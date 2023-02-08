Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Police seeking runaway from Kurtistown
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Arieana R.K. Balbin of Kurtistown, who was reported as a runaway. Balbin was last seen in the 16-2400 block of Ainaloa Drive in Kurtistown, on the afternoon of Saturday, Febuary 4, 2023. She is described as...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials identify elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Makakilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the elderly couple found dead in a murder-suicide at a home in Makakilo. The medical examiner said Alan Gano was listed as “suicide due to contact gunshot wound” and his wife, Yoshiko Gano, was listed as “homicide due to gunshot wound.”
bigislandnow.com
Hilo woman charged in connection with convenience store robbery, theft of Toyota Tacoma
A 33-year-old Hilo woman is being charged in connection with a robbery at a Big Island convenience store and the theft of a Toyota truck from a Hilo business, both of which occurred earlier this month. Jessica Lancaster faces charges of second-degree robbery, first-degree theft and first-degree unauthorized control of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Liquor commission accused of witness tampering amid discrimination lawsuit
State to pay out $450K to man who alleged DOE officer sexually assaulted him in 1970s. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says he was sexually assaulted by a campus security officer back in the 1970s. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
bigislandnow.com
Family of missing 76-year-old man on Big Island offering cash reward
Hawai‘i Island police are again renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old William Romeo Bishop Sr. He was reportedly last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 22, 2023, in the area of his home on 22nd Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Kea’au.
bigislandnow.com
Weekly DUI stats: 19 motorists arrested on Big Island roads
Hawai‘i Police Department reports 19 motorists were arrested during the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic crash. None of the drivers were under the age of 21. So far this year,...
bigislandnow.com
Two Big Island women face felony drug charges
Two Big Island women face multiple drug charges stemming from the execution of a search warrant in December 2022 at a Hilo home. Shannon Landgraf, 45, of Pāhoa and Shaina Popp, 39, of Hilo, were indicted on several charges, including felony possession and attempted distribution of dangerous drugs which allegedly included methamphetamine, heroin and amphetamine. The narcotics search warrant was executed Dec. 21, 2022, at a residence on Ka‘apuni Loop in Hilo.
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
actionnews5.com
Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say burglars broke into a car dealership this week and took several cars and multiple keys. KHNL reports the Excellent Motor Group dealership was broken into on Monday night. Ron and Maggie Zhang, owners of the used car dealership, said they believe the...
bigislandgazette.com
Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have charged 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, of Hilo, with an array of offenses following an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023, in Hilo. On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2023, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation...
Man in critical condition after being shot at bus stop in South LA; suspect at large
A man in his 50s was in critical condition late Tuesday evening after he was shot while at a bus stop in South Los Angeles. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. at the Metro bus stop located at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Gage Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound after a car pulled up to the bus stop, with at least one occupant opening fire. Witnesses detail that they heard as many as six shots in quick succession. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. The shooting occurred near John Muir Branch library, Small World preschool and Vermont Gage Pocket Park where children were playing at the time. Investigators were working to determine a motive and locate a suspect in the shooting.
Three arrested for introducing contraband into Mississippi jail. Another suspect being sought in case.
Three people have been arrested and another person in being sought in case involving the introduction of contraband into a Mississippi jail and the trafficking of a controlled substance. Officials with the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office arrested Liquanda Martin, 47, on Tuesday. Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins were arrested last...
bigislandnow.com
Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
23 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29.
KITV.com
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
krcrtv.com
Body of missing Washington man found near Orick
ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
KITV.com
Hawaii records first child death caused by flu since 2020
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The first child death caused by flu was just recorded in Hawaii, health officials announced. The child was only said to be under the age of 18 and that they were hospitalized at the time of their death.
Car crashed into FPL substation, knocks out neighborhood power
FPL reported over 25,000 outages Wednesday morning in St. Johns County after a car barreled into one of its substations.
