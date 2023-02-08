ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

DEER MOUSE WITH HANTAVIRUS FOUND IN CAMPO

Information and photo courtesy of County News Service. February 8, 2023 (Campo) -- A deer mouse collected from an open nature area in Campo during routine monitoring has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. This is the first case confirmed this year in San Diego County. Finding hantavirus in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Veritable Bouquet of New Events Will Bloom at The Flower Fields

QUESTION: Are there more blossoms to be found at The Flower Fields, the celebrated blanket of blooms that blankets 55 rolling acres in Carlsbad each spring, or more activities and events on the attraction's busy schedule? Answer: It's the flowers, of course, by a lot. That's because it would be hard, really, for anything to top 70,000,000, which is about the number of Giant Tecolote Ranunculuses that dazzlingly dot the property. Still, though, let's raise our sunhats high in admiring tribute and wave our parasols in the air, for the destination's delightful line-up of events, pastimes, and enjoyable outings is pretty extensive each year, and 2023 looks to boast even more activities than bygone years. True, many guests swing by the stunning spot simply to bask in all of that saturated hue, but plenty of people do love to check out the offerings, both new and returning.
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

Send a 'Singing Valentine' to someone special

SAN DIEGO — Valentine's Day is Tuesday, February 14. If you're looking for a gift for someone special that 'really sings' look no further. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Balboa Park to tell you how you can order a Singing Valentine. If the combination of flowers and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Nautical Neighbors swim through Oceanside!

An exquisite stained glass mural titled Nautical Neighbors was installed last summer in the heart of Oceanside. All the abundant sea life swimming through the mural was designed and created by Don Myers and assembled by the citizens of Oceanside. You can see this very beautiful public art at the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

10 San Diego Stores to Check Out When Redecorating Your Home

So, you’ve deep-cleaned your house in the spirit of spring, brought that pothos back from the brink (we’ve all been there), and dropped off that box of mystery novels and old camping gear at the donation center…but your crib is still feeling a little blah. Revitalize your home with updated furnishings or fresh accents to make your dwelling a relaxing space to chill after work and an envy-inducing spot for entertaining.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A green February walk at Mission Trails.

Today was the perfect day for a walk at Mission Trails Regional Park. It’s February. The sun was out . . . a pleasant breeze . . . temperature low 70’s. The trails were almost dry after our recent winter rain. The footing was neither muddy nor dusty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Take Me Home, Gravel Roads

In our era of 24/7 digital connectedness it’s a peculiar (if predictable) irony that most of us spend more time gawking at other people’s experiences instead of having adventures of our own. It was with all of this in mind I found myself chasing my friend's wheel as we pedaled on the Pacific Highway, leaving San Diego for the weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Compassionate, reasonably priced pet care has returned to North County

There’s a new healthcare provider in town for your favorite furry companions. Freddie’s Place Animal Hospital + Urgent Care is their name, and you can find them in Vista at 2395 S. Melrose Place. The folks at Freddie’s Place claim to be “UNLEASHING” a change in pet care, as they bring back old-fashioned compassionate service at affordable costs for all pet owners in San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

