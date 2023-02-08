ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

WWMT

Michigan schools aim to increase mental health services to students

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More students are struggling with mental health problems, but are schools getting them the help they need?. In December, Portage Public Schools appointed new mental health coordinator to promote wellbeing and resilience of students and staff. Hired: Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator. News...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Parchment inducts five into HOF, Watervliet takes care of Allegan

PARCHMENT, Mich. — The hallowed halls of the Parchment Hall of Fame got a little more crowded Friday night. The Panthers are completely fine with that. Under the bright Friday lights: City hoops rivals collide, Martin and Vicksburg girls roll to easy wins. Parchment held its 9th Annual Hall...
PARCHMENT, MI
WWMT

Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent to begin soon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The superintendent search will soon begin for the Kalamazoo Public School district, just two months after the abrupt resignation of former superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri. KPS Board of Education held a workshop Thursday, led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman celebrated by community after she completes last chemo treatment

GALESBURG, Mich. — A West Michigan woman was celebrated Friday after completing all of her chemo treatments, according to her sister, Ashley Lewnfield. Tiffanie was diagnosed last year at the age of 30, with a rare form of breast cancer called triple negative breast cancer, Lewnfield said. The community...
GALESBURG, MI
WWMT

Grand opening of Western Michigan University Student Center pushed to July

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students will have to wait a while longer for their brand new student center and dining facility. Originally scheduled to open in August 2022, the grand opening for the new on-campus facility was pushed to January, then again moved to late-July, according to Western Michigan University in a release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Renbarger lives on through Memorial Tournament in his name

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sometimes it just takes a familiar place for the memories to return. "What really brings it back is the younger kids. The little ones," Bill Renbarger said. "I could remember him when his feet were bent and he couldn't skate properly." Or a familiar photo capturing...
MATTAWAN, MI
WWMT

Food delivery robots roll out on Notre Dame campus

South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Zooming across the Notre Dame campus are little robots that are keeping students and staff well-fed. These food delivery robots work in conjunction with Grub Hub with 30 of the units now on campus. And like everything these days... there's an app for that.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WWMT

Kalamazoo teen hospitalized from shooting near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating a shooting near Western Michigan University Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. When they arrived, police found evidence of a shooting,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crash kills man trying to cross Kalamazoo road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person died Friday after being hit by a car and killed in Kalamazoo. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Portage Street near Miller Road, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety. The 65-year-old victim is not being identified, but he was hit and killed while trying...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man at hospital says bag of lunch was bomb, Grand Rapids police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 65-year-old man told security officers he had "a bomb" which turned out to be his lunch, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Trinity Health St. Mary's Emergency Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

One dead, one in custody following Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was killed Friday night in a shooting in Grand Rapids. Police were sent to the 800 block of Butterworth Street Southwest around 10:50 p.m. and found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

