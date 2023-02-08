ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ceebla Cuud

The 700-Year-Old Indian Market That Sells Husbands

For over 700 years, women and their families have been visiting Bihar's groom market to find husbands. Thousands of men wait under the pipal trees in Madhubani district's local market in Bihar, India, for brides to choose them. The nine-day groom market, also known as Saurath Mela or Sabhagachhi, is said to have been founded by Raja Hari Singh of the Karnat dynasty over seven centuries ago to make it easier for women to choose a suitable husband among a diverse group of men. Each groom's educational background and family history determine their pricing.
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
Vice

A Non-Indian’s Guide to Winning at Indian Family Reunions

From a distance, the potpourri that is India can often be quite intimidating to an outsider. The geography changes every few kilometres, and so does the culture and language. Sikander Khan, an engineer from Mumbai, was acutely aware of the same when he fell in love with his now-wife Avav Khan, a banker from Indonesia.

