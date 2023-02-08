Watch: Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez Spills on Bartise & After the Altar. Nancy Rodriguez is moving on in a major way. The season three Love is Blind star was reunited with her former fiancé Bartise Bowden on After the Altar, the three episode catch-up series that dropped on Netflix Feb. 10, where the two sat down and had a brutally honest conversation about the future of their relationship.

