Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
News On 6
Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle
A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
KOKI FOX 23
Where you can create a work of art to celebrate Galentine’s Day
TULSA, Okla. — A GirlTalk Galentine’s workshop is being held on Monday to boost public speaking confidence in women and girls. Agitsi Stained Glass owner Brandi Hines is offering a $25 beginner class immediately after the workshop. Attendees will make a stained-glass heart suitable for gifting or keeping. Hines is a member of ONABEN’s Women’s Cohort, which supports women business owners.
kjrh.com
'Sarah’s Hippie House' in Broken Arrow goes viral
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You've likely heard of Minimalism, where less is more, but have you heard about Maximalism?. It's a hot design trend adding more color, texture, and fun to your home decor. A Broken Arrow home has swiftly become a well-known Maximalist masterpiece. "We call it Sarah's...
KOKI FOX 23
Magic City Books celebrates Tulsa-native, actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book launch
TULSA, Okla. — Magic City Books celebrated the launch of Tulsa native and well-known actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book, “City of Blows,” on Wednesday evening. The book surrounds a modern depiction of the film industry while also exploring the characters’ different motivations to join the movie-making world and how their diverse backgrounds played into their choices and outcomes.
KOKI FOX 23
Woody Guthrie Center nominated for Top 10 Music Museum in America
TULSA, Okla. — A downtown Tulsa museum is in the running to become one of the Top 10 Music Museums in the U.S. According to a list from “USA Today,” the Woody Guthrie Center joins Oklahoma City’s American Banjo Museum, Detroit’s Motown Museum and others as a contender for the Top 10.
Tulsa Dream Center announces second location
The Tulsa Dream Center announced it will be opening its second location in west Tulsa, and no construction is required.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa SPCA hopes your ex is ‘down in the dumps’ this V-Day
TULSA, Okla. — At the Tulsa SPCA, they have all those holding a grudge against an awful ex-partner an option to still celebrate Valentine’s Day. For a donation of $14, those hoping to “bury” their past can do so by having the SPCA write the name of their ex on a litter box!
KOKI FOX 23
Celebrate not tolerate: Special needs kids perform ‘The Lion King’
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The cast and crew of the beloved musical “The Lion King” are special needs students -- who usually don’t get the opportunity to perform in musicals at their schools. Stars on Stage gives them that chance to take the stage with peer...
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery
The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
KOKI FOX 23
‘100-year-old’ Broken Arrow first-graders celebrate 100th day of school
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Elementary school students celebrated their 100th day of school on Wednesday by dressing up as 100-year-old people. First-graders from Leisure Park Elementary participated in arts and crafts all centered around the number 100 to ring in the occasion. Erin Shelby, a first-grade teacher at Leisure...
KOKI FOX 23
Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon
TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman searching for lost cat finds human remains in west Tulsa
The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] says that a woman searching for her lost cat, instead came across human remains near Charles Page Blvd. and South 54 West Avenue. The remains were uncovered in a structure that had previously burned in Sept. 2022. Homicide detectives are investigating the case and have...
KOKI FOX 23
More than one Oklahoman in Chenoweth Super Bowl ad
Oklahomans talking about a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth might be surprised to learn she isn’t the only Oklahoman in the commercial. Jamie Campbell is a comedian in Kansas City but he is also the front-man in the ad as Chenoweth sings and dances around...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
KOKI FOX 23
Manufacturing company Webco topped off their Star Center in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Local manufacturing company, Webco topped off their Star Center office in Sand Springs on Friday. The company placed the last steel beam needed to finish off the structure’s frame. “We are building our new corporate headquarters. First new building like this that I’ve ever...
KOKI FOX 23
Weather Experiment Wednesday – Making raindrops inside!
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23′s Mike Grogan and Mikayla Smith went to Discovery Lab to make it rain … indoors!. Director of Education, Chip Lindsey, showed them how to create a small simulation of rainfall using:. A Fishbowl. Warm Water. Dry ice. Bubble solution. In the experiment, very...
KTUL
Human remains found in west Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department found human remains in west Tulsa Thursday. Officers said the remains were found in a building that had been burned in a fire in Sept. 2022. The remains were found when a woman was looking for her cat near the 400...
kswo.com
First College in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day more than 130 years ago the first college in the state opened it’s doors. Indian University in Tahlequah, began classes on February 9, 1880, with three students. In 1885, The school moved to its current location in Muskogee. In 1910, the school was renamed Bacone College in honor of Almon C. Bacone, the founder and first president of the school. According to the The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture the purpose of the school was to provide Christian education for American Indians. Between 1883 and 1907 forty-three graduates received either bachelor’s or master’s degrees. By 1893 there were 703 students in a system of one college and six preparatory schools in the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Wichita, and Kiowa nations.
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD recognizes Tulsa police officer for performing life-saving CPR on a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) recognized Tulsa Police Officer Cody Riley for his efforts during a 911 call. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Riley was performing CPR on a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl. “It was my first call out of the gate,” Riley told...
Comments / 0