Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.49%. A...
NASDAQ
Citigroup Downgrades NuVasive (NUVA)
On February 10, 2023, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for NuVasive from Buy to Neutral. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NuVasive is $48.48. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.20% from its latest reported closing price of $44.40.
NASDAQ
Armistice Capital Increases Position in Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH)
Fintel reports that Armistice Capital has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH). This represents 10.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 11, 2020 they reported 0.22MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Stifel Upgrades V.F. (VFC)
On February 10, 2023, Stifel upgraded their outlook for V.F. from Hold to Buy. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for V.F. is $30.63. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.58% from its latest reported closing price of $26.27.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
Cloudflare (NASDAQ: NET) still has hurdles to overcome, but the bottom is in for this stock. The price action began showing a bottom in the middle of 2022, confirmed now by the Q4 results and the analyst activity they inspired. Market beat’s analyst tracking tools have picked up 6 new commentaries so far and are all bullish.
NASDAQ
3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth
Each year, Fortune magazine puts out a list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in the world. They must be publicly traded on a major U.S. stock exchange, report data in U.S. dollars, and meet a few other criteria, including growing their revenue and earnings per share by at least 20% per year over the last three years.
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.60MM shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC). This represents 9.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.43MM shares and 7.03% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ
Allegion Public (ALLE) Declares $0.45 Dividend
Allegion Public said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Main Street Capital Stock Is Still on Sale. Is It Right for You?
Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be excellent sources of passive income for individuals seeking financial independence. But this comes with a caveat: Not all ultra-high yields are safe. But the business development company (BDC), Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) appears to pay a safe, monthly dividend to its shareholders. Let's dig...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Amcor (AMCR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 106.06MM shares of Amcor PLC (AMCR). This represents 7.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 102.18MM shares and 6.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
The Stock Market Isn't Picture-Perfect, but This Stock Has a Bright Outlook
Social media platforms always seem to find their names in the headlines. Hot topics such as the metaverse, e-commerce, photo sharing, and peer-to-peer communications are all facilitated by social networking. One name that seems to consistently divide Wall Street is image- and video-sharing website Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The company recently...
NASDAQ
Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)
Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
Comments / 0