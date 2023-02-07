ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
20 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, CA [2023 Updated]

Oceanside is a beautiful beach town in Southern California. It’s famous for its stunning coastline, charming downtown area, and delicious restaurants. If you’re looking for something casual to eat or if you’re looking for a fine dining experience, Oceanside has something for everyone. Below are 20 of the best restaurants you will find in Oceanside, California.
KPBS

Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego

One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham San Diego Vista For Sale

CBRE Hotels is soliciting offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the La Quinta Inn by Wyndham in San Diego Vista, California. Located off Highway 78, the hotel is in proximity to Carlsbad State Beach, Oceanside Harbor, Temecula Valley Wine Country, and more than 20 public golf courses. Thanks to its ideal location, the hotel receives business from a diverse population of both corporate and leisure segments.
10 San Diego Stores to Check Out When Redecorating Your Home

So, you’ve deep-cleaned your house in the spirit of spring, brought that pothos back from the brink (we’ve all been there), and dropped off that box of mystery novels and old camping gear at the donation center…but your crib is still feeling a little blah. Revitalize your home with updated furnishings or fresh accents to make your dwelling a relaxing space to chill after work and an envy-inducing spot for entertaining.
Taiwan’s Biggest Dumpling Chain Is Expanding to Mira Mesa

The largest Taiwanese dumpling maker, Bafang Dumpling, has confirmed to Eater that it will be opening its first San Diego restaurant at the Village at Mira Mesa before the end of the year. Its corner storefront will be part of the retail center’s new expansion area (where Crumbl Cookies is already located) near the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Reagan Road.
San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
One dead, two injured in California plant nursery shooting

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting broke out in San Diego Friday. The shooting occurred at a plant nursery; one person died while two others sustained injuries. Dozens of patrol cars rolled onto the scene where officers took a suspect into custody. It's currently unclear what led up...
San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week

SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
