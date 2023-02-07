Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Holmes attempted to ‘flee’ US after conviction for Theranos fraud, prosecutors allege
Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes tried to “flee” the United States a few weeks after her conviction for fraud last year, prosecutors said in a court filing Thursday. Holmes was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud last January for misleading investors about…
Dispute Over Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Resolved Between Crypto Mogul And Prosecutors: Report
A bail agreement is reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors. The judge had restricted Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX and Alameda Research employees. Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors have come to an agreement regarding the conditions of his bail, according to a statement made by his legal representative on Monday, Reuters reported.
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
Sam Bankman-Fried's 2 mysterious bail sponsors ponied up a total of $700,000 to get the alleged fraudster out of jail
In addition to his parents, Sam Bankman-Fried has two anonymous bail sponsors keeping him out of jail. They contributed $500,000 and $200,000 respectively, one of his lawyers disclosed in a court filing. The judge is weighing a request from media organizations, including Insider, to unseal their names. The two anonymous...
U.S. judge rejects bail proposal for FTX founder Bankman-Fried
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns.
Miami woman’s Bentley purchase got the feds’ attention. She’s charged with PPP fraud
The 31-year-old is in custody — accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government’s COVID-19 loan programs intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic.
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Philip Esformes, whose prison sentence Trump commuted, loses appeal and faces retrial on health-care fraud charges
A Florida nursing home owner whose 20-year prison sentence for a $1.3 billion Medicare fraud scheme was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020 has lost a federal court appeal. Philip Esformes now appears headed for retrial on six health-care fraud charges that a jury previously deadlocked on. Esformes...
A Former Lawyer Stole Millions In Insurance Payouts From Her Clients And Used The Money To Go On Safari
Lori E. Deveny, 57, defrauded at least 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million in insurance proceeds.
Florida man who bought mansion, Maserati using COVID funds sentenced to prison
A Florida man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for obtaining more than $7 million in COVID relief funds
Florida Woman Defrauded Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8 Million in ‘Romance Scam,’ Feds Say
A Florida woman bilked an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of $2.8 million in a “romance scam,” wooing the octogenarian out of his life savings, apartment and more, prosecutors say. Peaches “April” Stergo, a 36-year-old resident of Champions Gate, was arrested on Wednesday and presented in the Middle District...
Former FBI official accused of hiding a $225,000 cash payment from an ex-foreign officer while overseeing an agency counter-intelligence division
Charles McGonigal, the ex-FBI official, was also charged with violating US sanctions by allegedly agreeing to provide services to a Russian oligarch.
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
Mexico: Ex-security chief stole $745 million from contracts
Mexican authorities said Thursday that former top security official Genaro Garcia Luna embezzled as much as $745.9 million from government technology contracts. Pablo Gómez, the head of Mexico’s anti-money laundering unit, said Garcia Luna and associates set up companies that got 30 dubious government contracts while he was Mexico’s top security official in 2006-2012 and for six years afterward. Garcia Luna “put together a network of corruption and money laundering to benefit himself and his close associates,” Gómez said. Gómez described some of the properties the Mexican government is seeking to recover in a lawsuit filed in Florida against Garcia Luna and his alleged associates, who he described as a “family business conglomerate.” Garcia Luna moved to Florida after leaving office in Mexico.
The FTX meltdown was so chaotic that Caroline Ellison was reportedly 'relieved' to step away from Alameda
The end of FTX followed a destabilizing exodus of customers and employees, Financial Times reports. As last-ditch efforts failed, Caroline Ellison reportedly felt "relieved" at an end to the chaos. The detail emerged in a report by FT chronicling FTX's unraveling in November. The final days of FTX were so...
San Diego Judge Orders Million$ for Victims of What Prosecutors Call Ponzi Scheme
A San Diego federal judge Thursday ordered one of the leaders of an alleged investment fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency to pay more than $17 million in restitution to around 800 victims worldwide. The restitution order stems from a grand jury indictment returned against the owners and operators of cryptocurrency company...
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
FTX's new boss says security was so weak that founders could 'download half a billion dollars' of crypto without detection, report says
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III also said his first 48 hours in charge of FTX were "pure hell," according to court testimony reported by Coindesk.
FTX Bankruptcy Judge Allows Company to Subpoena Founder Bankman-Fried, Other 'Insiders'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S Judge John Dorsey ordered that FTX's new leadership and its official creditor committee can subpoena the crypto exchange's founders and former executives, including Sam Bankman-Fried. Gary Wang, Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh, Constance Wang...
Patience Wearing Thin for Judge Overseeing Bankman-Fried FTX Case
Sam Bankman-Fried is heading back to New York to face a federal judge once more. This, as the disgraced FTX founder and his legal team had their request to adjourn Thursday’s (Feb. 9) oral argument on the conditions of Bankman-Fried’s bail denied by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
