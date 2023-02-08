ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
krcrtv.com

Cal Poly Humboldt considers housing students on barge among other options

EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt is looking outside of the box and onto the water in its desperate search for student housing options. After announcing earlier this week that on-campus housing will no longer be available to continuing students starting in the fall, one idea for where to house students involves a barge docked on Humboldt Bay.
krcrtv.com

Blue Ox Millworks to be honored for historical significance

EUREKA, Calif. — Blue Ox Millworks will be honored with a historical significance plaque on Saturday, Feb. 11 for its contributions to the community. The Eureka staple, as seen in Magnolia Network's "The Craftsman," has been serving the Humboldt County area since 1973, crafting custom woodworking and working on local restoration projects.
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County issues update on long-term earthquake recovery efforts

RIO DELL, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued an update on ongoing long-term earthquake recovery efforts. HCSO said it is continuing to work with the City of Rio Dell and the California Office of Emergency services to aid those most impacted by the recent earthquakes. Ending incident-related displacement continues to be the top priority, and the City of Rio Dell recently passed a resolution formally prioritizing these efforts.
krcrtv.com

Cal Poly Humboldt announces changes to student housing after student outcry

ARCATA, Calif. — After on-campus student protests and confusion regarding changes to the housing options for incoming freshmen, transfer and returning students, Cal Poly Humboldt has released a new set of housing rules that reverts some of the previous decisions. According to the university, housing details were "...mistakenly released...
krcrtv.com

Coast Central Credit Union now accepting scholarship applications

EUREKA, Calif. — High school seniors across Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties can now apply for Coast Central Credit Union scholarships. Coast Central Credit Union said it would award as many as 25 scholarships, each worth up to $5,000. The funds will be disbursed to awardees over four years.
krcrtv.com

Body of missing Washington man found near Orick

ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
