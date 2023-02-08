Life Lessons: Stan of Stan’s Paint shares what he learned running a business and how he wants to be remembered

There are restaurants where it is easy to drive on by. But, there are others where it should be illegal not to stop. The SnakeBite Restaurant in Idaho Falls is one local gem where you will regret driving by. Here, you can enjoy some of the best burgers in southeastern Idaho. Plus, the fries here are so good, you won’t be able to stop eating. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO