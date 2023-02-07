Why Eagles fans can thank Andy Reid for Jalen Hurts: Chiefs coach's fingerprints remain on Philly roster

Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia
"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
Peyton Manning admits Tom Brady one of the reasons he went to Denver
The legendary rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will go down as one of the greatest in sports history. Manning enjoyed the rivalry so much that he admitted it was one of the reasons why he chose to stay in the AFC and play for the Denver Broncos after leaving the Indianapolis Colts.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes posed with daughter Sterling Skye, 23, after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye couldn't be more proud of Patrick Mahomes as he heads to Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram Tuesday from Sunday's AFC Championship game, where the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Brittany and Sterling, 23 months, pose with Patrick after the big victory, smiling on...
Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dallas Cowboys Decision to Stick with Mike McCarthy
Jimmy Johnson is weighing the Dallas Cowboys decision to stick with Mike McCarthy over replacing him with Sean Payton. The legendary Cowboys coach got to know Payton over their time together at FOX in 2022. He respects the former New Orleans Saints leader. However, he doesn’t believe the freshly-minted Denver Broncos coach would’ve been a huge upgrade over McCarthy.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
Chiefs: Eric Bieniemy could have 2 jobs waiting for him after the Super Bowl
Eric Bieniemy may be the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 57, but he could end up elsewhere for the 2023 season. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second Super Bowl title in four years, with this being the third time in which they reached the big game. Andy Reid and his coaching staff have been and continue to prepare to face a stacked Philadelphia Eagles team. Specifically, how the offense can make plays against Philadelphia’s tough defense, with a tough front seven and very good secondary.
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Analysis Network
3 Quarterbacks The New Orleans Saints Should Pursue In Offseason
In what feels like a never-ending cycle, the New Orleans Saints are heading into this year’s offseason with a lot of salary cap issues. They are currently projected to be more than $60 million over the salary cap, which means the front office has a lot of work to do in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski explains why he was 'shocked' by Tom Brady's abrupt decision to retire
When Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, his decision to call it quits definitely surprised a lot of people and one of those people was his longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski. Gronk spent 11 seasons in the NFL and Brady was his quarterback for each of those seasons....
Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag. Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
Tom Brady Makes It Clear He Can Still Play, Despite Retirement
Tom Brady became a seven-time Super Bowl champ, three-time MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler by having immense pride in his work. It doesn't appear that attribute is going away any time soon despite the future Hall of Famer's retirement announcement. Discussing the subject with co-host Jim ...
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
ng-sportingnews.com
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl stats, record: Turnovers have plagued Chiefs QB on NFL's biggest stage
Patrick Mahomes is already NFL royalty at 27. The Chiefs quarterback is headed to his third Super Bowl in five seasons as a starter, and he's just one of 12 quarterbacks in league history with at least 10 playoff wins.. Mahomes consistently delivers in January, but what about February? He...
We Need to Talk: Donovan McNabb on Andy Reid
The ladies of 'We Need to Talk' are joined by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb to discuss the time he spent with Andy Reid as his head coach, how impactful he was in his development as a player, and why he stiï¿½
ng-sportingnews.com
Howie Roseman's Super Bowl redemption: How Eagles GM survived draft mistakes, 'Fire Howie' chants in return to top
If the Eagles win Super Bowl 57, it will complete a story of redemption. Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl title five years ago, but the seasons since have been anything but smooth sailing. The Eagles won just four games in 2020 before turning to one of the NFL's youngest...
ng-sportingnews.com
Andy Reid's funniest food quotes, from cheeseburger infatuation to German bratwursts
If the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57, the first question to Andy Reid should be what he's going to eat after the game. Reid's meal of choice during Kansas City's last championship run was a cheeseburger. When asked what he did to celebrate the Chiefs clinching their first Super Bowl appearance since he was hired, he said, "I had a cheeseburger and went to bed."
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report: Lane Johnson among 3 listed as limited participants
The Eagles released their first official Super Bowl injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs, and the Birds are relatively healthy. Five players had injury designations, with Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, and Avonte Maddox all on track to start. Landon Dickerson (Elbow) and Robert Quinn (Foot) were full participants.
