Monterey County, CA

benitolink.com

Hollister High School students take regional honors

Photographed from Left to Right: (Row 1) Eduardo Rosas, Lauren Agredano, Sarah Stopper, Dylan Freitas, Music Director Joey Fortino; (Row 2) Taylor Madrid, Yuvia Padilla, Leeza Gatson, Sabrina Lim, Danika Perez; (Row 3) Mateo Dozal, Isaias Leon-Jimenez, Avery Cua, Jared Provencio, Brandon Gatson; (unpictured) Tristan Molina. Photo courtesy of Rancho Maze Band Boosters.
HOLLISTER, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Miss Salinas Valley Fair 2023 seeks applicants

KING CITY — Applications are currently being accepted for the prestigious title of Miss Salinas Valley Fair, which is open to any junior or senior high school girl who is a resident or student of school districts in the counties of Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Northern San Luis Obispo, Parkfield and Coalinga.
KING CITY, CA
sanbenito.com

HSD social emotional coordinator ‘invested’ in helping students

As the social emotional coordinator for the Hollister School District, Eliana Delgadillo oversees efforts to address students’ increasingly prevalent mental health issues. She and a team of staff members throughout the district are devoted to addressing students’ social-emotional needs. Delgadillo oversees three other district mental health therapists and a school social worker provided by the San Benito County Office of Education, while also coordinating with outside agencies providing additional help.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Neighbors challenge Pajaro housing project

PAJARO—A group of Pajaro neighbors has filed a lawsuit against a developer, the County of Monterey and its Board of Supervisors, challenging an agricultural workforce housing project in Pajaro that would place 45 units on Susan Street, a dead-end road in the rural agricultural area. The group—calling itself Pajaro...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

PVUSD Board set to appoint new member

WATSONVILLE—Four people have applied to fill the seat on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees left vacant when Maria Orozco was elected to the Watsonville City Council. On Saturday morning, the Board will convene in a public meeting at the District headquarters to interview the candidates...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Changes coming to downtown parking program

Police department shares downtown parking program update. – The Paso Robles Police Department says it has been receiving an increased number of questions regarding the current status of the Downtown Parking Program. This week, the department sent the most up-to-date information, shared below:. Current status. The WayToPark app has been...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz and Greenfield to receive nearly $35 million of $825 million for affordable housing

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that more than $825.5 million would be given to around 58 communities in California for affordable housing in California through an accelerated approval process. An estimated 9,550 homes are expected to be built with this money statewide. This new application process is aimed at speeding up the The post Santa Cruz and Greenfield to receive nearly $35 million of $825 million for affordable housing appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

What is Valley Fever? Cases increasing on the Central Coast

MONTEREY, Calif. — Valley Fever is a fungal infection that attacks the lungs. People can become infected when they breathe in fungal spores. The fungus is in the soil in places like the Southwest and the Central Valley. Dr. Martha Blum, medical director of infectious prevention at Montage Health,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Iconic Monterey County Sheriff's horse dies

SALINAS, Calif. — Ace the horse, a member of the Monterey County Sheriff's Mounted Unit, has died. Ace was injured in his pasture and broke his leg, according to the sheriff's office. A veterinarian determined that Ace could not be treated for the leg injury, and the sheriff's office...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas shelter dogs take to the skies

SALINAS, Calif. — Two Doberman Pinschers went on a plane trip on Thursday after getting accepted into a rescue group in southern California. The pair came to Hitchcock Animal Services in Salinas underweight and not socialized. The shelter said that it became clear to volunteers that the dogs needed...
SALINAS, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

PHOTO: A gift of garlic

Christopher Ranch donated bags of garlic to the staff at St. Louise Regional Hospital on Feb. 1 as a way to give thanks for their work. The ranch also made a donation through the Valley Medical Center Foundation to go toward the purchase of equipment for the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Hospital staffers are pictured, from left to right, after receiving garlic: Arlene Javier, Colleen Allen, Rosalind Laine, Tricia Cooper, Beverly Carter and Danielle Brooks.
GILROY, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: California Pajarosa gears up for Valentine’s Day

Thania Banda sorts fresh flowers at California Pajarosa in Corralitos Wednesday as the flower industry steps up for Valentine’s Day orders. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
CORRALITOS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Wrestling | South Monterey County girls move on to regionals

SALINAS VALLEY — Several high school girl wrestlers from South Monterey County have qualified for the upcoming Central Coast Section Wrestling Regional Championships. The 2023 PCAL Girls Wrestling Championships took place Feb. 3 in Salinas. Final team results were as follows: 1. Salinas, 191; 2. Monterey, 159; 3. Hollister,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

