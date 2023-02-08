Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hopkinsville (KY) City Council Approves $2.5M Land Purchase for Fire Station
Hopkinsville City Council took another step Tuesday night toward constructing the city’s fifth fire station, hoptownchronicle.org reported. Following a closed session to discuss property acquisition, council members voted unanimously to purchase a 10-acre parcel near the Walmart Distribution Center for $2.5 million from DDL 10, a company based in Illinois, the report said.
Hopkinsville City Council approves $2.5M land purchase for fire station
Hopkinsville City Council took another step Tuesday night toward constructing the city's fifth fire station. Following a closed session to discuss property acquisition, council members voted unanimously to purchase a 10-acre parcel near the Walmart Distribution Center for $2.5 million from DDL 10, a company based in Illinois.
whopam.com
Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
whvoradio.com
CCPS Considering Weapons Detection Systems For High Schools
The Christian County Board of Education will host a special called meeting Monday afternoon to consider the purchase of a weapons detection system for three schools. According to an agenda released by the district Friday afternoon, the cost of the weapons detection systems in Christian County High School; Hopkinsville High School; and Bluegrass Academy is over $809,000.
whopam.com
Local Planning Committee votes to send amended District Facility Plan to KDE for review
The Local Planning Committee met Thursday evening, where they heard from the public and voted to send the amended draft District Facility Plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. The proposal presented to the committee by Superintendent Chris Bentzel includes the plan to convert Martin Luther King Elementary...
whopam.com
HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus
A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville employees celebrate years of service at 2023 Pin Breakfast
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville celebrated employees for years of continued service this week at its annual Employee Pin Breakfast. The event recognizes city employees with a special commemorative pin presented by Mayor Joe Pitts for every five years of service. Michael McWhorter, an employee with Clarksville...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
whopam.com
Rep. Dossett discusses Week 2 of General Assembly session
Ninth District State Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke says while a large amount of legislation hasn’t moved forward during the second week of the 2023 General Assembly session, discussions on several matters have picked up. The House Education Committee held a lengthy meeting on Kentucky’s teacher shortage and while...
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
Kentucky man gets 10 years for armed narcotics trafficking
A Christian County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking.
10-story mixed use development coming to Clarksville
Millan Enterprises is in the beginning stages of the project at Jefferson and North First Street in downtown Clarksville.
clarksvilletoday.com
Romereo Shamburger had the right to remain silent, just not the ability
24-year-old Romereo Shamburger was driving a Chrysler 300 on Hwy 236 with a headline out in the early hours of February 4. THP Trooper Brian Glenn conducted a traffic stop and immediately noticed his bloodshot eyes and a scale in the floorboard. Shamburger volunteered 4.4 grams of marijuana to the Trooper and said he keeps the scale so he doesn’t get scammed when buying it. Not knowing when to shut up, Shamburger told the Trooper that he had just quit smoking today, but prior to today, he “would smoke three times a day, in the morning, lunch break, and after work, and rolls approximately .5 grams of marijuana into black and mild cigars and smokes them.”
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
whopam.com
Todd County Jail looking to purchase full body scanner
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning gave approval for the Todd County Jail to apply for grant funds to help purchase a full-body scanner that could help reduce the entry of illegal contraband into the facility. It was part of an otherwise routine agenda that magistrates made quick work of,...
whopam.com
Woman injured in KY 115 accident
A woman was taken to a local hospital following a single vehicle accident Friday morning on KY 115 in Christian County. It happened just after 7 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire & EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was taken by ambulance to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville. The Christian...
Robertson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 1-10, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Robertson County for February 1-10, 2023 from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our newest business news right here!. Whether you are looking to start your own business or simply curious about what new companies may be entering your local market, make sure to check back here for all of your latest business news from Robertson County!
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
whopam.com
Kevin Simmons
(56, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of life services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday at 1 p.m. until the service hour. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
clarksvillenow.com
EV supplier to bring 68 high-wage jobs to Clarksville in $70 million project
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – EV battery manufacturing is ramping up in Clarksville, with big announcements from LG Chem and Microvast. Now, another company is looking to join the effort, bringing big benefits to the local work force. At the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) meeting on Wednesday,...
