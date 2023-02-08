A man in his 50s was in critical condition late Tuesday evening after he was shot while at a bus stop in South Los Angeles. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. at the Metro bus stop located at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Gage Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound after a car pulled up to the bus stop, with at least one occupant opening fire. Witnesses detail that they heard as many as six shots in quick succession. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. The shooting occurred near John Muir Branch library, Small World preschool and Vermont Gage Pocket Park where children were playing at the time. Investigators were working to determine a motive and locate a suspect in the shooting.

