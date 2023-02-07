Read full article on original website
San Diego weather alert: cooler weather, increased winds and showers ahead this weekendStanleySan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge ExtensionOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, CA [2023 Updated]
Oceanside is a beautiful beach town in Southern California. It’s famous for its stunning coastline, charming downtown area, and delicious restaurants. If you’re looking for something casual to eat or if you’re looking for a fine dining experience, Oceanside has something for everyone. Below are 20 of the best restaurants you will find in Oceanside, California.
NBC San Diego
Planning a Beach Bonfire? City of San Diego Imposes New Rules on Wood-Burning Beach Fires
One of San Diego’s favorite activities during the summer months, when the days are warmer and longer, are beach bonfires. But, soon, the experience may cost you either more money or more time. The San Diego City Council approved a ban on wood-burning fires outside of city-provided rings on...
KPBS
Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego
One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
The Modern Churro Opening in Downtown Vista
Cuban Coffee, Sandwiches, and Desserts Planned at Vista Cafe
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
San Diego family hit with tragedy twice, urges people not to drink and drive Super Bowl weekend
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman whose father was killed by a drunk driver urges the public to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired. Monica Zech's father, a Navy veteran, was killed in June of 1992 while walking in La Mesa. He was at a crosswalk; a car stopped to let him go. However, another car went around that vehicle and hit him.
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
hotelnewsresource.com
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham San Diego Vista For Sale
CBRE Hotels is soliciting offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the La Quinta Inn by Wyndham in San Diego Vista, California. Located off Highway 78, the hotel is in proximity to Carlsbad State Beach, Oceanside Harbor, Temecula Valley Wine Country, and more than 20 public golf courses. Thanks to its ideal location, the hotel receives business from a diverse population of both corporate and leisure segments.
sandiegomagazine.com
10 San Diego Stores to Check Out When Redecorating Your Home
So, you’ve deep-cleaned your house in the spirit of spring, brought that pothos back from the brink (we’ve all been there), and dropped off that box of mystery novels and old camping gear at the donation center…but your crib is still feeling a little blah. Revitalize your home with updated furnishings or fresh accents to make your dwelling a relaxing space to chill after work and an envy-inducing spot for entertaining.
Eater
Taiwan’s Biggest Dumpling Chain Is Expanding to Mira Mesa
The largest Taiwanese dumpling maker, Bafang Dumpling, has confirmed to Eater that it will be opening its first San Diego restaurant at the Village at Mira Mesa before the end of the year. Its corner storefront will be part of the retail center’s new expansion area (where Crumbl Cookies is already located) near the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Reagan Road.
Explore San Diego County’s 8,000 restaurants — and the food safety risks inspectors found
In the last three years, one third of San Diego County restaurants have had at least one major food safety violation, according to an inewsource analysis of publicly available inspection data. San Diego County is home to nearly 16,000 retail food facilities, from restaurants and caterers to schools and vending...
Vigilante Coffee Co. Planning Second North County Location
Oceanside Coffee Roaster Opening Cafe in Vista Next
Segment of cliff collapses at Black’s Beach
A cliff collapse was reported Thursday at Black's Beach in La Jolla.
Downtown Chula Vista’s Annual Taste of Third Event Is Back on Thursday, March 23rd
Event Highlights the Tastiest Bites and Sips Along Third Avenue
San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
Cooler and Possibly Rainy Weekend in Forecast for San Diego County
It will be cool and windy with a chance of rain this weekend in San Diego County. “A low pressure system will impact Southern California this weekend, with much cooler temperatures, breezy onshore winds and cloud cover blanketing the region,” the National Weather Service said. “Scattered showers will develop...
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
kyma.com
One dead, two injured in California plant nursery shooting
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting broke out in San Diego Friday. The shooting occurred at a plant nursery; one person died while two others sustained injuries. Dozens of patrol cars rolled onto the scene where officers took a suspect into custody. It's currently unclear what led up...
San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week
SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
