For over 700 years, women and their families have been visiting Bihar's groom market to find husbands. Thousands of men wait under the pipal trees in Madhubani district's local market in Bihar, India, for brides to choose them. The nine-day groom market, also known as Saurath Mela or Sabhagachhi, is said to have been founded by Raja Hari Singh of the Karnat dynasty over seven centuries ago to make it easier for women to choose a suitable husband among a diverse group of men. Each groom's educational background and family history determine their pricing.

4 DAYS AGO