Yardbarker
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yardbarker
D'Angelo Russell Reveals His Reaction After Finding Out He Was Traded To Lakers
In his first Lakers tenure, D'Angelo Russell was one of the torch-bearers of the future at a time when Kobe Bryant was seeing his last days on the NBA court. As Russell developed his game and grew his skills, the Lakers got worse and worse as a team until LeBron James came and blew the whole thing up.
Yardbarker
PFF predicts a new home for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023
Despite calls to the contrary, Jimmy Garoppolo likely already played his last down with the 49ers. He's expected to need a new home next season and Pro Football Focus believes he'll reunite with coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. PFF notes that "Garoppolo's 8.3 yards per attempt over the past...
Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag
Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Former 1st Round Pick Najee Harris Absolutely Ripped By NFL Analyst Who Says "You Can't Take A Guy Like Najee"
If the Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris was a horse, then Ross Tucker would be guilty of murder because he is beating him to death. Tucker is a popular NFL analyst who hosts the Ross Tucker Football podcast and is an analyst for the Westwood One radio network on NFL broadcasts. Tucker appears regularly on programs like The Dan Patrick Show and is a well-respected former player who has carved out his niche in the crowded broadcasting business.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season
The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
Yardbarker
Steelers Lose Offensive Weapon To Arch Rival, But Grab 2022 Top 3 Pick In ESPN's Draft Re-Do
For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 NFL Draft was a pivotal one. With it being the final draft for former General Manager Kevin Colbert, the team had a plethora of critical holes to fill amidst a sea of question marks on the depth chart. Head Coach Mike Tomlin was about to venture into his first season without a franchise veteran quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger for the first time of his career. Not to mention, Stephon Tuitt was considering early retirement at the time of the draft, thus presenting another potential hole along the defensive front. The Steelers had to be swift and effective with their strategy, but in ESPN’s alternate universe, the results could have looked much different than what we saw.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman among top in NFL in 2022
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels turned in a big first year in Pittsburgh in 2022. When Ryan Poles took over as general manager for the Chicago Bears, he brought a plan with him to the franchise. That plan included a rebuild on the fly as the team moved on from key pieces last offseason.
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears
It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Broadcaster To Be Television Voice Of The Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest recently announced that former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals. Chip Caray’s father Skip was a longtime announcer with the Atlanta Braves and grandfather Harry Caray was a legendary announcer for the Cubs. “I’m...
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard reacts to Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns just shocked the NBA world, agreeing on a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire superstar forward Kevin Durant. The move caught everyone by surprise, including Kawhi Leonard, who was just set to begin his postgame press conference after the L.A. Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
Former All-Pro headlines potential departures for the Houston Texans
With new head coach DeMeco Ryans at the helm, Houston hopes 2023 will be a turning point for the franchise. The Texans own the second and 12th overall picks in the NFL Draft, and Sportrac projects Houston to have the fifth-most cap space in the league. In the offseason, the Texans can free up more.
Yardbarker
Insider offers update on trade price for Packers' Aaron Rodgers
There's yet another indication that the Green Bay Packers won't let quarterback Aaron Rodgers go at a discounted price if they trade him this offseason. In a mailbag shared on Thursday afternoon, Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman of The Athletic noted that Green Bay will want "at least two first-round picks and a third-round pick or two first-round picks and a player of significance" in return for Rodgers.
