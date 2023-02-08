ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigislandnow.com

Police seeking runaway from Kurtistown

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Arieana R.K. Balbin of Kurtistown, who was reported as a runaway. Balbin was last seen in the 16-2400 block of Ainaloa Drive in Kurtistown, on the afternoon of Saturday, Febuary 4, 2023. She is described as...
KURTISTOWN, HI
bigislandnow.com

Family of missing 76-year-old man on Big Island offering cash reward

Hawai‘i Island police are again renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old William Romeo Bishop Sr. He was reportedly last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 22, 2023, in the area of his home on 22nd Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Kea’au.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Weekly DUI stats: 19 motorists arrested on Big Island roads

Hawai‘i Police Department reports 19 motorists were arrested during the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic crash. None of the drivers were under the age of 21. So far this year,...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Two Big Island women face felony drug charges

Two Big Island women face multiple drug charges stemming from the execution of a search warrant in December 2022 at a Hilo home. Shannon Landgraf, 45, of Pāhoa and Shaina Popp, 39, of Hilo, were indicted on several charges, including felony possession and attempted distribution of dangerous drugs which allegedly included methamphetamine, heroin and amphetamine. The narcotics search warrant was executed Dec. 21, 2022, at a residence on Ka‘apuni Loop in Hilo.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman

Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
HILO, HI
CBS LA

Man in critical condition after being shot at bus stop in South LA; suspect at large

A man in his 50s was in critical condition late Tuesday evening after he was shot while at a bus stop in South Los Angeles. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. at the Metro bus stop located at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Gage Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound after a car pulled up to the bus stop, with at least one occupant opening fire. Witnesses detail that they heard as many as six shots in quick succession. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. The shooting occurred near John Muir Branch library, Small World preschool and Vermont Gage Pocket Park where children were playing at the time. Investigators were working to determine a motive and locate a suspect in the shooting. 
VERMONT STATE
bigislandnow.com

Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
HILO, HI
KHON2

2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
HAWAII STATE
krcrtv.com

Body of missing Washington man found near Orick

ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
ARCATA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy