Flourtown, PA

Daily Voice

Philly Area Pizzerias Named Among Best In America

Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone. Including three Pennsylvania pizzerias. The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. Here...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia siblings reported missing

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
NORRISTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Man’s Wallet, Lost on Casino Floor, Returned by Finder

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – What Pennsylvania State Police reportedly consider a valid mistake, which occurred at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, has prompted troopers to decline filing charges against an unidentified suspect, the agency said Thursday (Feb. 9, 2023). Skippack-based troopers, on duty at the...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia

- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

