Las Vegas, NV

Outsider.com

JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence

More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
BOULDER, CO
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

Emu escape: Flightless giant gets loose in Massachusetts

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A large pet bird that is normally native to Australia caused a ruckus south of Boston after escaping from her home. The bird is an emu, which is the second-tallest bird on Earth after its close relative the ostrich. The flightless bird got loose on Thursday night in East Bridgewater and led police on a chase through Brockton, WCVB-TV reported.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
SFGate

Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon's liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a public...
OREGON STATE

