Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding BoulevardDon JohnsonClay County, FL
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
Upcoming springtime events at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
‘My heart is bleeding’: Jacksonville residents with ties to Turkey, Syria devastated as earthquake death toll rises
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The death toll along the Turkish-Syrian border continues to climb as tens of thousands of rescuers scramble to save those in the rubble. More than 11,000 people are dead after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people are displaced from the deadliest disaster the world has seen in more than a decade.
Penman Diner raising money for Turkey earthquake relief
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — Thousands are dead, thousands more are injured, and entire cities are destroyed in Turkey following Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Lives will be forever altered in that part of the world from this natural disaster, but a Jacksonville Beach man who is from Turkey hopes to do his part to help.
How long are trains allowed to block traffic in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It happens to almost all of us at some point in Jacksonville. Right when you think you've given yourself extra time and left early for a meeting, you get caught by a train at a railroad crossing. It's such a regular occurrence that there's even a...
Jacksonville family is pushing for justice for 21-year-old father killed on Christmas Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The family of a man shot and killed on Christmas Day is in desperate need for answers in the case. The family of 21-year-old Baron Dixon held a vigil at Evangel Temple on Ramona Boulevard. Dixon’s fiancée, Haley Barnhill, says she will have to raise she...
‘I hope one day those children will be able to return home:’ 3 missing children cases unresolved
Friday marks 14 years since 5-year-old Haleigh Cummings was reported missing from her home in Satsuma, FL.
Her firstborn son overdosed in jail. Jacksonville mother wants to know where the fentanyl came from
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been three months since a Shameika Jackson, a Jacksonville mother of eight, took her firstborn son off life-support. Jarvis Miller, 22, overdosed on fentanyl in the Duval County jail in December. That's about all she knows. Jackson says no one has explained to her what happened to Miller.
‘Playing with a active shooter:’ Man’s threats led to Sadie Tillis Elementary lockdown, police say
Action News Jax is learning new information about the social media threats that caused Sadie Tillis Elementary School to go on lockdown Thursday morning.
News4Jax.com
Conspiracy that led to Jared Bridegan’s murder began just over a month before targeted ambush shooting in Jax Beach: court records
The state attorney’s office filed the formal charges against the man arrested in connection with the shooting death last year of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach, Duval County court records show. According to the court document, the conspiracy that led to the murder of Jared Bridegan began...
'I was scared': Jacksonville woman cites long captivity as murder defense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video was difficult to hear and lasted hours. On Wednesday, jurors in the first-degree murder case against Tiara Hall listened to and watched home surveillance video of her final encounter with boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021. Hall admits fatally shooting the 35-year-old –...
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
Leaders of Jacksonville drug trafficking organization sentenced
U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, both of Jacksonville, to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Jacksonville highway crash leads to improbable cat rescue
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 10 that caused a highway shutdown for several hours on Monday, Feb. 6 led to an unlikely cat rescue.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating death in Oriely Drive
Around 2:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery in progress on Oriely Drive.
residentnews.net
Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics
A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
Jacksonville teen asks JTA to light Acosta Bridge purple for P.S. I Love You Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You might be wondering Friday night why the Acosta Bridge is glowing purple. It’s for P.S. I Love You Day – a day that encourages conversations about mental health and suicide. A Duval County teenager had the idea and convinced the Jacksonville Transportation Authority...
police1.com
'I've been hit': Bodycam video shows suspect pulled gun, opened fire on Fla. officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting last month, which shows a suspect opening fire on officers who were conducting a burglary investigation involving a smartwatch. According to First Coast News, officers had received a physical description of a burglary...
Family identifies 19-year-old victim in I-295 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 19-year-old former Raines High School football player says he died just days after celebrating his birthday. Timothy Hall Jr. was loved by many. His mother said on Facebook that he was "the family adhesive." The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report,...
News4Jax.com
Mental health experts say it was too dangerous for co-responder to go with NCSO to scene where deputy shot, killed woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. Some agencies in Northeast Florida have mental health experts who go out with law enforcement to help de-escalate situations. That did not happen in Nassau County, where, according to the sheriff, a deputy...
Action News Jax Investigates: Odometer fraud on the rise in Jacksonville
There’s been a significant rise in odometer fraud, especially in Jacksonville. Action News Jax Investigates found it’s now cheaper and easier to do than ever before. And there is no trace of a crime left behind.
1960s Civil Rights activist told he could not speak at Duval school, one he has spoken at before
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was active in the civil rights movement in Jacksonville in the 1960’s is no longer welcome to speak at a school. Rodney Hurst has spoken to students for years, sharing his experiences about racism in Florida when he was a teenager and young man.
Comments / 0