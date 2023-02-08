Read full article on original website
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMadison, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Sales tax increase proposal
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers is expected to reveal his budget proposal next week, but he's already hinting at where he wants the fund to go. We'll have more on that and other political headlines in this week's Capitol Connection series. Capitol Connection is a collaboration between...
wnanews.com
After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit
This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to...
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
TMJ4 Exclusive: Gov. Evers proposes new anti-reckless driving plan
A new plan released by Gov. Tony Evers would provide tens of millions of dollars in the next budget to communities to help them 're-engineer' roads to decrease reckless driving.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WJFW-TV
Meet the Candidates: Daniel Kelly
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- On February 21, Wisconsinites will vote in the spring primary to chose a new justice for the state Supreme Court. One of the four candidates is Daniel Kelly, who sat on the bench from 2016 until he lost his re-election bid in 2020. Newswatch 12's Kyle Pozorski...
Did Wisconsin US Rep. Scott Fitzgerald vote against certifying 2020 election results?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican who represents Milwaukee suburbs including Waukesha, West Bend and...
Courthouse News Service
Wisconsin election fraud claims goes to state court
MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge in Wisconsin found in favor of Democratic electors on their motion to remand their lawsuit, which alleges that certain Republican electors and two attorneys associated with them conspired to cast a false slate of electoral votes for Donald Trump in a ploy to overturn the 2020 election even though President Joe Biden had won the state’s popular vote, to Dane County Circuit Court. The case concerns state-law civil conspiracy and public nuisance claims that should be heard in a state court.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
WSAW
New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV received an application Wednesday requesting a new specialty license plate from the organization, The Fix Is In, Inc. The Fix Is In, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. Proceeds from the $25 donation, in addition to the regular registration fee for the specialty license plate, will be used to support the organization. Their goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelters and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager
WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville. Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
wpr.org
From 'serious' to 'dire:' DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County's top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a...
Prosecutors won’t charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn’t enough...
wpr.org
Amid delays, GOP lawmakers order audit into Wisconsin's process for granting professional licenses
Republican lawmakers are ordering an audit of Wisconsin's process for issuing professional licenses following complaints from people forced to wait weeks or months for credentials, many of which are needed to start a job or get a promotion. As of last year, the average wait time to for a license...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gov. Evers proposes local sales tax hikes to pay for services
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a proposal to...
