ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stonybrook.edu

SBU Named a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Top Producing Institution

Stony Brook University has been named a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Top Producing Institution for the 2022-2023 academic year, the second time in three years that Stony Brook has been so honored. The Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2022-2023 were announced in the online edition of The Chronicle of Higher...
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Virtual ‘Healthcare Without Borders’ Conference Set for March 2

The second annual Healthcare Without Borders conference, “Providing Clinical Care for Unaccompanied Immigrant Children,” will take place Thursday, March 2, from 9 am to 1:30 pm on Zoom. This free, virtual conference is open to the general public and will be especially helpful to medical and mental health...
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

James Lattimer Named American Astronomical Society Fellow

James Lattimer, distinguished professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences, has been selected as a 2023 Fellow of the American Astronomical Society (AAS). AAS Fellows are recognized for their contributions to the Society and its overarching mission, advancing the science that informs...
stonybrook.edu

Registrar Diane Bello: All About the Students

In her 35-year career at Stony Brook University, University Registrar Diane Bello has played multiple roles, all with the same overriding purpose. “I’m all about the students,” she said. “The students are why we’re all here. And we need to maintain that focus throughout the university and especially here in the registrar’s office, where a new generation of students is coming all the time who need our guidance and support.”
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Leading the Nursing Profession Into the Future

Patricia Bruckenthal and Carolyn Santora Have Together Enjoyed Long Careers at Stony Brook. Enjoying a 40-year career at one organization is a rarity today. Two people simultaneously accomplishing that feat in the same place is almost unheard of. For Stony Brook’s Patricia Bruckenthal and Carolyn Santora, that exact experience has...
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Stronger Together: New Year, Three New Featured Colleagues

New year, new colleagues! Stony Brook University is excited to introduce Allison Parrish, Peter Lupfer and Margaret Echelbarger, all of whom started in 2022. Stop by the New Colleagues page on the Stronger Together website to read the full features, and stay tuned for more to come throughout the year!
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Highlighting Career Opportunities in Business and Accounting

College of Business and the Career Center Hosted Program for Long Island High School Students. Stony Brook University’s College of Business (CoB), in partnership with the Career Center, welcomed 90 accounting and business students from three Long Island high schools to campus on February 3 to learn about education and career opportunities in business and accounting.
STONY BROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy