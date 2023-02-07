ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl emerges as contender to take over at Hoffenheim

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
 4 days ago
Former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has emerged as a contender to take over at Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

The 55-year old Austrian has been listed by bookmakers as a candidate to succeed Jesse Marsch at Leeds United but talks are expected to advance with Hoffenheim for him to replace Andre Breitenreiter who was sacked on Monday.

Hoffenheim have parted ways with Breitenreiter after a poor run of form that has left the team in a relegation battle.

They have only picked up seven points from 13 games and are 14th in the league standings with 19 points, three above the relegation playoff spot.

The 49-year-old Breitenreiter joined Hoffenheim in May last year and lead the team in 22 competitive matches.

'In Andre, we signed a coach who enjoyed a high degree of acceptance from day one, not only from the team but also from the entire staff, our employees at the office and all our fans and partners,' said TSG director of football Alexander Rosen.

'We thank him for the amiable collaboration and the many positive moments, especially at the beginning of our time together.'

Hasenhuttl spent four years at St Mary's before being sacked after a poor start to this season.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TSG</a> Hoffenheim have parted company with André Breitenreiter.<br><br>Thanks, André - we wish you all the best for the future! <a href="https://t.co/NCt74Hut6f">pic.twitter.com/NCt74Hut6f</a></p>&mdash; TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) <a href="https://twitter.com/tsghoffenheimEN/status/1622543246248357889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 6, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

