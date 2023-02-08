Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Man accused of punching two officers in the face during incident at SW Portland apartments
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was indicted on charges Thursday after he allegedly punched two police officers in the face after threatening people living in a Southwest Portland apartment building earlier this month. A grand jury indicted Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, 46, on two counts of assaulting a public safety...
KATU.com
Oregon man arrested for allegedly attacking sleeping brother with machete
AMITY, Ore. — A man has been arrested after he attacked a sleeping family member with a machete and then injured himself, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says. On February 3 police received an assault call shortly before 3 a.m. in the city of Amity. The responding deputies learned that a man had been attacked with a machete in his sleep by his foster brother.
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered to find 2019 Salem bar shooting suspect, police say all leads ‘exhausted’
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help find the suspect in a 2019 deadly shooting outside a Salem bar, the Salem Police Department announced Thursday. At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 police responded the Pine Street Pub at 460 Pine Street Northeast after reports of a shooting. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old man recovered and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black, died.
KATU.com
Detectives: Man admits to robbing Clackamas Co. coffee stand to 'support drug addiction'
Police arrested a man accused of robbing a coffee stand in Clackamas County late last month, and he allegedly told detectives he did it “to support his drug addiction.”. The robbery happened on January 23 at a coffee stand on Southeast 82nd Drive in unincorporated Clackamas County. A man wearing a mask walked up to the window, held the employee at gunpoint, and took the contents of the cash drawer.
KATU.com
Multnomah County deputy arrested, accused of domestic violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County deputy is facing multiple charges for allegedly abusing his wife. As reported by our news partners at Willamette Week, Larry Wenzel was arrested on January 31 at the couple's home in Milwaukie. Court documents show he admitted to punching his wife five to...
KATU.com
16-year-old accused of robbing Gresham bank with replica handgun, police say
GRESHAM, Ore. — A 16-year-old is accused of robbing a Gresham bank with a replica handgun on Tuesday, police investigators say. The robbery happened at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank branch on Northeast Roberts Avenue. Surveillance video captured the suspect leaving in an Uber.
Portland gang member receives 6-year sentence for illegal gun possession
A Portland gang member was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, authorities said.
KTVL
Salem Police Detectives seek publics help identifying suspect in 2019 shooting
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the publics assistance in identifying a suspect in a 2019 shooting at a local bar that left one person dead. Back on August 18, 2019, approximately 1:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call of two individuals outside...
kpic
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
kptv.com
Portland gang member gets prison time for illegal gun possession
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Portland man and affiliate of the ‘Rollin’ 60s Crips’ gang was sentenced Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Kneko Tyray Moore faces 77 months in federal prison, about six-and-a-half years, followed...
kptv.com
27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man pled guilty to stabbing a Beaverton woman 11 times in her home and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. On March 4, 2022, according to the DA, Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted...
Teenage boy used replica gun to rob downtown Gresham bank
16-year-old suspect in custody for Wells Fargo robbery
Jury finds Portland club owner’s son not guilty in fatal shooting at Mingle Lounge
A Portland man who was partying inside his father’s club when he shot and killed another armed man during a chaotic brawl was found not guilty on all counts Thursday. The Multnomah County jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than five hours before voting 11-1 to acquit Rolando Mingledoff Jr., now 24, on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of 25-year-old JaMarie Herring inside the Mingle Lounge on Aug. 22, 2021.
KATU.com
Father, stepmother arrested for allegedly abusing 11-year-old son: 'Severe injuries'
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man and woman in Clark County have been arrested as suspects in the 'severe injuties' inflicted on their 11-year-old son, say police. On February 7 Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at Gaiser Middle School after getting a report of a child with suspicious injuries. The police found an 11-year-old male student with injuries described as "very severe."
KATU.com
Vancouver PD finds fentanyl pills stuck on suspect who ran from car with stolen plates
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man who ran away from officers last week, spilling fentanyl pills all over the ground, ended up being caught with some still stuck to his body, Vancouver Police said. The incident started last week when police spotted a car that had stolen license plates, and...
Lake Oswego police nab crime spree suspect caught in the act
Lake Oswego police arrested a Portland man Tuesday, Feb. 7, who admitted to breaking into 15-20 cars, two garages and one home during a crime spree. Charles F. Thomas was sent to Clackamas County Jail for three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and four counts of third-degree theft. According...
KATU.com
Camas woman found not guilty of husband's murder in 2019
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Camas woman was acquitted Thursday after being charged with the murder of her husband back in 2019. Stephanie Westby's attorney claimed she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband, Joe Westby, over having an affair. The judge in the bench trial found Westby not guilty...
KATU.com
'TriMet Barber,' known for attacking women riding public transit, released after 17 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jared Walter, the convicted sex offender infamous in Portland for assaulting women on public transit, was released from state prison on Friday. Walter's most recent conviction stemmed from a 2021 incident where he was charged with taking pictures of a woman inside a bar bathroom. PREVIOUSLY...
Tigard Police Log: Teens film themselves impersonating police, committing crimes
The Tigard Police Department responded to calls for service from Jan. 15-21, 2023.
Father details hate-based attack against son at West Sylvan Middle School
PORTLAND, Ore. — The father of an eighth grade student at West Sylvan Middle School in Portland said he's speaking out to shed light on a horrific attack against his son inside the school during the day. Raheem Alexzander said last month, his 13-year-old got up to get some...
