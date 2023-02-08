All students have been released from the hospital after an incident involving an unidentified substance, according to Webbers Falls Superintendent. Seven Webbers Falls high school students were taken to the hospital Tuesday after two of them overdosed on the substance. Superintendent Chris Whelan says that five of the students were never admitted but were checked by hospital staff. One of the students who overdosed was released on Tuesday while the other went home Wednesday.

