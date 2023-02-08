Businesses worried about enterprise program bill changes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland’s enterprise zone program provides major tax incentives to companies in the state’s struggling communities, including Washington County.

“You have the counties that don’t need it that are good as far as stable as far as jobs and as far as money coming in, but you have our county, which could definitely still benefit from funding like that, to provide jobs and to keep money in for the businesses to thrive,” said business owner Donald Barnhard

The enterprise zone business development program has helped counties all around the state of Maryland since its creation in 1982, especially in Washington County. Now that program is under scrutiny.

“We’re seeing businesses in our downtown and property owners or in our downtown utilize this for any commercial space,” Business Development Specialist Doug Reaser said. “So, it helps with the revitalization of our downtown as well because it creates opportunities for some of these larger businesses.”

There is now a bill in the state’s house Ways and Means Committee that seeks to make changes to the program.

Barnhard runs a sports memorabilia store in downtown Hagerstown and worries that without the enterprise program, it will make it harder to attract new businesses and keep the ones already here.

“It would definitely impact the number of people who were closing down and it’s going to stop what Washington County is trying to do towards the good,” Barnhard said. “It’s just going to kind of alter it.”

“It’s the only state city county partnership economic development tool that is that everybody’s participating in the state reimburses the city and county 50% of the tax abatement relief, Reaser said. “So that’s why from a city and county perspective, we really value this tool.”

