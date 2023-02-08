Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen

Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green.

Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder.

Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same as Ky’leigh Deon Shaw who was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Officers said the investigation is still ongoing.

