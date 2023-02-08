Oswego City School bus driver arrested after using drugs and driving bus with students on board

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego woman was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Reckless Endangerment after using drugs before driving a school bus with students on board, according to the Oswego City Police Department.

On February 7, 2023, the Oswego Police Department Criminal Investigation Division in conjunction with the Oswego City School District began an investigation into a district school bus driver.

It was reported that the bus driver was doing inappropriate activities while she was alone on the school bus during her breaks in between driving students.

Investigators then reviewed school bus security cameras and confirmed that the bus driver was using drugs while on her breaks.

As a result, 41-year-old Nicole Palmer of Oswego was arrested and charged with the following:

-Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Reckless Endangerment

According to Oswego Police, it is alleged that Palmer used a street drug called molly, was in an impaired condition, and drove a school bus with students on board.

Palmer was processed at the Oswego Police Department and was released on an appearance ticket. She is due back to Oswego City Court on February 23, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Oswego City Police say that Palmer did resign from the district.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Kevin Hadcock at (315)342-8201. Police say calls will remain confidential.

The following letter was released to the district after the arrest:

Dear OCSD Community, I am writing to share that this afternoon, an employee of the district was arrested by local police on charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest stems from an investigation that was launched after the district received a tip from a community member. The concerned community alleged that one of our bus drivers had been using drugs, prompting the district to immediately place the employee on leave and contact local police. Through a collaborative investigation between the district and police, it was discovered that the employee had been taking drugs in between the time that she was dropping students off between secondary and elementary school bus runs. As a result of the investigation, the employee was arrested by members of the Oswego City Police Department and the employee resigned from her bus driver position. Please know that we are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children. The district thanks the community member who contacted us with this information, district administrators and the Oswego Police Department for their quick response with respect to this matter. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Kevin Hadcock at (315)342-8201. Calls will be kept confidential. Mathis Calvin III, Ed.D.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.