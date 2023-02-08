JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The death toll along the Turkish-Syrian border continues to climb as tens of thousands of rescuers scramble to save those in the rubble. More than 11,000 people are dead after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people are displaced from the deadliest disaster the world has seen in more than a decade.

