prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Jimmy Johnson Embarrasses Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones by Shutting Down His Delusional Eagles Take
Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made headlines by claiming the Philadelphia Eagles sold their future away for a championship this year, while the Cowboys are building toward the future. Of course, as I pointed out earlier this week, Jones is dead wrong about that assessment.
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ player, local lawyer dies
He was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season
The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
Yardbarker
Former Ravens Coach Thinks Steelers' Legend Hines Ward Is A "Slam Dunk" Hall Of Famer
The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have 24 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former wide receiver, Hines Ward is not one of those, as he has missed out on the Hall of Fame six consecutive years now. In fact, he's yet to make the final stage, as he's simply been a semifinalist in all six years that he's been eligible for the ballot. That continued into 2022, as Ward was yet again left off the list on the final candidates.
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears
It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
49ers kicker Robbie Gould takes shot at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Nearly two weeks after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers seemingly still aren't over it. On Thursday, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould spoke with Trey Wingo of The 33rd Team, breaking down what the Kansas City Chiefs must do to be victorious over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII while taking a veiled shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts.
atozsports.com
Steelers legend turned down a trade just before his career ended
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich tradition of all-time great players in their franchise. One of the most respected over the last two decades has been Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis who spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh (1996-2005). There was an interesting nugget that came out about Bettis...
Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick
Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Yardbarker
Veteran DE headlines potential cuts for New York Jets
The New York Jets must clear cap space in order to help the team's pursuit of a starting veteran quarterback -- something owner Woody Johnson views as a "missing piece" for the team. New York is more than $3 million over the cap, per Spotrac. Here are three potential cuts:
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles
Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
Yardbarker
The Clear Cut Undeniable Truth The Steelers Need To Buy Into To Be Competitive In 2023 And Beyond
How do the Pittsburgh Steelers become more of a force in the AFC with so many talented, polished teams around them? The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills have already made their marks as steady contenders, while teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of fire power as well. The method for winning in Pittsburgh has always been defense and while these franchises are good enough on that side to get by, it is their offenses that have allowed them to generate some buzz throughout the league. Recently retained offensive coordinator, Matt Canada needs to take a lesson.
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48
The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman among top in NFL in 2022
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels turned in a big first year in Pittsburgh in 2022. When Ryan Poles took over as general manager for the Chicago Bears, he brought a plan with him to the franchise. That plan included a rebuild on the fly as the team moved on from key pieces last offseason.
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason
Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
Yardbarker
Report: A top free agent target for the Bears might not be available
The Chicago Bears are flush with cash. But they might have difficulty finding supply for their heavy demand as another top free agent might be extended this offseason. The Bears need to build their offensive and defensive lines for next season. However, many teams are hesitant to let their top linemen go into free agency.
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers — one of 14 teams over the NFL’s $224.8 million salary cap in 2023 — have a bit of work to do to go from $21.079 million over the cap to cap-compliant by the start of the season. Of course, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his $31.62 million cap hit and $59.46 million in guaranteed salary could determine how Green Bay approaches free agency and the draft. The Packers still have a few options to help create some wiggle room money-wise.
Yardbarker
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
Bengals WR Tee Higgins reveals which team he thought would draft him
Tee Higgins has emerged as one of the top offensive weapons on the Cincinnati Bengals. However, leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins thought he'd be playing in an entirely different conference. A guest on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Friday, Higgins revealed that he "definitely" thought the Green...
