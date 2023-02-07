ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster is hoping L.A. will catch his act in Super Bowl LVII

By Gary Klein, Jeff Miller, Sam Farmer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bMHL_0kfsBVUy00

While playing at Long Beach Poly High and USC, JuJu Smith-Schuster dreamed of one day playing in the Super Bowl.

Six years into his NFL career, Smith-Schuster will get his opportunity.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver could be a key player Sunday when the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

“I’m super excited to represent Long Beach Poly and USC — and just Los Angeles,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’ll be repping in the Super Bowl.”

Smith-Schuster, 26, played five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a one-year, incentive-laden $10.75-million contract with the Chiefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLrBO_0kfsBVUy00
Juju Smith-Schuster makes a catch on the first day of spring practice at USC's Howard Jones Field in 2016. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The Chiefs subsequently traded speedy Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, giving All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes an almost entirely new receiving corps to go along with star tight end Travis Kelce.

Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns.

“Great personality, so we like that addition that way,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday. “But he also complements Kelce.

“He has that ability to feel in space, openings, and Patrick trusts that. He’s sure-handed, he’s great after the catch, tough to bring down and he’s smart. He picked all this stuff up and he did it well. Got the confidence of the quarterback. That takes a lot.”

Mahomes indicated that Smith-Schuster’s value goes beyond his ability to run physical routes.

“The biggest thing is the joy he brings into the building every single day,” Mahomes said, “and the work ethic.”

Smith-Schuster began his NFL career with the Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft .

In his second season, Smith-Schuster caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns, and was voted to the Pro Bowl.

In 2020, Smith-Schuster had 97 catches, nine for touchdowns. But last season, Smith-Schuster caught 15 passes in five games before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

So this season was a chance to show the Chiefs — and 31 other teams — that he could still produce.

“He’s one of those guys where you just want to be around him,” Valdes-Scantling said. “He’s always in a good mood. He brings a great energy to the team, and he’s a dawg on the football field.”

Kelce said Smith-Schuster made an impression during training camp. Though he was new to the team, he implored teammates to take a few extra reps.

“Like, ‘Hey man, I know we’re dog tired and coaches are giving us a break here, but why don’t we push through some of these extra reps,’ ” Kelce said about Smith-Schuster. “That kind of stuff goes a long way. It shows guys your dedication, your devotion and how hard you want this, and JuJu has shown nothing but that since he’s been here.”

The transition to a new team, Smith-Schuster said, was eased by the way he was welcomed by teammates. The time they have spent together on and off the field has forged a strong bond and an unselfish mindset.

“You have so many crazy players on the field and there’s one football and everyone wants to win,” he said. “I will get two catches in the Super Bowl and with a W, and I’ll be happy, so … just the chemistry that we all have together, we’re all in it for one reason.”

Smith-Schuster said he is reminded of the magnitude of Sunday’s game every time he studies his playbook and sees the Super Bowl LVII logo.

“I’ve been chasing a Super Bowl ring for the past six years,” he said. “I’m actually here, and it’s unbelievable.”

Chargers connection

The Chargers are nearly three decades removed from their lone Super Bowl appearance, which came after the 1994 season.

But the franchise has a strong connection to Super Bowl LVII in Nick Sirianni, the Eagles coach who spent five seasons with the Chargers and met one of his mentors during that time.

Sirianni on Tuesday identified his father, Fran, and his college coach at Mt. Union, Larry Kehres, as two of the three most influential people in his career. The other: Frank Reich.

He and Reich were together for three years with the Chargers before Reich left in 2018 to become the head coach in Indianapolis and hired Sirianni to be his offensive coordinator.

“I try to help the coaches here who could be head coaches one day the way Frank helped me,” Sirianni said. “Frank was very deliberate in helping me. That’s one of the reasons I think I was ready to be in this position.”

When Sirianni took over the Eagles last year, the team started 2-5 before rallying to make the playoffs. During that stretch, he said he recalled how the 2018 Colts opened 1-5 before turning things around and advancing to the postseason.

“I remember Frank that year talking about doubling down on the things you know are important,” Sirianni said. “He might have said it a little differently, but that’s how I said it. I preached the same idea.”

Philadelphia is 21-6 in the regular season since that 2-5 start and now stands a win away from being Super Bowl champions in Sirianni’s second season.

Ticket prices: Inflation-plus

The get-in ticket price for Super Bowl LVII is more than twice as expensive as when the Super Bowl was last in Arizona eight years ago.

According to Gametime, the lowest-priced Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market Tuesday were $5,623 each, down from $6,248 over the weekend. The cost of the most expensive tickets, however, continues to climb, priced from $24,855 each, up from $20,871 on Sunday.

In 2015, when the New England Patriots played the Seattle Seahawks at the site of Sunday’s game, the lowest-priced tickets cost $2,800. Seven years before that, when the New York Giants stunned the previously undefeated Patriots, the first Super Bowl in Glendale, the lowest-priced tickets on the secondary market were $700.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
SB Nation

3 reasons the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl

This might be a good time to be an umbrella salesperson in Kansas City. The forecast calls for rain mid-next week. That will not keep the masses of Chiefs Kingdom from descending downtown. The Chiefs are going to host their second Super Bowl parade in three years after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis

One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo

Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.  On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!"  Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Shares Rare Photo of 2-Month-Old Son Bronze: ‘Just the Best Lil Guy’

Their little man! Brittany Mahomes shared a rare photo of her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ son, Bronze, just days before the NFL star’s big showdown at the Super Bowl. “Just the best little guy,” Brittany, 27, captioned her Instagram Story photo holding their 2-month-old son on Wednesday, February 8. The mom-son duo wore color-coordinated outfits, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
524K+
Followers
80K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy