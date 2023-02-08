ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Noni
3d ago

sure give them everything they ask for! good thing we don't have Americans that need help!! what is wrong with the people that are supposed to be representing the people!

33
Lisa W
3d ago

Assist them in finding an empty spot on the streets to pitch their tents?

14
Guest
3d ago

Here we come baby open up your wallets we demand it now

8
