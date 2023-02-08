ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Hopkinsville (KY) City Council Approves $2.5M Land Purchase for Fire Station

Hopkinsville City Council took another step Tuesday night toward constructing the city’s fifth fire station, hoptownchronicle.org reported. Following a closed session to discuss property acquisition, council members voted unanimously to purchase a 10-acre parcel near the Walmart Distribution Center for $2.5 million from DDL 10, a company based in Illinois, the report said.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown

Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

CCPS Considering Weapons Detection Systems For High Schools

The Christian County Board of Education will host a special called meeting Monday afternoon to consider the purchase of a weapons detection system for three schools. According to an agenda released by the district Friday afternoon, the cost of the weapons detection systems in Christian County High School; Hopkinsville High School; and Bluegrass Academy is over $809,000.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus

A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Rep. Dossett discusses Week 2 of General Assembly session

Ninth District State Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke says while a large amount of legislation hasn’t moved forward during the second week of the 2023 General Assembly session, discussions on several matters have picked up. The House Education Committee held a lengthy meeting on Kentucky’s teacher shortage and while...
PEMBROKE, KY
whvoradio.com

Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam

A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
PRINCETON, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Romereo Shamburger had the right to remain silent, just not the ability

24-year-old Romereo Shamburger was driving a Chrysler 300 on Hwy 236 with a headline out in the early hours of February 4. THP Trooper Brian Glenn conducted a traffic stop and immediately noticed his bloodshot eyes and a scale in the floorboard. Shamburger volunteered 4.4 grams of marijuana to the Trooper and said he keeps the scale so he doesn’t get scammed when buying it. Not knowing when to shut up, Shamburger told the Trooper that he had just quit smoking today, but prior to today, he “would smoke three times a day, in the morning, lunch break, and after work, and rolls approximately .5 grams of marijuana into black and mild cigars and smokes them.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse

A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Todd County Jail looking to purchase full body scanner

Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning gave approval for the Todd County Jail to apply for grant funds to help purchase a full-body scanner that could help reduce the entry of illegal contraband into the facility. It was part of an otherwise routine agenda that magistrates made quick work of,...
whopam.com

Woman injured in KY 115 accident

A woman was taken to a local hospital following a single vehicle accident Friday morning on KY 115 in Christian County. It happened just after 7 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire & EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was taken by ambulance to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville. The Christian...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Robertson County Source

Robertson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 1-10, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Robertson County for February 1-10, 2023 from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our newest business news right here!. Whether you are looking to start your own business or simply curious about what new companies may be entering your local market, make sure to check back here for all of your latest business news from Robertson County!
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting

Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Kevin Simmons

(56, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of life services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday at 1 p.m. until the service hour. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

EV supplier to bring 68 high-wage jobs to Clarksville in $70 million project

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – EV battery manufacturing is ramping up in Clarksville, with big announcements from LG Chem and Microvast. Now, another company is looking to join the effort, bringing big benefits to the local work force. At the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) meeting on Wednesday,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy