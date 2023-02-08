ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Oregon man arrested for allegedly attacking sleeping brother with machete

AMITY, Ore. — A man has been arrested after he attacked a sleeping family member with a machete and then injured himself, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says. On February 3 police received an assault call shortly before 3 a.m. in the city of Amity. The responding deputies learned that a man had been attacked with a machete in his sleep by his foster brother.
AMITY, OR
kptv.com

$2,500 reward offered to find 2019 Salem bar shooting suspect, police say all leads ‘exhausted’

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help find the suspect in a 2019 deadly shooting outside a Salem bar, the Salem Police Department announced Thursday. At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 police responded the Pine Street Pub at 460 Pine Street Northeast after reports of a shooting. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old man recovered and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black, died.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Detectives: Man admits to robbing Clackamas Co. coffee stand to 'support drug addiction'

Police arrested a man accused of robbing a coffee stand in Clackamas County late last month, and he allegedly told detectives he did it “to support his drug addiction.”. The robbery happened on January 23 at a coffee stand on Southeast 82nd Drive in unincorporated Clackamas County. A man wearing a mask walked up to the window, held the employee at gunpoint, and took the contents of the cash drawer.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County deputy arrested, accused of domestic violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County deputy is facing multiple charges for allegedly abusing his wife. As reported by our news partners at Willamette Week, Larry Wenzel was arrested on January 31 at the couple's home in Milwaukie. Court documents show he admitted to punching his wife five to...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Portland gang member gets prison time for illegal gun possession

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Portland man and affiliate of the ‘Rollin’ 60s Crips’ gang was sentenced Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Kneko Tyray Moore faces 77 months in federal prison, about six-and-a-half years, followed...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Jury finds Portland club owner’s son not guilty in fatal shooting at Mingle Lounge

A Portland man who was partying inside his father’s club when he shot and killed another armed man during a chaotic brawl was found not guilty on all counts Thursday. The Multnomah County jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than five hours before voting 11-1 to acquit Rolando Mingledoff Jr., now 24, on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of 25-year-old JaMarie Herring inside the Mingle Lounge on Aug. 22, 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Father, stepmother arrested for allegedly abusing 11-year-old son: 'Severe injuries'

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man and woman in Clark County have been arrested as suspects in the 'severe injuties' inflicted on their 11-year-old son, say police. On February 7 Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at Gaiser Middle School after getting a report of a child with suspicious injuries. The police found an 11-year-old male student with injuries described as "very severe."
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Hillsboro News-Times

Lake Oswego police nab crime spree suspect caught in the act

Lake Oswego police arrested a Portland man Tuesday, Feb. 7, who admitted to breaking into 15-20 cars, two garages and one home during a crime spree. Charles F. Thomas was sent to Clackamas County Jail for three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and four counts of third-degree theft. According...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KATU.com

Camas woman found not guilty of husband's murder in 2019

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Camas woman was acquitted Thursday after being charged with the murder of her husband back in 2019. Stephanie Westby's attorney claimed she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband, Joe Westby, over having an affair. The judge in the bench trial found Westby not guilty...
CAMAS, WA

