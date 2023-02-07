The U.S. government and creditors have objected to Celsius’ plan to extend its restructuring plan to June 30, according to Feb. 8 court filings. Celsius wanted to extend its exclusive filing period until March 31 and its exclusive solicitation period through June 30, according to a Jan. 25 filing. The firm argued that it might have to liquidate assets if it could not “reach a definitive agreement” on its restructuring plan.

2 DAYS AGO