Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain, wind

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy and windy day is ahead. Morning commuters will be impacted by slippery road conditions and low visibility. Drivers are advised to leave extra time for both the morning and evening commutes. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day Thursday and remain heavy at times. Temperatures Will be in the low 40s and end the night in the upper 30s with high winds. Chances for snow showers arrive at night. Sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. 
Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago

Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
Tom Skilling’s forecast: How long will the rain last

A late winter storm system is lifting into the Midwest and is likely to produce the Chicago area’s heaviest rainfall in more than a month beginning late tonight and running into Thursday—while producing a snowstorm from Iowa into Wisconsin—with the axis of heaviest snow in the Badger State likely to be centered along and either side of a Prairie du Chien in far southwest Wisconsin.
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
Crews battle building fire in Lake View

CHICAGO — Emergency crews responded to a building fire in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood. Chicago fire was called to the 1500 block of W. Roscoe for a two-alarm building fire that officials say was confined to the building. The main fire has since been extinguished. According to Chicago...
Snow and rain likely Thursday; highest totals NW

MILWAUKEE - A strong low-pressure system will move just along the Wisconsin-Illinois border on Thursday, February 9th brining rain and snow to the area. The highest impacted locations with the heaviest snow will be in southwestern and central Wisconsin. Southeast Wisconsin will see a mix of snow and a transition into rain closer to the lakefront. Due to the potential for hazardous slick travel and higher snowfall accumulations in some areas, a winter storm watch and winter weather advisory are in effect Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??

One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
