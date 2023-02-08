ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Life Lessons: Stan of Stan’s Paint shares what he learned running a business and how he wants to be remembered

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
eastidahonews.com

‘It’s been a lifelong dream’: Pocatello woman to appear on Jeopardy!

POCATELLO — A local woman achieved a longtime dream when she competed on the game show Jeopardy! in December. Her episode will air Monday. Kendra Westerhaus, an Idaho State University alumna and clinical psychologist at Health West in Pocatello, told EastIdahoNews.com she has long been a fan of the trivia game show.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Symphony to provide live performance for film soundtrack

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is bringing a one-of-a-kind audiovisual experience to east Idaho when it performs “Symphony for Our World” this Saturday, February 11 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts. “Symphony for Our World” is a National Geographic production and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teens befriend, want to help legally blind 7-year-old

IDAHO FALLS — An unlikely friendship between a group of teenagers and a legally blind 7-year-old boy has made a local mother feel overwhelming support after what the kids did for her son. Kylara Large lives in Rigby with her three kids. She said her 7-year-old boy, Kaycen, has...
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Joyce Elizabeth (Obrey) Williams

Joyce Elizabeth Obrey Williams, 90, of Rexburg, passed away February 8, 2023, at Homestead Assisted Living. She was under the care of Homestead Home Health and Hospice. Joyce was born July 22, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Thomas Obrey and Violet Struhs Obrey. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended ISU School of Nursing.
REXBURG, ID
OnlyInYourState

It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Idaho Falls, Idaho Without Stopping At The SnakeBite Restaurant

There are restaurants where it is easy to drive on by. But, there are others where it should be illegal not to stop. The SnakeBite Restaurant in Idaho Falls is one local gem where you will regret driving by. Here, you can enjoy some of the best burgers in southeastern Idaho. Plus, the fries here are so good, you won’t be able to stop eating. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Arlyn Haggard

Our sweet Mom, Grandma, sister, aunt, and friend, Arlyn Haggard, 91 passed away at her place of residence peacefully with family by her side. She was beloved for her smile, kind heart, generosity, sense of humor and her strong faith. Arlyn was born on April 18, 1931 in Basalt, Idaho...
BASALT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dale Baird

Dale Seth Baird, 91, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away February 6, 2023, after a long illness. He was born to Seth and Leila (Bird) Baird of Heyburn, Idaho, and grew up working on the family farm. He attended the State Normal School in Albion, Idaho as one of the first college attendees in his family.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teen leads officers on high speed chase down Main Street in Rexburg

REXBURG — A 17-year-old led officers on a high speed chase, reaching speeds of 150 mph, and even turned off his headlights during the pursuit. On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., an officer with the Rexburg Police Department tried to stop a Ford Mustang at Main Street and 1st West due to traffic infractions.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man ejected when vehicle overturns during crash on local road

Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a one vehicle injury crash last night on 113th S. near 25th. E. just before 9pm. Deputies found that a vehicle driven by a 33 year old man had rolled, ejecting him in the process and causing life threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital and his status is unknown at this time. Deputies are continuing to investigate and believe high speeds and possible intoxication were a factor. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and no other occupants were with him. No further information is available at this time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Portneuf Wellness Complex fence damaged, driver spins donuts on soccer fields

POCATELLO — A local recreation center and law enforcement are searching for those responsible for driving through a fence and causing damage. According to a Facebook post from the Portneuf Wellness Complex, sometime on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, someone drove through the fence on Olympus Drive and onto the soccer fields to spin donuts.
POCATELLO, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Idaho Falls, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

IDAHO FALLS, ID

