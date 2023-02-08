ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Coolidge's Dolphin Dreams Come True in New Super Bowl Commercial

Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Coolidge wants you to look drop dead gorgeous ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. The White Lotus star may have met an untimely demise in the second season of the hit HBO series, but she's back and better than ever with a new beauty gig. The 61-year-old actress teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for its debut Super Bowl commercial to highlight its viral Power Grip Primer.
Why Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez Rejected Ex Bartise Bowden’s Offer of Friendship

Watch: Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez Spills on Bartise & After the Altar. Nancy Rodriguez is moving on in a major way. The season three Love is Blind star was reunited with her former fiancé Bartise Bowden on After the Altar, the three episode catch-up series that dropped on Netflix Feb. 10, where the two sat down and had a brutally honest conversation about the future of their relationship.
1000-Lb. Sisters Sneak Peek: Why Amy Says She and Sister Tammy Are Turning Into "Sexy Sisters"

Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy Reaches Goal for Weight Loss Surgery. Tammy Slaton has one hell of a support system. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 14 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy can't help but smile as she's on the brink of breaking some big news to those closest to her. She reveals in a confessional, "Today's the day I get to confess to my family that I got approved for weight loss surgery."
The Last of Us: How One of the Show's Most Buzzed About Characters Met Their Grisly Fate

On The Last of Us, it's best not to get attached to anybody—even bloodthirsty militia leaders. During the Feb. 10 episode of the HBO apocalypse drama, the backstory of revolutionary frontwoman Kathleen—played by Melanie Lynskey—is explored even further. (Kathleen was introduced in the Feb. 5 episode, in which it was established a man named Henry was directly responsible for the death of Kathleen's brother, a cult-like figure named Michael.)
