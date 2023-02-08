Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
Mysterious billionaire toymaker is holding legendary Calif. hotel ‘hostage’
Why one of California's luxury hotels still hasn't reopened after 1,000 days.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
California city baffled by 'outrageous attack' involving feces
In an email to SFGATE, Mayor Bob Whalen wrote, "I do not have any facts to back any theories at this point."
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
22-year-old San Francisco bar Phoenix to finally close for demolition
The decades-old Mission bar is set to be demolished for housing.
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
Uber cancels SFO ad campaign after San Francisco locals mock it
How do you do, fellow San Franciscans?
SFGate
Emu escape: Flightless giant gets loose in Massachusetts
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A large pet bird that is normally native to Australia caused a ruckus south of Boston after escaping from her home. The bird is an emu, which is the second-tallest bird on Earth after its close relative the ostrich. The flightless bird got loose on Thursday night in East Bridgewater and led police on a chase through Brockton, WCVB-TV reported.
SF techies’ attempt at an NYC ‘Neighborhood’ roasted by New York Magazine
"This neighborhood will not embrace you, we will loathe you and curse you."
The Bay Area bakery selling the viral spiral croissant popularized in NYC
After a Bay Area influencer featured it on social media, this bakery's showstopping pastry went viral.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
City of Oakland hit with ransomware attack of unknown severity
The city has taken "affected systems" offline, and it's not yet known whether data was stolen.
SFGate
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon's liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a public...
Comments / 0