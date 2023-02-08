Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Investigate
Tulsa Police are investigating after human remains were found near the 400 Block of South 54th West Avenue on Thursday. A woman was looking for her cat when she discovered the remains, police said. Police said the remains were found in a structure that had been burned in September of...
news9.com
Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
news9.com
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years
A couple is in the Tulsa County jail, accused of repeatedly abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, but nobody knew for years. We warn you the details of this case are difficult to hear. Detectives said the parents told family members the boy was at a...
news9.com
Tulsa Shriners Hold Fundraiser For Family Of Trash Truck Driver Who Was Hit & Killed On The Job
The Shriners are putting together a fundraiser for the family of a trash truck driver who was hit and killed on the job by a driver. Clarence Bond was married with a wife and five children when he was killed in the accident off 209th West Avenue in Sand Springs back in November.
news9.com
Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle
A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
news9.com
Woman Killed In Crash Along State Highway 20 In Osage County
A woman is dead on Thursday morning after a crash along State Highway 20 on Wednesday Afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road in Osage County. According to troopers, 66-year-old Vickie Morrison of Tulsa, Oklahoma,...
news9.com
All Sick Webbers Falls Students Released From Hospital
All students have been released from the hospital after an incident involving an unidentified substance, according to Webbers Falls Superintendent. Seven Webbers Falls high school students were taken to the hospital Tuesday after two of them overdosed on the substance. Superintendent Chris Whelan says that five of the students were never admitted but were checked by hospital staff. One of the students who overdosed was released on Tuesday while the other went home Wednesday.
news9.com
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Department Honors Officer After Life-Saving Efforts
The Tulsa Fire Department honored a police officer for his efforts to save a woman's life. Officer Cody Riley responded to an overdose call with EMSA on January 21. He said they asked him to take over chest compressions. The firefighters on the scene said the victim went from full...
news9.com
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
news9.com
Tulsa Doctor Devastated After Family Members Killed In Turkey Earthquake
A doctor in Tulsa is from Turkey and is desperately worried about her friends and family back home. Dr. Mehtap Yurt said this week has been filled with heartbreak and devastation. Dr. Yurt said after the earthquake, some of her extended family members were killed and her sister was in...
news9.com
Special Study In Tulsa Aims To Help Stroke Victims
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the US and 1 in 4 people will experience a stroke in their lifetime. A Tulsa group is on the leading edge of finding solutions to save lives. Dr. Errol Gordon is the Director of Neurocritical Care with Ascension Medical Group and he joined News On 6 to talk about a clinical trial underway right now here in Tulsa.
news9.com
Firefighters Battle Overnight Fire At Abandoned Home In Sand Springs
The Sand Springs Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Fire officials say the call came in at about 5 a.m. near 81st West Avenue, just north of Highway 51. Firefighters say they believe the house was abandoned. Crews did...
news9.com
Sand Springs Student's Film Presented At Festival, Lands Him Scholarship
A Sand Springs senior is getting a $5,000 scholarship for a short film he created. The project was chosen to be presented at a film festival in Oklahoma City. Samuel Bennett is finishing up his senior year at Charles Page High School. One of his teachers assigned the class to create a short film, but for Bennett, it turned into something bigger than just a grade.
news9.com
Turkish Oklahomans Grieving After Earthquake Kills Thousands
More than 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria are dead following massive earthquakes, and the death toll is expected to climb. People with ties to that area who are living in Tulsa are doing what they can to support each other. Muhammad Sezer and other members of the Raindrop Turkish...
news9.com
Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Retrieves Injured Bald Eagle
The Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation received a call about an injured bald eagle near Checotah, Oklahoma. When Game Warden Jake Rowland arrived the bald eagle had a clear wing injury. After a few minutes of “catch me if you can”, Jake was finally able to retrieve the eagle and...
news9.com
Tulsa Bar, Coffee Shop 'Hodges Bend' Celebrates 10 Years Of Business
A staple of Tulsa’s Blue Dome District is turning 10 years old. Hodges Bend brings a unique atmosphere to Tulsa open morning to night featuring coffee, drinks, and food. Named after the former Hodges Street and the area called "The Bend,” Co-Owner Noah Bush opened this Tulsa restaurant and bar a decade ago on February 9, 2013. He says what used to be a small space serving coffee, cocktails, and wine now also has a full-service kitchen.
news9.com
Two Oologah Banners Promoting Upcoming Zach Bryan Concert Go Missing
The Town of Oologah is asking everyone to keep an eye out for two banners that have gone missing. The signs were given to the town to help promote the upcoming concert for Oologah-native Zach Bryan. The BOK Center donated three banners to the town ahead of the August concert...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Works To Repair Hundreds Of Potholes
Drivers said potholes are all over Green Country and causing everything from tire blowouts to minor crashes. The city said it's been at work all week trying to repair the hundreds of potholes after the ice and rain. Meanwhile, drivers are dealing with the bumpy roads. Laura Thorpe braved the...
news9.com
Professional Bull Riding ‘Unleash The Beast’ Returns To The BOK Center
Professional Bull Riding 'Unleash The Beast' is back in Tulsa at the BOK Center. 40 of the world’s top bull riders are competing this weekend and the show is almost sold out. Locust Grove local bull rider Wyatt Rogers is competing in his first full season tour this year.
Comments / 0