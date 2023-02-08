Melvin Gordon humbled to be on Chiefs practice squad

Melvin Gordon has come a long way from being a Denver Broncos starter and a fantasy football option that intrigued draft hopefuls.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back now finds himself on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, a new chapter that changed him.

“This is a humbling experience, it for sure is,” Gordon told The Sporting Tribune’s Fernando Ramirez on Monday night. “Trust me, it is. This motherf—– is humbling. … excuse my French.”

Gordon was released by the Broncos last November in the midst of the team’s sixth-straight losing season. He finished with 318 yards (31.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns in 10 games. He was signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad shortly thereafter.

At the time, Gordon said there were times he felt as if he were a scapegoat under head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the rest of the staff. He gave compliments to them, of course, but said perhaps it wasn’t the right match despite them letting him continue his dream of playing in the NFL .

Still, he noticed his play time began to dwindle quickly and said this season has been one of the biggest burdens in his eight-year career.

“A lesser man would have probably folded,” Gordon added. “Situation is not what I wanted, you know, being on the practice squad — never in a million years I thought I would be here you know?”

Throughout the conversation, Gordon repeats how humbled he is with smiles and laughs in between. He admitted even if he weren’t in a practice squad situation, he would still be grinding in the offseason.

Until then, he’s soaking up everything he can with his new team. That begins with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the structure he provides in his ways.

“He’s probably one of the better coaches, and I’ve had some great coaches,” Gordon said. “Everybody’s special in their own way, but you know, he’s a little different, you know what I mean? I can see why the Chiefs had as much success in the past. If I could come back here next year, it’d be nice because I know he could bring the best out of me.”

