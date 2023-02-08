Life Lessons: Stan of Stan’s Paint shares what he learned running a business and how he wants to be remembered

Read full article on original website
East Idaho Eats: Looking for a Valentine’s or Super Bowl treat? Business offers warm, made-to-order donuts and more
AMMON — Are you trying to find the right sweet treat for Valentine’s Day? Or trying to find snacks for the Super Bowl? Do-nut look any further! You can have a deliciously warm made-to-order donut with all your favorite toppings from a local donut shop. Bonnie Wetsel, the...
Retired teacher who knits hats for children in need surprised for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email a few weeks ago about a woman named Marty. It said:. Marty retired from teaching school many...
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Idaho Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Idaho has its fair share of delicious barbecue joints around the state but Hellfire Barbecue in Idaho Falls takes fall-off-the-bone meat to the next level. This restaurant features a variety of meats that have been smoked for up to 16 hours and foods you will find yourself craving for weeks to come. Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself.
Looking back: Man ‘wanted for desertion,’ and motorcyclist’s quick-thinking saves his life
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A man was “wanted for desertion,” according to The Teton Peak’s Feb. 12, 1903, newspaper. Deputy Sheriff Ricks...
Idaho Falls Pediatrics giving away a $300 Valentine’s Day prize package
Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a cozy Valentine’s Day prize package for you and your kids that includes a cookie-making kit, a fuzzy blanket, a candle, a jar of Hershey’s kisses and a $100 Target gift card. Follow the instructions in the video below for a chance...
‘It’s been a lifelong dream’: Pocatello woman to appear on Jeopardy!
POCATELLO — A local woman achieved a longtime dream when she competed on the game show Jeopardy! in December. Her episode will air Monday. Kendra Westerhaus, an Idaho State University alumna and clinical psychologist at Health West in Pocatello, told EastIdahoNews.com she has long been a fan of the trivia game show.
Idaho Falls Symphony to provide live performance for film soundtrack
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is bringing a one-of-a-kind audiovisual experience to east Idaho when it performs “Symphony for Our World” this Saturday, February 11 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts. “Symphony for Our World” is a National Geographic production and...
Teens befriend, want to help legally blind 7-year-old
IDAHO FALLS — An unlikely friendship between a group of teenagers and a legally blind 7-year-old boy has made a local mother feel overwhelming support after what the kids did for her son. Kylara Large lives in Rigby with her three kids. She said her 7-year-old boy, Kaycen, has...
Joyce Elizabeth (Obrey) Williams
Joyce Elizabeth Obrey Williams, 90, of Rexburg, passed away February 8, 2023, at Homestead Assisted Living. She was under the care of Homestead Home Health and Hospice. Joyce was born July 22, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Thomas Obrey and Violet Struhs Obrey. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended ISU School of Nursing.
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Idaho Falls, Idaho Without Stopping At The SnakeBite Restaurant
There are restaurants where it is easy to drive on by. But, there are others where it should be illegal not to stop. The SnakeBite Restaurant in Idaho Falls is one local gem where you will regret driving by. Here, you can enjoy some of the best burgers in southeastern Idaho. Plus, the fries here are so good, you won’t be able to stop eating. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself.
Arlyn Haggard
Our sweet Mom, Grandma, sister, aunt, and friend, Arlyn Haggard, 91 passed away at her place of residence peacefully with family by her side. She was beloved for her smile, kind heart, generosity, sense of humor and her strong faith. Arlyn was born on April 18, 1931 in Basalt, Idaho...
Dale Baird
Dale Seth Baird, 91, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away February 6, 2023, after a long illness. He was born to Seth and Leila (Bird) Baird of Heyburn, Idaho, and grew up working on the family farm. He attended the State Normal School in Albion, Idaho as one of the first college attendees in his family.
Police officer to compete in MMA fight with help from his trainer from sheriff’s office
REXBURG — A local police officer is headed to a cage to fight this weekend in front of thousands of spectators with the help of his trainer, who works for a local sheriff’s office. The Fierce Fighting Championships XXIV, which is live mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting, is...
Teen leads officers on high speed chase down Main Street in Rexburg
REXBURG — A 17-year-old led officers on a high speed chase, reaching speeds of 150 mph, and even turned off his headlights during the pursuit. On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., an officer with the Rexburg Police Department tried to stop a Ford Mustang at Main Street and 1st West due to traffic infractions.
Man ejected when vehicle overturns during crash on local road
Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a one vehicle injury crash last night on 113th S. near 25th. E. just before 9pm. Deputies found that a vehicle driven by a 33 year old man had rolled, ejecting him in the process and causing life threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital and his status is unknown at this time. Deputies are continuing to investigate and believe high speeds and possible intoxication were a factor. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and no other occupants were with him. No further information is available at this time.
1 hospitalized with life threatening injuries after crash
Deputies are continuing to investigate and believe high speeds and possible intoxication were a factor.
Portneuf Wellness Complex fence damaged, driver spins donuts on soccer fields
POCATELLO — A local recreation center and law enforcement are searching for those responsible for driving through a fence and causing damage. According to a Facebook post from the Portneuf Wellness Complex, sometime on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, someone drove through the fence on Olympus Drive and onto the soccer fields to spin donuts.
Idaho Falls, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
3 things to know this morning – February 10, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
Rent commercial kitchen space by the hour
Need a commercial grade kitchen but just for a few hours? Now you can rent it.
