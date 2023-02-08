ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

CBS 58

Capitol Connection: Sales tax increase proposal

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers is expected to reveal his budget proposal next week, but he's already hinting at where he wants the fund to go. We'll have more on that and other political headlines in this week's Capitol Connection series. Capitol Connection is a collaboration between...
WISCONSIN STATE
wnanews.com

After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit

This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Meet the Candidates: Daniel Kelly

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- On February 21, Wisconsinites will vote in the spring primary to chose a new justice for the state Supreme Court. One of the four candidates is Daniel Kelly, who sat on the bench from 2016 until he lost his re-election bid in 2020. Newswatch 12's Kyle Pozorski...
WISCONSIN STATE
Courthouse News Service

Wisconsin election fraud claims goes to state court

MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge in Wisconsin found in favor of Democratic electors on their motion to remand their lawsuit, which alleges that certain Republican electors and two attorneys associated with them conspired to cast a false slate of electoral votes for Donald Trump in a ploy to overturn the 2020 election even though President Joe Biden had won the state’s popular vote, to Dane County Circuit Court. The case concerns state-law civil conspiracy and public nuisance claims that should be heard in a state court.
WISCONSIN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV received an application Wednesday requesting a new specialty license plate from the organization, The Fix Is In, Inc. The Fix Is In, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. Proceeds from the $25 donation, in addition to the regular registration fee for the specialty license plate, will be used to support the organization. Their goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelters and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager

WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville. Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gov. Evers proposes local sales tax hikes to pay for services

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed that counties and more than two dozen large cities in Wisconsin be allowed to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services such as police and fire protection and road repairs. He first unveiled a proposal to...
WISCONSIN STATE

