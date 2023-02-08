Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:19:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Defiance, Fulton OH and Williams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas around Stryker can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EST Saturday was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Tylertown, Franklinton, Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Homes in low-lying areas on the downstream side of Louisiana Highway 21 near the bridge will flood. The access road upstream of the bridge will remain inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CST Saturday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5 feet on 09/17/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...St. Charles, Upper St. Bernard, Lower St. Bernard, Western Orleans, Eastern Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Central Plaquemines Parishes. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
