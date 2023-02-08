ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly explosion, fire at SF home; Evidence shows drug lab

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect has been taken into custody following a deadly explosion and fire Thursday at a home in San Francisco's Sunset District that police said was being used as a clandestine drug lab.San Francisco police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Darron Price of San Francisco. Members of the department's arson task force took him into custody on the unit block of Newhall Street, in an industrial area in the city's India Basin district at around 4:30 p.m. Friday. A police source told KPIX that the suspect turned himself in after being contacted by investigators.  Price was booked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested after shooting, fight at Hercules residence

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — One person was shot and two were taken into custody after an incident at a Hercules home on Friday morning, according to the Hercules Police Department (HPD). The incident involved a woman, her boyfriend, and her three adult sons who all lived at the residence. Hercules police officers responded to the […]
HERCULES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in San Jose's 3rd homicide of 2023 charged: Police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man was arrested for the third homicide of 2023 in San Jose, officials said. On Feb. 3 shortly before 11 p.m., officers arrived at Regional Medical Center and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim brought himself to the hospital where he later died the following day.
SAN JOSE, CA
thesfnews.com

Suspect Arrested For Threats, Shots Fired And Firearm Brandishing

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to making threats, shots fried and firearm brandishing that occurred on January 31 and February 1. The SFPD reported on January 31, at approximately 8 p.m. an unknown male entered a theater located on the 3600 block of Balboa St. and brandished a handgun. The subject fled the scene on foot on Balboa St. There was no report of injury or property damage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

San Francisco PD offers $50,000 Reward in Homicide Investigation

“On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the area of Turk Street and Buchanan Street regarding a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a possible shooting on the 600 block of Larch Way, but were unable to locate a victim at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Oakland bakery owner dies after violent robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an Oakland bakery and social justice activist died Thursday from injuries she sustained after being dragged more than 50 feet by a car during a violent robbery. Jen Angel was sitting inside her car Monday behind a bank in downtown Oakland when...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

DoorDash Deliveryman arrested for Attempted Murder

MARIN CITY — A food deliveryman is being held in custody in lieu of $1 million bond—charged with attempted murder. A second man was also arrested for allegedly destroying evidence concerning this attempted homicide. A man was reported stabbed on January 26 shortly before 2 p.m. Marin County...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in October 2022 shooting

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
SANTA ROSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglary Suspects Attempt Carjackings while Pursued by Police

ANTIOCH — Two alleged burglars attempted carjackings while fleeing from pursuing police. With help from a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Antioch PD apprehended two men and recovered stolen property. The incident started as a burglary in-progress on Durness Court—reported by a concerned neighbor. Officers responded February...
ANTIOCH, CA
Contra Costa Herald

San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$10K reward offered in violent death of beloved Oakland baker

OAKLAND, Calif. - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a well-loved baker in Oakland. Crime Stoppers is offering the reward in hopes of solving the violent case. Jen Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes Bakery near Jack London Square, died...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Drugs Seized & Suspected Fentanyl Dealers Arrested

“San Francisco Police Department Narcotics officers obtained search warrants for two locations in Oakland, California on the 1800 block of East 24th Street, the 2500 block of 61st Avenue as well as the persons and vehicles associated with possession and sale of narcotics. These warrants were part of an ongoing investigation initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Narcotics Detail to intercept deadly drugs that were earmarked for the Tenderloin.
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Murder Suspect Arrested on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

MARIN CITY — A suspect from Suisun City is under investigation for a recent shooting incident in Marin City. Meanwhile, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for an unrelated murder, attempted robbery, and carrying a loaded firearm in Solano County. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
SUISUN CITY, CA
Daily Californian

4 suspects arrested under suspicion of home invasion robbery

On Monday, Berkeley Police Department officers arrested four suspects connected to a “late-night armed home-style robbery,” according to BPD spokesperson Byron White. White said a male victim arranged to meet with one of the suspects, an adult female, on a dating app shortly before midnight Feb. 5. The victim met this suspect, along with a second female suspect, juvenile, in front of his apartment complex around 1 a.m.
BERKELEY, CA

