Mahomes already thinking about plans after Chiefs, NFL career

PHOENIX — Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is well known for his business ventures.

As part owner of the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City and Kansas City Current, plus an investor in a local Whataburger franchise and more, he’s proven he makes smart moves on and off the field.

But it’s not just owning teams in other sports that Mahomes seems interested in. At Tuesday’s Super Bowl media availability, he gave some insight into what life after football might look like.

“I’ve always said that when I’m done playing, I might want to go to the GM role, so I’ll ask (Chiefs GM Brett Veach) some stuff,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs star said he’s already been looking into up-and-coming players and getting Veach’s input.

“I like that type of stuff … I like looking at future guys. Not necessarily building our team or anything like that, but I like seeing who the good players are and what they think about them.”

And as for NFL ownership some day, Mahomes isn’t shying away from that either.

“Obviously I would love to, I’ve been able to be in the ownership of other sports. I’m going to try keep climbing that ladder,” he said.

But Mahomes said he’ll need “a lot more money” before he can claim a stake in an NFL team after retiring.

“I’m going to have make sure I find a way to get some more money, going to have to film some more State Farm commercials,” he said.

