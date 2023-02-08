ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle

A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Where you can create a work of art to celebrate Galentine’s Day

TULSA, Okla. — A GirlTalk Galentine’s workshop is being held on Monday to boost public speaking confidence in women and girls. Agitsi Stained Glass owner Brandi Hines is offering a $25 beginner class immediately after the workshop. Attendees will make a stained-glass heart suitable for gifting or keeping. Hines is a member of ONABEN’s Women’s Cohort, which supports women business owners.
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

'Sarah’s Hippie House' in Broken Arrow goes viral

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You've likely heard of Minimalism, where less is more, but have you heard about Maximalism?. It's a hot design trend adding more color, texture, and fun to your home decor. A Broken Arrow home has swiftly become a well-known Maximalist masterpiece. "We call it Sarah's...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Magic City Books celebrates Tulsa-native, actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book launch

TULSA, Okla. — Magic City Books celebrated the launch of Tulsa native and well-known actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book, “City of Blows,” on Wednesday evening. The book surrounds a modern depiction of the film industry while also exploring the characters’ different motivations to join the movie-making world and how their diverse backgrounds played into their choices and outcomes.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woody Guthrie Center nominated for Top 10 Music Museum in America

TULSA, Okla. — A downtown Tulsa museum is in the running to become one of the Top 10 Music Museums in the U.S. According to a list from “USA Today,” the Woody Guthrie Center joins Oklahoma City’s American Banjo Museum, Detroit’s Motown Museum and others as a contender for the Top 10.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa SPCA hopes your ex is ‘down in the dumps’ this V-Day

TULSA, Okla. — At the Tulsa SPCA, they have all those holding a grudge against an awful ex-partner an option to still celebrate Valentine’s Day. For a donation of $14, those hoping to “bury” their past can do so by having the SPCA write the name of their ex on a litter box!
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery

The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman searching for lost cat finds human remains in west Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] says that a woman searching for her lost cat, instead came across human remains near Charles Page Blvd. and South 54 West Avenue. The remains were uncovered in a structure that had previously burned in Sept. 2022. Homicide detectives are investigating the case and have...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

More than one Oklahoman in Chenoweth Super Bowl ad

Oklahomans talking about a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth might be surprised to learn she isn’t the only Oklahoman in the commercial. Jamie Campbell is a comedian in Kansas City but he is also the front-man in the ad as Chenoweth sings and dances around...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Weather Experiment Wednesday – Making raindrops inside!

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23′s Mike Grogan and Mikayla Smith went to Discovery Lab to make it rain … indoors!. Director of Education, Chip Lindsey, showed them how to create a small simulation of rainfall using:. A Fishbowl. Warm Water. Dry ice. Bubble solution. In the experiment, very...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Human remains found in west Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department found human remains in west Tulsa Thursday. Officers said the remains were found in a building that had been burned in a fire in Sept. 2022. The remains were found when a woman was looking for her cat near the 400...
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

First College in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day more than 130 years ago the first college in the state opened it’s doors. Indian University in Tahlequah, began classes on February 9, 1880, with three students. In 1885, The school moved to its current location in Muskogee. In 1910, the school was renamed Bacone College in honor of Almon C. Bacone, the founder and first president of the school. According to the The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture the purpose of the school was to provide Christian education for American Indians. Between 1883 and 1907 forty-three graduates received either bachelor’s or master’s degrees. By 1893 there were 703 students in a system of one college and six preparatory schools in the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Wichita, and Kiowa nations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder

A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
TULSA, OK

