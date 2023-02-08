Read full article on original website
Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies, Warmer Temperatures With Moderate Winds
A warmer weekend is in store for the Chicago area, with temperatures well above average likely throughout Saturday and Sunday alongside sunny skies. Temperatures remain below freezing to start off the morning on Saturday, but the chill will not stick around for long. A rapid warm-up is expected to take...
Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain, wind
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy and windy day is ahead. Morning commuters will be impacted by slippery road conditions and low visibility. Drivers are advised to leave extra time for both the morning and evening commutes. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day Thursday and remain heavy at times. Temperatures Will be in the low 40s and end the night in the upper 30s with high winds. Chances for snow showers arrive at night. Sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago
Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
Tom Skilling’s forecast: How long will the rain last
A late winter storm system is lifting into the Midwest and is likely to produce the Chicago area’s heaviest rainfall in more than a month beginning late tonight and running into Thursday—while producing a snowstorm from Iowa into Wisconsin—with the axis of heaviest snow in the Badger State likely to be centered along and either side of a Prairie du Chien in far southwest Wisconsin.
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
Crews battle building fire in Lake View
CHICAGO — Emergency crews responded to a building fire in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood. Chicago fire was called to the 1500 block of W. Roscoe for a two-alarm building fire that officials say was confined to the building. The main fire has since been extinguished. According to Chicago...
Snow and rain likely Thursday; highest totals NW
MILWAUKEE - A strong low-pressure system will move just along the Wisconsin-Illinois border on Thursday, February 9th brining rain and snow to the area. The highest impacted locations with the heaviest snow will be in southwestern and central Wisconsin. Southeast Wisconsin will see a mix of snow and a transition into rain closer to the lakefront. Due to the potential for hazardous slick travel and higher snowfall accumulations in some areas, a winter storm watch and winter weather advisory are in effect Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 1,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
More Than 6 Inches of Snow to get Dumped on Wisconsin and Iowa
Wisconsin and Iowa are preparing for a snowstorm to dump more of the white stuff all over the place Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service says some areas could see up to 9 inches of snow which means some areas are under a Winter Storm Watchand a Winter Weather Advisory.
Cook County Assessor’s Office Closes Probe of Vallas’ Tax Break at Palos Heights Home
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, properly claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence, entitling him to tax breaks, according to the results of a brief probe by the Cook County Assessor’s Office announced Friday. Vallas, who has...
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
Residents Displaced By Deadly High-Rise Fire on South Side Frustrated They Cannot Enter Their Homes
Frustration is growing for people displaced by a deadly high-rise fire on Chicago's South Side. The blaze happened on Jan. 25 in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood, which fire investigators later determined was caused by careless use of smoking materials on the building's 15th floor. One woman was killed in...
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three Stores
Sad news for Walmart shoppers in Chicago today with the announcement that three stores in Chicago will be closing next week. It comes on the back of several stores closing across the United States due to underperformance.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Vallas Faces Questions About Whether He Lives in Chicago as Officials Launch Probe of Tax Breaks
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, has claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence since 2009, according to documents obtained by WTTW News that raise questions about whether he is qualified to lead Chicago. Vallas, who has been registered...
