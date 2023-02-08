Read full article on original website
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge ExtensionOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego weather alert: cooler weather, increased winds and showers ahead this weekendStanleySan Diego, CA
Sailors Encounter Waving Sunfish off the Coast of San Diego: Viral VideoSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
American Airlines pilots refuse recorded NTSB interview on JFK close call, get hit with subpoenas
The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that it had issued subpoenas for three pilots of an American Airlines jet after a close call last month.
Passenger jet bound for Orlando struck by another jet at airport gate
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating how a flight to Orlando clipped another jet’s wing.
New Jersey spaghetti restaurant bans children under 10
A restaurant in New Jersey announced on social media it will no longer allow kids under 10 years old to eat in the restaurant, prompting mixed reactions.
LARRY KUDLOW: Florida is the anti-Joe Biden
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow explores why Americans are leaving Democratic-led states and heading to Florida in large numbers on Friday's "Kudlow."
hudsoncountyview.com
Authorities investigating Jersey City woman found dead in ‘a shallow grave’ in Kearny
Authorities are investigating an incident where a Jersey City woman was found dead in “a shallow grave” in Kearny yesterday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report, Suarez said...
2 students and guard wounded in shooting outside NYC school
NEW YORK — A shooting outside a New York City high school Wednesday injured two students and a school security guard, city police said. Gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about 2 p.m. around dismissal time during a large fight, authorities said. Police said the...
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
Judge extends order limiting Sam Bankman-Fried's communications
A federal judge on Thursday kept in place restrictions on disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's communications while the former crypto titan is out on bail.
Freehold man latest of 24 to plead guilty to role in massive NJ cocaine operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from Operation Checkmate investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns...
JFK airport sees second dangerous incident in days as JetBlue flight 'bumps' another plane
A JetBlue flight made "light contact" with another plane while taxiing on the tarmac at JFK Airport on Wednesday, just days after a near-fatal collision at the airport.
Lady Gaga's dad reveals the life-changing moment that made him the 'luckiest' guy in the world
Lady Gaga's dad and NYC restaurant owner Joe Germanotta discusses the impact his daughter's success has had on his life and career.
