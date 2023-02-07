ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale SPOILER: The Dingles get back to their dodgy ways after struggling with the cold

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The Dingles are set to return to their dodgy dealings in next week's Emmerdale as they take drastic measures amid the cold weather.

The notorious soap family have been well known for their rowdy behaviour and mischievous money-making schemes over the years - though they've somewhat calmed down in recent years.

However, the family are forced to revert to their old ways as they struggle with the cold - resulting in Belle and Vinny Dingle stealing oil from Eric Pollard's oil tank.

Amid the cost of living crisis and the freezing winter weather, the family find it difficult to be able to afford to heat their humble home.

And as Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) and Vinny (Bradley Johnson) embark on the risky move of syphoning oil from Pollard’s (Chris Chittell) oil tank, they are very nearly caught.

But after pulling off the job, the two soon toast to a job well done.

Despite being initially reluctant to the the pair's dodgy business, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) soon softens her stance after the family's oil tank is refilled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zm17k_0kfs0io100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZoq6_0kfs0io100

But will the Dingles strike again when their oil runs dry once more?

Elsewhere, in further drama for the family, Cain Dingle is set to seek revenge after being banned from seeing his son Kyle Winchester.

As part of Kyle's bail conditions amid his confession to killing Al Chapman, the mechanic is not allowed contact with the youngster seeing as he is a key witness in the trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6Xbw_0kfs0io100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnLyn_0kfs0io100

And after Kyle's mum Amy Wyatt and Will Taylor (who was looking after Kyle) warn him to stay away, his estranged half-brother Caleb Milligan is forced to step in - sparking more feud drama for the newcomer.

With Cain (Jeff Hordley) already anxious ahead of the trial, he's put out when Amy (Natalie Jamieson) - who recently vowed to fight for sole custody - sticks to the bail conditions and keeps their son away.

Later at The Hide, Amy and Kyle (Huey Quinn) join Will (Dean Andrews) and his grandson Lucas Taylor (Noah Ryan Aspinall) - with the two lads getting on like a house on fire as they play a game.

When Amy has to rush off to sign important papers for the solicitor, Will agrees to take Kyle and Lucas to the playground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCbg7_0kfs0io100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09t5da_0kfs0io100

However, the happy playdate descends into drama when Cain spots them, resulting in a tense confrontation as Will adheres to Amy's order to keep Cain away from Kyle.

She soon returns to see the altercation and is quick to remind her one-time fling that he's not allowed to speak with their son.

Meanwhile, seeing the fracas, Caleb (Will Ash) steps into the diffuse the situation, before leading his angry brother away.

Later, a furious Amy is brooding as Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) returns home and hears about the earlier drama and is soon shocked when Amy reveals her plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5U38_0kfs0io100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcvUy_0kfs0io100

Will later goes on to apologise to Amy over the dispute with Cain but the pair are soon left shocked when an escaped Apollo, the new stud horse, charges down Main Street.

Little do they know that a seething Cain is behind Apollo's escape, having unlocked the gates to the horse's stall in revenge against Will amid his interference with his son.

Watching from afar, Cain relishes in Will’s despair, who appears out of his depth trying to control the horse.

Caleb and Sam Dingle (James Hooten) then suddenly arrive with a horse box to try and deal with the situation and amid the action, Caleb makes his disdain for Will very clear.

As Cain observes, he's delighted to see Will humbled and meek from the chaos of Apollo's escape.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odDmE_0kfs0io100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRXUK_0kfs0io100

Community Policy