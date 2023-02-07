How to stop LeBron James: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and others share scouting reports on legendary scorer

Read full article on original website
Warriors trades help, but were they enough? How Gary Payton II and James Wiseman moves impact 2023 NBA title odds
As teams around the Western Conference made major moves, the Golden State Warriors remain more or less intact heading into the second half of the season. They were rumored to have interest in acquiring several guards/wings including Alex Caruso, who remains with the Chicago Bulls, Matisse Thybulle, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, and OG Anunoby, one of the hottest names on the market, who ended up staying put in Toronto.
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Warriors time, TV channel and live stream for 2023 Saturday NBA game
After LeBron James made history by breaking the all-time NBA scoring record, the Lakers pulled off some massive moves at the trade deadline. Now, Los Angeles will travel to Golden State to take on the Warriors. LeBron netted his historic 38,390th point on Tuesday night in the Lakers' 133-130 loss...
Young fan star-struck when LeBron James sits next to her at Lakers game: 'This is like the best moment of my life'
Lakers star LeBron James didn't suit up against the Warriors on Saturday night, but he made a lifelong memory for a fan by simply sitting down. The girl was star-struck when James sat down next to her at the end of the Lakers' bench. She instantly went into shock as the NBA's newly minted scoring champion took his seat.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Eagles Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins explains why Philadelphia sports fans are so intense: 'Philly loves hard'
Brian Dawkins played the first 13 seasons of his Hall of Fame career for the Eagles. A dozen years after the safety played his final season for the Broncos and five years since he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 52 as their executive of football operations for player development, he remains one of Philadelphia's greatest sports legends.
SN Q&A: Matthew Berry talks new 'Fantasy Life' partnership with Influential, Super Bowl 57 best bets
Matthew Berry is the biggest power player in fantasy sports. Now he's taking his "Fantasy Life" to a whole new level by drafting a new winning team. Berry, who not along ago established an eponymous media company based on his New York Times best-selling book, is now joining forces with Influential, the world's largest influencer marketing company.
Drake's 'psychotic' Super Bowl bets, explained: How much money can rapper win, lose on the Chiefs?
Rapper Drake is all in on Kansas City ahead of Super Bowl 57, placing nearly a million dollars worth of bets on the Chiefs to prevail over the Eagles and win their second championship in four years. Drake bet $700,000 on the Chiefs to win outright, which would pay out...
Five best Super Bowl halftime shows in NFL history, from Prince to Beyoncé
The Super Bowl is a game of football, but it's become so much more than that. Each year, with hundreds of millions of people watching on, the NFL does its best to provide an evening full of entertainment. Even if you don't like football, or watching commercials, maybe you'll at least be curious to see what each year brings in terms of the halftime show.
