ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Melvin Gordon humbled to be on Chiefs practice squad

By Jessica Kleinschmidt
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1820d3_0kfs8NBC00

Melvin Gordon has come a long way from being a Denver Broncos starter and a fantasy football option that intrigued draft hopefuls.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back now finds himself on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, a new chapter that changed him.

“This is a humbling experience, it for sure is,” Gordon told The Sporting Tribune’s Fernando Ramirez on Monday night. “Trust me, it is. This motherf—– is humbling. … excuse my French.”

Gordon was released by the Broncos last November in the midst of the team’s sixth-straight losing season. He finished with 318 yards (31.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns in 10 games. He was signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad shortly thereafter.

At the time, Gordon said there were times he felt as if he were a scapegoat under head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the rest of the staff. He gave compliments to them, of course, but said perhaps it wasn’t the right match despite them letting him continue his dream of playing in the NFL .

Still, he noticed his play time began to dwindle quickly and said this season has been one of the biggest burdens in his eight-year career.

“A lesser man would have probably folded,” Gordon added. “Situation is not what I wanted, you know, being on the practice squad — never in a million years I thought I would be here you know?”

Throughout the conversation, Gordon repeats how humbled he is with smiles and laughs in between. He admitted even if he weren’t in a practice squad situation, he would still be grinding in the offseason.

Until then, he’s soaking up everything he can with his new team. That begins with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the structure he provides in his ways.

“He’s probably one of the better coaches, and I’ve had some great coaches,” Gordon said. “Everybody’s special in their own way, but you know, he’s a little different, you know what I mean? I can see why the Chiefs had as much success in the past. If I could come back here next year, it’d be nice because I know he could bring the best out of me.”

The post Melvin Gordon humbled to be on Chiefs practice squad appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to potential massive Joe Burrow move

After just three seasons in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has already established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire league and is likely headed for a huge payday when he inevitably inks a new long-term deal with the Bengals. But based on some recent comments from teammate and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to potential massive Joe Burrow move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Chiefs reveal massive injury report news

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl 57, and a significant update was given by the Chiefs on Friday regarding a number of players that were previously listed as questionable for the game. The Chiefs revealed on Friday that there are currently no injury Read more... The post Chiefs reveal massive injury report news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Damar Hamlin news

Just over a month ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an absolutely terrifying injury that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since the incident, Hamlin has seen quite a miraculous recovery and was even in attendance for the team’s division-round playoff game. And while a month ago he Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news

This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Kelly Clarkson delivers brutal message to Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the most popular football players in the world. But apparently, not every famous American is familiar with Burrow just yet. Singer Kelly Clarkson, speaking during Super Bowl LVII pregame festivities, revealed this week that she thought Burrow was a TikTok rapper when she first saw him. “During Read more... The post Kelly Clarkson delivers brutal message to Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Shocking Patrick Mahomes second career choice revealed

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is currently renowned as the best quarterback in the NFL. But, in an alternate reality, perhaps Mahomes would be arguing pivotal law cases in front of the Supreme Court. Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, speaking to NBC Sports on Radio Row during Super Bowl pregame festivities, revealed that her Chiefs Read more... The post Shocking Patrick Mahomes second career choice revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Chiefs star dealing with unexpected health concern

The good news for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into Super Bowl LVII is that quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain is improving. The bad news? There’s some kind of bug going around. NFL Network’s James Palmer reported Wednesday that pass-rushing star Chris Jones is dealing with congestion and a sore throat. And Palmer added Read more... The post Chiefs star dealing with unexpected health concern appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers defends totally bizarre behavior

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers created headlines last week when he admitted to being “in the art of contemplation” about retirement. He also revealed plans for a “darkness retreat” to ponder the matter. “I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “That’s why I think Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers defends totally bizarre behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive Tom Brady decision

When legendary superstar quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, it was met with a fair bit of skepticism from quite a few fans. After all, Brady also announced his retirement last year before ultimately deciding to return to the league for one more season. But with his most recent Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Tom Brady decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs faced quite a few changes at the wide receiver position this offseason, particularly after the departure of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs had several young receivers and a new-look passing attack, so Patrick Mahomes did something a little extra to make sure everyone was on Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes insane childhood Super Bowl prediction goes viral

Superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. But it turns out, it wasn’t that long ago that a young Mahomes was actually rooting for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. This week, sports media personality Jon Bois surfaced an old Mahomes quote Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes insane childhood Super Bowl prediction goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Tony Romo gets honest about Patrick Mahomes legacy

CBS NFL commentator Tony Romo recently discussed what he expects to see this coming Sunday during the Super Bowl. Romo won’t be calling the game this Sunday with Jim Nantz. But he did offer his opinion on the game in a recent interview. He believed there were six teams he thought could have been Super Read more... The post Tony Romo gets honest about Patrick Mahomes legacy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL wife reveals secrets of the league

Few people understand the inner workings of the NFL more than players’ significant others. Such is the case with Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. The Instagram influencer and business manager took to TikTok recently to detail the secrets of the league from the perspective of a player’s wife. The Read more... The post NFL wife reveals secrets of the league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

The Comeback

65K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy