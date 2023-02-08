Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville HorrorSiddhartha SapkotaAmityville, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
stonybrook.edu
SBU Named a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Top Producing Institution
Stony Brook University has been named a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Top Producing Institution for the 2022-2023 academic year, the second time in three years that Stony Brook has been so honored. The Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2022-2023 were announced in the online edition of The Chronicle of Higher...
stonybrook.edu
Virtual ‘Healthcare Without Borders’ Conference Set for March 2
The second annual Healthcare Without Borders conference, “Providing Clinical Care for Unaccompanied Immigrant Children,” will take place Thursday, March 2, from 9 am to 1:30 pm on Zoom. This free, virtual conference is open to the general public and will be especially helpful to medical and mental health...
stonybrook.edu
James Lattimer Named American Astronomical Society Fellow
James Lattimer, distinguished professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences, has been selected as a 2023 Fellow of the American Astronomical Society (AAS). AAS Fellows are recognized for their contributions to the Society and its overarching mission, advancing the science that informs...
stonybrook.edu
Registrar Diane Bello: All About the Students
In her 35-year career at Stony Brook University, University Registrar Diane Bello has played multiple roles, all with the same overriding purpose. “I’m all about the students,” she said. “The students are why we’re all here. And we need to maintain that focus throughout the university and especially here in the registrar’s office, where a new generation of students is coming all the time who need our guidance and support.”
stonybrook.edu
Leading the Nursing Profession Into the Future
Patricia Bruckenthal and Carolyn Santora Have Together Enjoyed Long Careers at Stony Brook. Enjoying a 40-year career at one organization is a rarity today. Two people simultaneously accomplishing that feat in the same place is almost unheard of. For Stony Brook’s Patricia Bruckenthal and Carolyn Santora, that exact experience has...
stonybrook.edu
Stronger Together: New Year, Three New Featured Colleagues
New year, new colleagues! Stony Brook University is excited to introduce Allison Parrish, Peter Lupfer and Margaret Echelbarger, all of whom started in 2022. Stop by the New Colleagues page on the Stronger Together website to read the full features, and stay tuned for more to come throughout the year!
stonybrook.edu
Highlighting Career Opportunities in Business and Accounting
College of Business and the Career Center Hosted Program for Long Island High School Students. Stony Brook University’s College of Business (CoB), in partnership with the Career Center, welcomed 90 accounting and business students from three Long Island high schools to campus on February 3 to learn about education and career opportunities in business and accounting.
