debris from the crash. That vehicle was later moved to Blaire Road.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: Driver to be cited after crash into Eat‘n Park in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A driver who allegedly crashed into an Eat’n Park restaurant in Butler County is expected to be cited by police. A state police news release published Friday said David L. Smith, Jr., 56, of Butler, will be cited for driving while his operating privilege is suspended or revoked, following the crash on Jan. 16 at the restaurant at the Clearview Mall in Center Township.
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy