FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt considers housing students on barge among other options
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt is looking outside of the box and onto the water in its desperate search for student housing options. After announcing earlier this week that on-campus housing will no longer be available to continuing students starting in the fall, one idea for where to house students involves a barge docked on Humboldt Bay.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County still assessing how to spend earthquake recovery funding
EUREKA, Calif. — Millions of dollars in earthquake relief and loans have been issued to help people get back on their feet. However accessing that assistance, has proven to be challenging for some. While most of Humboldt County has moved on from December's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, some of the...
krcrtv.com
Blue Ox Millworks to be honored for historical significance
EUREKA, Calif. — Blue Ox Millworks will be honored with a historical significance plaque on Saturday, Feb. 11 for its contributions to the community. The Eureka staple, as seen in Magnolia Network's "The Craftsman," has been serving the Humboldt County area since 1973, crafting custom woodworking and working on local restoration projects.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County issues update on long-term earthquake recovery efforts
RIO DELL, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued an update on ongoing long-term earthquake recovery efforts. HCSO said it is continuing to work with the City of Rio Dell and the California Office of Emergency services to aid those most impacted by the recent earthquakes. Ending incident-related displacement continues to be the top priority, and the City of Rio Dell recently passed a resolution formally prioritizing these efforts.
krcrtv.com
2 new hospitalizations, 55 new COVID cases reported, Eureka testing site to close
EUREKA, Calif. — In the past week, two new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 55 new cases have been reported in Humboldt County just as the county's final testing site is scheduled to close. Those hospitalized include two residents in their 70s. Of the 55 cases, 38 have been confirmed and...
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt announces changes to student housing after student outcry
ARCATA, Calif. — After on-campus student protests and confusion regarding changes to the housing options for incoming freshmen, transfer and returning students, Cal Poly Humboldt has released a new set of housing rules that reverts some of the previous decisions. According to the university, housing details were "...mistakenly released...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt budget review reveals $12 million shortfall; sheriff concerned about budget cuts
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County will enter the next fiscal year with $12.29 million less to spend on county services, according to the county's mid-year budget review. This has some department heads concerned about how budget cuts will hinder their abilities to provide essential services to the community. "I...
krcrtv.com
Coast Central Credit Union now accepting scholarship applications
EUREKA, Calif. — High school seniors across Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties can now apply for Coast Central Credit Union scholarships. Coast Central Credit Union said it would award as many as 25 scholarships, each worth up to $5,000. The funds will be disbursed to awardees over four years.
krcrtv.com
1 arrested and 2 cited after probation search in Fields Landing home
FIELDS LANDING, Calif. — One person was arrested and two others were cited on Feb. 8 after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office did a probation search of a residence on the 6700 block of West Avenue in Fields Landing. According to HCSO, nine people were contacted at the home....
krcrtv.com
Body of missing Washington man found near Orick
ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
krcrtv.com
Family remembers life of 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who passed away
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — In Trinity County, the community is coming together to support a family who lost their 10-year-old daughter just a few weeks before her birthday. According to family members, Fidela Marie unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22. She dealt with cerebral palsy and was also blind, but that never stopped her.
