benitolink.com
Hollister High School students take regional honors
Photographed from Left to Right: (Row 1) Eduardo Rosas, Lauren Agredano, Sarah Stopper, Dylan Freitas, Music Director Joey Fortino; (Row 2) Taylor Madrid, Yuvia Padilla, Leeza Gatson, Sabrina Lim, Danika Perez; (Row 3) Mateo Dozal, Isaias Leon-Jimenez, Avery Cua, Jared Provencio, Brandon Gatson; (unpictured) Tristan Molina. Photo courtesy of Rancho Maze Band Boosters.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Miss Salinas Valley Fair 2023 seeks applicants
KING CITY — Applications are currently being accepted for the prestigious title of Miss Salinas Valley Fair, which is open to any junior or senior high school girl who is a resident or student of school districts in the counties of Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Northern San Luis Obispo, Parkfield and Coalinga.
sanbenito.com
HSD social emotional coordinator ‘invested’ in helping students
As the social emotional coordinator for the Hollister School District, Eliana Delgadillo oversees efforts to address students’ increasingly prevalent mental health issues. She and a team of staff members throughout the district are devoted to addressing students’ social-emotional needs. Delgadillo oversees three other district mental health therapists and a school social worker provided by the San Benito County Office of Education, while also coordinating with outside agencies providing additional help.
Share your thoughts on Cabrillo College’s impending name change
On November 14, 2022, the majority of the Cabrillo College Governing Board voted to move forward with renaming the College. The Board set a goal of selecting a new name by August 2023 and starting to use it across campus at the start of fiscal year 2024-25. To achieve this...
pajaronian.com
Neighbors challenge Pajaro housing project
PAJARO—A group of Pajaro neighbors has filed a lawsuit against a developer, the County of Monterey and its Board of Supervisors, challenging an agricultural workforce housing project in Pajaro that would place 45 units on Susan Street, a dead-end road in the rural agricultural area. The group—calling itself Pajaro...
kcbx.org
"A lot of individuals lost everything": ECHO ramps up efforts to support local unhoused residents
El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in North San Luis Obispo County say they’ve ramped up their efforts to support unhoused residents hit hard by last month’s storm. It’s been about 2 years since they expanded their services from Atascadero to their second location in Paso Robles. Austin...
pajaronian.com
PVUSD Board set to appoint new member
WATSONVILLE—Four people have applied to fill the seat on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees left vacant when Maria Orozco was elected to the Watsonville City Council. On Saturday morning, the Board will convene in a public meeting at the District headquarters to interview the candidates...
KSBW.com
Highway 17 wildlife crossing opens thanks to UCSC mountain lion research
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Highway 17's first wildlife crossing is open and is credited to 15 years of research at UC Santa Cruz on mountain lions. The crossing sits on an acre of private property off of Laurel Road and is about 80 feet wide and 80 feet across.
benitolink.com
Flood victims share stories, ask San Benito County agencies for help
Rosalinda Hernandez told the supervisors how she rushed home from work in Gilroy to help her 6-year-old daughter and 86-year-old mother out of her flooded home. Image from the meeting video. What started out as reports on the January flooding in the Lovers Lane area from the Office of Emergency...
Changes coming to downtown parking program
Police department shares downtown parking program update. – The Paso Robles Police Department says it has been receiving an increased number of questions regarding the current status of the Downtown Parking Program. This week, the department sent the most up-to-date information, shared below:. Current status. The WayToPark app has been...
Santa Cruz and Greenfield to receive nearly $35 million of $825 million for affordable housing
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that more than $825.5 million would be given to around 58 communities in California for affordable housing in California through an accelerated approval process. An estimated 9,550 homes are expected to be built with this money statewide. This new application process is aimed at speeding up the The post Santa Cruz and Greenfield to receive nearly $35 million of $825 million for affordable housing appeared first on KION546.
Paso Robles winery opens second SLO County tasting room: ‘We are beyond thrilled’
The winery is also opening locations in Temecula and Texas.
KSBW.com
What is Valley Fever? Cases increasing on the Central Coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — Valley Fever is a fungal infection that attacks the lungs. People can become infected when they breathe in fungal spores. The fungus is in the soil in places like the Southwest and the Central Valley. Dr. Martha Blum, medical director of infectious prevention at Montage Health,...
KSBW.com
Iconic Monterey County Sheriff's horse dies
SALINAS, Calif. — Ace the horse, a member of the Monterey County Sheriff's Mounted Unit, has died. Ace was injured in his pasture and broke his leg, according to the sheriff's office. A veterinarian determined that Ace could not be treated for the leg injury, and the sheriff's office...
KSBW.com
Salinas shelter dogs take to the skies
SALINAS, Calif. — Two Doberman Pinschers went on a plane trip on Thursday after getting accepted into a rescue group in southern California. The pair came to Hitchcock Animal Services in Salinas underweight and not socialized. The shelter said that it became clear to volunteers that the dogs needed...
New Times
SLO County supervisors repeal new Paso Robles planting ordinance
In yet another twist in the seesawing debate over the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors rescinded the county's newly adopted Paso basin planting ordinance on Feb. 7—preempting it from taking effect. The board's new governing majority voted 3-2 to gut the ordinance...
Gilroy Dispatch
PHOTO: A gift of garlic
Christopher Ranch donated bags of garlic to the staff at St. Louise Regional Hospital on Feb. 1 as a way to give thanks for their work. The ranch also made a donation through the Valley Medical Center Foundation to go toward the purchase of equipment for the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Hospital staffers are pictured, from left to right, after receiving garlic: Arlene Javier, Colleen Allen, Rosalind Laine, Tricia Cooper, Beverly Carter and Danielle Brooks.
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: California Pajarosa gears up for Valentine’s Day
Thania Banda sorts fresh flowers at California Pajarosa in Corralitos Wednesday as the flower industry steps up for Valentine’s Day orders. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Valentine’s Day treats and events; Whale City Bakery to open Aptos location
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Wrestling | South Monterey County girls move on to regionals
SALINAS VALLEY — Several high school girl wrestlers from South Monterey County have qualified for the upcoming Central Coast Section Wrestling Regional Championships. The 2023 PCAL Girls Wrestling Championships took place Feb. 3 in Salinas. Final team results were as follows: 1. Salinas, 191; 2. Monterey, 159; 3. Hollister,...
