Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
14news.com
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Hopkinsville
The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking the community for help following a deadly shooting from Wednesday night.
whopam.com
Man shot to death Wednesday night in Hopkinsville
A man was shot to death Wednesday night on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville. A call of shots fired went out just after 11 p.m. and an adult male victim was soon located on Breathitt. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 42-year old Tony Burse of McHenry Street, Hopkinsville sustained multiple...
WSMV
Christian County deputies arrest teen following vehicle pursuit
CROFTON, Ky. (WSMV) - Deputies arrested a teenager who stole two vehicles near Crofton following a brief vehicle pursuit on Monday. One of the vehicles was recovered by police a short time after it was reported stolen, according to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was found abandoned,...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery
A man was charged after he allegedly stole someone’s money during the sale of a phone on West 16th Street Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Darrin Bussell Jr. met with someone to sell them an iPhone and when they arrived he grabbed their money and tossed an iPhone box containing a broken Android phone hitting the person in the face.
Motorcyclist killed in Robertson County crash
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Edd Ross Road in Cedar Hill.
WKRN
Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY
The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
clarksvilletoday.com
Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville
21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
clarksvilletoday.com
Jacob Goodheart flips truck on Rossview Road, charged with DUI
23-year-old Jacob Goodheart reportedly flipped his Nissan Titan truck during a crash on Rossview Road on Saturday. He was standing outside of the vehicle when police arrived and reeked of alcohol. A witness at the scene stated the Titan truck was weaving and swerving before it flipped. Goodheard says he was driving home from Nashville and had consumed alcohol prior to driving. Goodheart refused to participate in field sobriety tests, stating it was too cold. He was transported to booking and charged with DUI.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Hazelwood Road back open after large tree removed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large tree has fallen across Hazelwood Road, and it will cause traffic problems in the area this morning, according to Clarksville Police. Hazelwood is closed between Man of War Boulevard and Heather Drive. It is unknown when the road will be reopened, according...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Monday night in Clarksville. Police say the crash involving the bike and a motor vehicle happened about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street. The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in Nashville and the...
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night
Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident involving a white van. In a social media post, the department said the white van has been seen in the Bent Tree area...
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
whopam.com
HPD investigating theft of motorcycle
Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a Cox Mill Road residence. The gold 2008 Yamaha valued at $6,500 was stolen in the 2700 block of Cox Mill about 4:45 p.m. Monday, according to the incident report, which says the unknown suspect was supposed to be test-driving the bike and never returned it.
Comments / 0