Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Turn Beloved Book Series Into Must-See TV Show
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Everything Everywhere All at Once at Globes. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.
Melanie Lynskey Claps Back to Adrianne Curry's Last of Us Diss
Melanie Lynskey knows she has what it takes. The Yellowjackets star—who made her first appearance as militia leader Kathleen on the Feb. 5 episode of HBO's The Last of Us—fired back at America's...
How Roseanne Barr Really Felt About Her Character Being Killed Off The Conners
Roseanne Barr is getting candid about her eponymous character's fate. The comedian didn't hold back in sharing her response to her Roseanne character being killed off in the sitcom's 2018 spinoff The Conners. "When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I'm mentally ill...
Kelsea Ballerini Teases Bedroom Video With Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini is leaning heartfirst. Amid dating rumors between her and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Kelsea has shared a new TikTok seemingly further teasing the romance. Responding to a...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Jennifer Coolidge's Dolphin Dreams Come True in New Super Bowl Commercial
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Coolidge wants you to look drop dead gorgeous ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. The White Lotus star may have met an untimely demise in the second season of the hit HBO series, but she's back and better than ever with a new beauty gig. The 61-year-old actress teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for its debut Super Bowl commercial to highlight its viral Power Grip Primer.
Allison Holker Seeks Control of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Estate After He Died Without a Will
Allison Holker is taking steps to control Stephen "Twitch" Boss' estate after he died without a will. On Feb. 8, the former So You Think You Can Dance star filed a California Spousal Property Petition, partly to prove that she is actually the wife of the person who passed away.
See the Tear-Jerking Moment Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Son Matteo in Person
Watch: Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Matteo In-Person. If you thought seeing Nikki Bella walking down the aisle was going to be an emotional moment, wait until you watch this. While Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella head off to Paris in part three of E!'s four-part wedding special...
Emma Roberts Puts Her Mom on Blast for Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes' Face Without Permission
Watch: Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom For Sharing Photo of Her Son. The way fans saw Emma Roberts' son Rhodes' face for the first time is kind of a funny story. The Scream Queens star jokingly called out her mom on social media for posting a snap of the 2-year-old with his face in full view.
Real Housewives' Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Transformation
Watch: Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Journey. Kyle Richards is getting candid on her sobriety. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that she hasn't drank alcohol in nearly seven months as part of her health and fitness journey. "Truth is I don't miss...
Why Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez Rejected Ex Bartise Bowden’s Offer of Friendship
Watch: Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez Spills on Bartise & After the Altar. Nancy Rodriguez is moving on in a major way. The season three Love is Blind star was reunited with her former fiancé Bartise Bowden on After the Altar, the three episode catch-up series that dropped on Netflix Feb. 10, where the two sat down and had a brutally honest conversation about the future of their relationship.
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro’s Daughter Delilah Is All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo
Kimberly Stewart is enjoying some family time. The 43-year-old recently visited San Juan, Puerto Rico with ex Benicio del Toro and their 11-year-old daughter Delilah. As seen in a family photo shared to Instagram Feb. 9, Kimberly's dad, rocker Rod Stewart, also joined the trio for the tropical vacation. Kimberly...
John Cena's Short Skirt and High Heels Look on Movie Set Is a Must-See
It's John Cena like you've never seen him before. On Feb. 10, the actor was photographed wearing a black T-shirt, a short black and white plaid skirt, thigh-high, black stockings and black,...
1000-Lb. Sisters Sneak Peek: Why Amy Says She and Sister Tammy Are Turning Into "Sexy Sisters"
Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy Reaches Goal for Weight Loss Surgery. Tammy Slaton has one hell of a support system. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 14 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy can't help but smile as she's on the brink of breaking some big news to those closest to her. She reveals in a confessional, "Today's the day I get to confess to my family that I got approved for weight loss surgery."
The Last of Us: How One of the Show's Most Buzzed About Characters Met Their Grisly Fate
On The Last of Us, it's best not to get attached to anybody—even bloodthirsty militia leaders. During the Feb. 10 episode of the HBO apocalypse drama, the backstory of revolutionary frontwoman Kathleen—played by Melanie Lynskey—is explored even further. (Kathleen was introduced in the Feb. 5 episode, in which it was established a man named Henry was directly responsible for the death of Kathleen's brother, a cult-like figure named Michael.)
Alix Earle, Remi Bader & More Influencers Take Over NYFW In Style
Your FYP is about to be a lot more fabulous in the next few days. Why, you ask? The biggest and brightest influencers from TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are turning New York Fashion Week into...
Yes, Sarah McLachlan Finds Her Iconic ASPCA Commercials Just as "Brutal" to Watch As We Do
Watch: Sarah McLachlan Talks Super Bowl 57 Commercial & ASPCA Impact. Everyone's heartstrings have been tugged by the ASPCA's emotional TV commercials, including star Sarah McLachlan. Set to her emotional 1997 ballad "Angel" and featuring shots of sad-looking pets, the long-running ads are "brutal," the singer acknowledged exclusively on E!...
Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Make Rare Public Outing At Movie Premiere
Watch: Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry Dish on New Show "The Resident" Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman's latest outing doubled as date night. The couple—who tied the knot in 2018—made a rare public appearance to attend the premiere of their movie Miranda's Victim Feb. 8 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Cup of Jo Writer Joanna Goddard and Alex Williams Split After 13 Years
Joanna Goddard's marriage story has come to an end. The Cup of Jo influencer shared on her blog Feb. 9 that she and husband Alex Williams have separated after 13 years of marriage. The couple—who...
