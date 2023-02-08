Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
SuperBowl Chiefs Eagles Kelce Face Off - Opinion: Ultimate Sibling Rivalry. What their Birthday cards reveal...DearWiseWomen
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Philly Area Pizzerias Named Among Best In America
Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone. Including three Pennsylvania pizzerias. The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. Here...
Students allege culture of racism at NE Philly school following fallout of viral blackface video
In-person classes were canceled on Friday for students at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls after a racist video with some of its white students went viral. Some still came to protest what they say is a trend of harassment for Black students.
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
fox29.com
Science, Art, and Bugs at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion
Want to hold a tarantula?! Bob drove to the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion to learn about roaches and tarantulas. He also explored their large pavilion where butterflies are always fluttering around!
Steel City Brewing to Help Rejuvenate Downtown Coatesville District
The new brewpub, helmed by local chef and restaurateur Phil Ferro, is just one of a few projects to be rolled out over this year and next.
Chester Springs Celebrity Craftsman to Give Presentations at Philly Home + Garden Show
Carpenter and celebrity craftsman Jeff Devlin will be one of the guests who will be presenting at this year’s Philly Home + Garden Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, writes Timothy Walton for 6ABC. The show will feature over 250 home improvement experts. Devlin, who will also have...
Popular Chick-fil-A Location in Bensalem Approved for a Second Drive-Thru Lane
Due to the popularity of a particular restaurant, officials in Bucks County are moving forward with plans to make getting takeout easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updates to the restaurant for the Bensalem Patch. Due to long lines for picking up orders, Chick-fil-A in Bensalem will soon be expanding...
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
Philadelphia siblings reported missing
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lynnewood Estate Bought; Owners to Restore a ‘Living, Breathing Part of Cheltenham’
Lynnewood Hall, now on its way to preservation and protection. The 34-acre Lynnewood Estate in Elkins Park has been purchased. Better news is the intentions of its new owners, a foundation run by Edward Thome and Angie Van Scyoc. Carla Robinson carried their story in the Chestnut Hill Local. The...
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger
NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
Bensalem-Based Addiction Treatment Center Launches New Program
The organization is working to help those in Bucks County with addiction issues. A Bucks County addiction center is now offering a new program that is designed to help working professionals dealing with related issues. John George wrote about the center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Livengrin, a drug and...
sanatogapost.com
Man’s Wallet, Lost on Casino Floor, Returned by Finder
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – What Pennsylvania State Police reportedly consider a valid mistake, which occurred at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, has prompted troopers to decline filing charges against an unidentified suspect, the agency said Thursday (Feb. 9, 2023). Skippack-based troopers, on duty at the...
Puppy Bowl Features Local Shelter Dogs, Including Four-Legged Friends From Brandywine Valley SPCA
For the 19th year, Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl will take place on Super Bowl Sunday with several Philadelphia-area shelter dogs participating, including a few from the Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. Overall, 122 dogs from 67 shelters will be at the Puppy...
PhillyBite
Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia
- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
