Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
WWMT
Kalamazoo chocolate shop helps kids with felony records find a new start
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Confections with Convictions has been serving Kalamazoo's sweet tooth for more than a decade, but the true heart of their business is helping people rebuild their lives. Sweet Surprise: Lovin' on a budget: How to celebrate Valentine's Day on a dime. Jennifer Faketty has worked at...
WWMT
Michigan schools aim to increase mental health services to students
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More students are struggling with mental health problems, but are schools getting them the help they need?. In December, Portage Public Schools appointed new mental health coordinator to promote wellbeing and resilience of students and staff. Hired: Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator. News...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
WWMT
City of South Haven to host meeting addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl found in community
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven, Michigan PFAS Action Response Team or MPART will host a public meeting on March 1 about the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS found in the community. South Haven and South Haven Township residents are invited to attend. The meeting...
WWMT
Parchment inducts five into HOF, Watervliet takes care of Allegan
PARCHMENT, Mich. — The hallowed halls of the Parchment Hall of Fame got a little more crowded Friday night. The Panthers are completely fine with that. Under the bright Friday lights: City hoops rivals collide, Martin and Vicksburg girls roll to easy wins. Parchment held its 9th Annual Hall...
WWMT
Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent to begin soon
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The superintendent search will soon begin for the Kalamazoo Public School district, just two months after the abrupt resignation of former superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri. KPS Board of Education held a workshop Thursday, led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the...
WWMT
Woman celebrated by community after she completes last chemo treatment
GALESBURG, Mich. — A West Michigan woman was celebrated Friday after completing all of her chemo treatments, according to her sister, Ashley Lewnfield. Tiffanie was diagnosed last year at the age of 30, with a rare form of breast cancer called triple negative breast cancer, Lewnfield said. The community...
WWMT
Grand opening of Western Michigan University Student Center pushed to July
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students will have to wait a while longer for their brand new student center and dining facility. Originally scheduled to open in August 2022, the grand opening for the new on-campus facility was pushed to January, then again moved to late-July, according to Western Michigan University in a release.
WWMT
Three West Michigan counties awarded funding for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. — Outdoor recreational projects in three West Michigan counties were among 21 who received Michigan Spark grant funding. The grants look to boost the creation, renovation, or redevelopment of public recreation opportunities for Michiganders and visitors, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “Under the...
WWMT
Renbarger lives on through Memorial Tournament in his name
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sometimes it just takes a familiar place for the memories to return. "What really brings it back is the younger kids. The little ones," Bill Renbarger said. "I could remember him when his feet were bent and he couldn't skate properly." Or a familiar photo capturing...
WWMT
Driver crashes into BIGGBY COFFEE on Westnedge in Portage, causing quite a stir
PORTAGE, Mich. — A vehicle drove into the front of BIGGBY COFFEE on South Westnedge Avenue early Thursday morning, causing a stir. The driver's foot slipped off of the brake and onto the accelerator, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The damage was covered up upon News...
WWMT
Local couple married for 75 years, anticipate upcoming anniversary
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Can love stand the test of time? For one couple, it certainly has. Loreto and Simona Martinez have been married for 75 years, tying the knot on Feb. 24, 1947. Loreto, 97, and Simona, 94, met and married in Texas, moving to Michigan shortly after. Loreto...
WWMT
Food delivery robots roll out on Notre Dame campus
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Zooming across the Notre Dame campus are little robots that are keeping students and staff well-fed. These food delivery robots work in conjunction with Grub Hub with 30 of the units now on campus. And like everything these days... there's an app for that.
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized from shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating a shooting near Western Michigan University Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. When they arrived, police found evidence of a shooting,...
WWMT
Kzoo Parks, Western Michigan University to host high school eSports league
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kzoo Parks and Western Michigan University eSports announced they will host a new eSports league for high schoolers in the spring, according to Kzoo Parks Friday. "Esports continues to grow in popularity, and we are thrilled to add a high school eSports league on top of...
WWMT
Crash kills man trying to cross Kalamazoo road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person died Friday after being hit by a car and killed in Kalamazoo. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Portage Street near Miller Road, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety. The 65-year-old victim is not being identified, but he was hit and killed while trying...
WWMT
Man at hospital says bag of lunch was bomb, Grand Rapids police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 65-year-old man told security officers he had "a bomb" which turned out to be his lunch, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Trinity Health St. Mary's Emergency Department.
WWMT
Judge denies Kalamazoo County's attempt to claim family cabin in Prairie View Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County family is keeping their cottage inside Prairie View Park after the county board of commissioners was dealt a loss in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The Talanda and Johnson family have been fighting with the county over ownership of their land for more than...
WWMT
Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
WWMT
One dead, one in custody following Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man was killed Friday night in a shooting in Grand Rapids. Police were sent to the 800 block of Butterworth Street Southwest around 10:50 p.m. and found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he...
