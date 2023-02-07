Read full article on original website
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson calls Ethereum staking problematic
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson tweeted on Feb. 9 that Ethereum’s (ETH) staking is problematic. According to Hoskinson, Ethereum’s staking looks “a lot like regulated products” because it involves “temporarily giving up your assets to someone else to … get a return.” He added that:
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Polygon shows strength amid wider market downturn
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $22.7 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.06 trillion — down 2% from $1.08 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 1.9% and 2.3% to $437.66 billion and $199.88 billion, respectively. The...
Smaller exchanges see around $200M in Bitcoin withdrawn over past week
Around $200 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was withdrawn from smaller exchanges over the past week, according to Glassnode’s data as analyzed by CryptoSlate. Gate.io recorded the highest withdrawals during this period — the exchange saw $120 million. It was followed by Bithumb, which saw $60 million in withdrawals, and Luno, with $45 million in withdrawals.
3AC co-founders launch marketplace to trade crypto claims
Founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital founders Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, in collaboration with CoinFLEX co-founders, have launched the “first public marketplace for crypto claims” Open Exchange. According to a Feb. 9 Twitter thread, Open Exchange (OPNX) said there is “a $20 billion market...
Genesis-backed Coin Cloud files for bankruptcy on its ATM network
Cryptocurrency ATM company Coin Cloud has filed for bankruptcy, according to a document submitted to Nevada’s bankruptcy court on Feb. 7. Coin Cloud has up to 10,000 creditors, according to the filing. It also has $50 million to $100 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities.
3AC liquidators files against Kyle Davies for ignoring Subpoena order
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) liquidators alleged that 3AC co-founder Kyle Davis has openly ignored the court’s subpoena order, however, a motion was filed to extend the deadline till March 16. 3AC liquidators had filed a subpoena against Davis openly via Twitter on Jan. 5. The court order mandated the...
Robinhood saw crypto transaction revenue fall by 24% in Q4 2022
Trading app company Robinhood reported various cryptocurrency-related trends in its quarterly and full-year report published on Feb. 8. The company said that it saw cryptocurrency transaction revenues decrease 24% to $39 million sequentially during the fourth quarter of 2022. This trend was part of a larger decline that saw all transaction-based revenue fall 11% to $186 million.
SEC chair Gensler spins staking rules positively: “Not your keys, not your crypto”
Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, attempted to cast new restrictions on staking in a positive light during a video on Feb. 9. In his “Office Hours” series on YouTube, Gensler said:. “When you sign on the dotted line or accept the terms of...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Red day sees $49B wiped from crypto market cap
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $48.8 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.013 trillion — down 4.6% from $1.062 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 4.3% and 6% to $419.68 billion and $188.34 billion, respectively. The...
Britcoin CBDC touted as replacement to cash by Bank of England
The UK plans to impose a cap of between £10,000 to £20,000 ($12,017 to $24,033) for initial digital wallet holdings as it pushes forward with plans to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), according to a Bank of England (BOE) official. According to a Bloomberg report published...
DeFi TVL increased 26.82% in January
DeFi’s total value locked (TVL) recorded an increase of 26.82% in January to reach $74.6 billion, according to DappRadar’s January Industry report. “The DeFi market showed signs of recovery in January 2023,” the report stated, as the TVL recorded a rise in January. Currently, DeFi TVL is...
Tether reports $700M profit for Q4’22
Stablecoin issuer Tether reported a $700 million profit for the fourth quarter of 2022, according to its latest attestation report published on Feb. 9. The company said it has an excess reserve of at least $960 million as of Dec. 31. Its total assets stood at $67.04 billion, while its liabilities were $66.08 billion — the majority of them relating to its issued digital tokens.
Bitcoin realized losses hit $200M on Feb. 9 following Kraken settlement
Net Realized Profit/Loss is the net profit or loss of all moved coins and is defined by the difference between Realized Profit and Realized Loss. Realized Profit denotes the total profit (USD value) of all moved coins cheaper before their last movement than the price at the current movement. Realized...
Russian government gives green light to crypto mining operation in Siberia
The Russian government announced on Feb. 8 that it would start providing direct financial support to a cryptocurrency mining operation set to launch in Siberia later this year. According to Russian media, The Bitriver-B company will manage and operate the facility with 30,000 crypto-mining machines. It will employ 100 workers...
Celsius creditors, US gov oppose bankrupt’s lender extension request due to high cash burn rate
The U.S. government and creditors have objected to Celsius’ plan to extend its restructuring plan to June 30, according to Feb. 8 court filings. Celsius wanted to extend its exclusive filing period until March 31 and its exclusive solicitation period through June 30, according to a Jan. 25 filing. The firm argued that it might have to liquidate assets if it could not “reach a definitive agreement” on its restructuring plan.
Only 58% of American crypto investors reported tax returns in 2022 – CoinLedger
A survey of U.S. crypto investors found that 58% of the sample size reported crypto holdings on their taxes in 2022 — up 4% year-over-year — while 31% did not report and 11% of the sample size declined to answer. The survey was conducted by CoinLedger in December...
Optimism sheds 10% following 11M token airdrop
Layer-2 network Optimism airdropped 11.7 million tokens to over 300,000 wallets on Feb. 9, increasing its OP token circulating supply to 234.74 million. Following the news, the OP token fell by 13% in the last 24 hours to $2.33 as of press time, according to CryptoSlate data. OP is one...
Bitcoin breaks below key resistance level at $22,264; long-term holders on aggregate now underwater
This chart presents Long-Term Holder variants of two classic on-chain metrics:. LTH Realized Price is the average price of the Long-Term Holder BTC supply, valued at the day each coin last transacted on-chain. This is often considered the ‘on-chain cost basis’ of this cohort. LTH MVRV Ratio is...
New York Fed says Bitcoin shares most features of ‘a store of value’
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a Feb. 9 report that Bitcoin performs more kin to a precious metal like gold but warns that it can never replace the US dollar due to volatility. Using a quantitative methodology known as principal components analysis, the researchers examined the...
Ethereum NFT market cap shrank 59.6% in 2022; NFT trading volume jumps 38% in January
The total market cap of the NFT collections deployed on Ethereum (ETH) recorded a 59.6% drop in 2022, according to a DappRadar report. The aggregate market cap of the ETH-based NFT projects started the year 2022 at $9.3 billion and ended at $3.7 billion, according to the report. However, numbers from January indicate that the NFT market started to flourish, which includes ETH-based NFTs.
