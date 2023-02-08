Effective: 2023-02-11 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Tylertown, Franklinton, Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Homes in low-lying areas on the downstream side of Louisiana Highway 21 near the bridge will flood. The access road upstream of the bridge will remain inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CST Saturday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5 feet on 09/17/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO