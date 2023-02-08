ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 52-Year-Old Retiree Left the U.S. for Portugal. Here's How He Spends His Weekend—on Less Than $40

In 2015, my family and I took a vacation to Lisbon, Portugal. We immediately fell in love with the beautiful weather, the rattle of cable cars, and the welcoming locals. Just two days in, we decided to leave the U.S. and retire in Portugal — and it was one of the best decisions we've made. We spend far less money on necessities in Lisbon than we did in Washington, D.C. We've also found that fun leisure and food experiences are just as, if not more, affordable.
