Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge ExtensionOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego weather alert: cooler weather, increased winds and showers ahead this weekendStanleySan Diego, CA
Sailors Encounter Waving Sunfish off the Coast of San Diego: Viral VideoSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
San Diego family donates to sober living home after brother overdoses
Logan Ryan, 21, struggled with substance abuse, but found help at the First Step House of North County.
The Modern Churro Opening in Downtown Vista
Cuban Coffee, Sandwiches, and Desserts Planned at Vista Cafe
eastcountymagazine.org
DEER MOUSE WITH HANTAVIRUS FOUND IN CAMPO
Information and photo courtesy of County News Service. February 8, 2023 (Campo) -- A deer mouse collected from an open nature area in Campo during routine monitoring has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. This is the first case confirmed this year in San Diego County. Finding hantavirus in...
NBC Los Angeles
A Veritable Bouquet of New Events Will Bloom at The Flower Fields
QUESTION: Are there more blossoms to be found at The Flower Fields, the celebrated blanket of blooms that blankets 55 rolling acres in Carlsbad each spring, or more activities and events on the attraction's busy schedule? Answer: It's the flowers, of course, by a lot. That's because it would be hard, really, for anything to top 70,000,000, which is about the number of Giant Tecolote Ranunculuses that dazzlingly dot the property. Still, though, let's raise our sunhats high in admiring tribute and wave our parasols in the air, for the destination's delightful line-up of events, pastimes, and enjoyable outings is pretty extensive each year, and 2023 looks to boast even more activities than bygone years. True, many guests swing by the stunning spot simply to bask in all of that saturated hue, but plenty of people do love to check out the offerings, both new and returning.
Send a 'Singing Valentine' to someone special
SAN DIEGO — Valentine's Day is Tuesday, February 14. If you're looking for a gift for someone special that 'really sings' look no further. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Balboa Park to tell you how you can order a Singing Valentine. If the combination of flowers and...
Disabled seniors still trapped in Lemon Grove apartment building
SAN DIEGO — A new sign on the elevator at the Citronica II senior apartment building in Lemon Grove says elevator ropes replacement work is scheduled for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 and normal service will resume as soon as completed. That means people on floors 2 through 4...
Weekend Watch February 10 - 12 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Come find the love of your life at one of the largest adoption events in the Country. Hundreds of adoptable animals from dozens of rescue agencies and animal Shelters....all in one place!. Home of Guiding...
This popular Los Angeles flea market can now be found in San Diego
San Diegans would used to have to travel up north to get to one of these quintessential Los Angeles marketplaces, but not anymore as one of the most popular of these bazaars, Silverlake Flea, has come down south with a new satellite location: Moonlight Marketplace in Encinitas.
coolsandiegosights.com
Nautical Neighbors swim through Oceanside!
An exquisite stained glass mural titled Nautical Neighbors was installed last summer in the heart of Oceanside. All the abundant sea life swimming through the mural was designed and created by Don Myers and assembled by the citizens of Oceanside. You can see this very beautiful public art at the...
sandiegomagazine.com
10 San Diego Stores to Check Out When Redecorating Your Home
So, you’ve deep-cleaned your house in the spirit of spring, brought that pothos back from the brink (we’ve all been there), and dropped off that box of mystery novels and old camping gear at the donation center…but your crib is still feeling a little blah. Revitalize your home with updated furnishings or fresh accents to make your dwelling a relaxing space to chill after work and an envy-inducing spot for entertaining.
Tiny Mouse at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sets Guinness World Record
His name is Pat and his species of Pacific pocket mice are almost extinct.
Urbane Cafe Opening Oceanside Location
Fast-Casual Chain Working On Two New San Diego Cafes
NBC San Diego
Planning a Beach Bonfire? City of San Diego Imposes New Rules on Wood-Burning Beach Fires
One of San Diego’s favorite activities during the summer months, when the days are warmer and longer, are beach bonfires. But, soon, the experience may cost you either more money or more time. The San Diego City Council approved a ban on wood-burning fires outside of city-provided rings on...
San Diego family hit with tragedy twice, urges people not to drink and drive Super Bowl weekend
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman whose father was killed by a drunk driver urges the public to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired. Monica Zech's father, a Navy veteran, was killed in June of 1992 while walking in La Mesa. He was at a crosswalk; a car stopped to let him go. However, another car went around that vehicle and hit him.
coolsandiegosights.com
A green February walk at Mission Trails.
Today was the perfect day for a walk at Mission Trails Regional Park. It’s February. The sun was out . . . a pleasant breeze . . . temperature low 70’s. The trails were almost dry after our recent winter rain. The footing was neither muddy nor dusty.
sandiegomagazine.com
Take Me Home, Gravel Roads
In our era of 24/7 digital connectedness it’s a peculiar (if predictable) irony that most of us spend more time gawking at other people’s experiences instead of having adventures of our own. It was with all of this in mind I found myself chasing my friend's wheel as we pedaled on the Pacific Highway, leaving San Diego for the weekend.
NBC San Diego
‘Please Send Pizza,' Says Young Cancer Patient's Sign in Hospital Window, Strangers Answer Call
One year and three months. That is how long Viviana Navarrete has been at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. She is 13 years old and has acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which requires chemotherapy. “When I first started off, it was really hard and all I wanted to do...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
Coast News
Compassionate, reasonably priced pet care has returned to North County
There’s a new healthcare provider in town for your favorite furry companions. Freddie’s Place Animal Hospital + Urgent Care is their name, and you can find them in Vista at 2395 S. Melrose Place. The folks at Freddie’s Place claim to be “UNLEASHING” a change in pet care, as they bring back old-fashioned compassionate service at affordable costs for all pet owners in San Diego County.
Man Walking in ‘Extremely Dark Area’ of Mission Gorge Road Struck and Killed
A man died early Friday after being struck by a car on Mission Gorge Road in the Mission Trails Regional Park area, San Diego Police reported. Just after 1 a.m., a 31-year-old man driving westbound in a 2013 Toyota Prius in the 8700 block of Mission Gorge struck and killed the victim, who was walking in an “extremely dark area” of the road.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
