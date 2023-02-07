How Chiefs rebuilt a Super Bowl roster for Patrick Mahomes, from wide receiver redo to offensive line coup

Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
Patrick Mahomes' father 'proud' he'll get to see his son make NFL history at Super Bowl LVII
Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of the Chiefs' star QB, spoke to Fox News Digital about the importance of his son and Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts making NFL history at Super Bowl LVII.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni considers Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among 'best players on the planet'
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni knows that his defense will have its hands full facing off against Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII, even if he’s still not quite 100% in return from a high ankle sprain. Mahomes’ uncanny ability to make plays, even on...
Huge, new Patrick Mahomes injury update revealed
Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed the current status of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Divisional Round, is expected to be good to go to for the Big Game according to his coach. “Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes, who admits isn’t 100%, Read more... The post Huge, new Patrick Mahomes injury update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Inside Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Insane Shoe Closet
Kansas City Chiefs QB (and likely NFL MVP again) Patrick Mahomes lives two different lives. In one, he runs from linebackers and does an excellent job helping the team win games. In the other, he plays around in a shoe closet that can only be described as insane. He allowed everyone a look inside this second shoe life.
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl Prop Bets 2023: Odds for craziest exotic props, from coin toss to commercials to Gatorade shower color
For the tens of millions of fans who bet on football, Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles presents countless money-making opportunities and the last chance to bet on the NFL before the 2023 season kicks off seven months from now. For the vast majority of viewers tuning into the big game, however, Super Bowl Sunday is more about fun and entertainment. If you fall more into column B, you might be interested to know that you can engage in all sorts of fun prop bets between now and game day, many of which don't even require any football-related knowledge. These props, often referred to as "exotics," can liven up your Super Bowl party and help even the most casual pigskin fans get a little betting action in.
Look: Patrick Mahomes Makes Gross Super Bowl Bet With Cooper Manning
In addition to being a generational talent, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also has an excellent sense of humor. He put that on display last night during the NFL Network's Super Bowl Opening Night. Speaking with Cooper Manning on the broadcast, Mahomes agreed to a friendly (if unorthodox) bet ...
chatsports.com
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts first two Black quarterbacks starting in same Super Bowl
No matter who wins, Kansas City’s game against Philadelphia on Sunday will be in the history books. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make history on Sunday, becoming the first two Black quarterbacks to start in the same Super Bowl. Both quarterbacks...
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
chatsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: right ankle is ‘in a better position’ for Super Bowl
PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes left no doubt as to whether he’ll play in Sunday’s Super Bowl, right high ankle sprain or not. “I’ll play through all the injuries the trainers let me play through,” he said Monday night at Super Bowl Opening Night. Translation: the...
ng-sportingnews.com
The most random Chiefs who can win their first ring in Super Bowl 57, led by Melvin Gordon
Everybody knows the big names and personalities of the Chiefs thanks to their recent run of playoff success. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have established themselves as one of the best quarterback and head coach tandems in recent NFL history. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has long been one of the league's top tight ends and brings an edge to his game, as Cincinnati fans learned after their loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
Randy McFarlin takes a look back at Patrick Mahomes’ high school days
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — With Super Bowl 57 right around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs, one of Patrick Mahomes’ high school coaches, Randy McFarlin, couldn’t be more proud of the Whitehouse native. “It makes this one very special that hey a sport that I coached, a young man came through our program and […]
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Doug Williams? Meet the first Black NFL quarterback to win a Super Bowl
Once upon a time, Washington was one of the best-run franchises in the NFL. No, really. It used to win things. Led by Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs, the franchise nabbed not one, not two, but three Super Bowl titles in a 10-year span. None of those titles...
ng-sportingnews.com
Donna Kelce gifts cookies to sons Travis, Jason during Super Bowl Opening Night interview
Plenty of stars were in attendance at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts all shared the spotlight, but it was Donna Kelce who ultimately stole the show. Donna was one of the biggest attractions at the event as she prepared to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl stats, record: Turnovers have plagued Chiefs QB on NFL's biggest stage
Patrick Mahomes is already NFL royalty at 27. The Chiefs quarterback is headed to his third Super Bowl in five seasons as a starter, and he's just one of 12 quarterbacks in league history with at least 10 playoff wins.. Mahomes consistently delivers in January, but what about February? He...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bill Belichick praises Tom Brady's talent, memory in podcast interview with retired QB: 'The greatest player'
For years, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were a coach and quarterback duo that haunted the rest of the NFL. Days after Brady's (second) retirement, Belichick joined his former QB on his podcast to discuss what it was like coaching him. On the "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Eagles built a Super Bowl roster: Jalen Hurts decision, A.J. Brown trade turned Philly into contender
The Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the first time in five years and are looking to earn the second championship ring in franchise history. Some familiar faces within the organization and on the field remain, but a lot has changed since their 41-33 win over Tom Brady and the Patriots.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Donna Kelce? Meet the mom behind Travis, Jason Kelce's historic sibling Super Bowl
Under normal circumstances, a jersey that combines two teams in the Super Bowl would be an aberration of nature. But in Donna Kelce's case, it's a testament to one of the most special, fascinating seasons a mother can go through. Her two sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, are both playing in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs and Eagles, respectively, and it's undoubtedly an exceptionally conflicting week for her.
ng-sportingnews.com
Andy Reid's funniest food quotes, from cheeseburger infatuation to German bratwursts
If the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57, the first question to Andy Reid should be what he's going to eat after the game. Reid's meal of choice during Kansas City's last championship run was a cheeseburger. When asked what he did to celebrate the Chiefs clinching their first Super Bowl appearance since he was hired, he said, "I had a cheeseburger and went to bed."
