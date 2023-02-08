Read full article on original website
Sandra Barnes
3d ago
My father was a railroad worker he was born in 1919 he worked for 20 years it was all done by hands he even worked in Calhoun County and many other cities throughout his time.
Historical markers could memorialize Black Catholic Church and school in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One activist in Orangeburg is working to make sure two buildings with ties to the black Catholic community in Orangeburg are not forgotten. These buildings are the Christ the King Church and the Christ the King School. “I was not just a member of the church...
New places to live and eat coming to Columbia and surrounding areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents in Columbia and surrounding areas are seeing more developments as we get further into the new year. This week the city of Columbia confirmed an apartment building with 200+ apartments going in on Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue. The building will not impact No Name Deli or the El Cheapo gas station there.
Lexington 2 announces 'highest level' accreditation restored at Brookland-Cayce HS
CAYCE, S.C. — A Lexington County school has had its accreditation returned to the "highest level" after being placed under watch by the state department of education less than a year earlier, school officials say. Lexington School District Two announced late Friday that Brookland-Cayce High School had been returned...
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
greenvillejournal.com
Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service
Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
Program aims to help strengthen families in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Strengthening Families Program is providing support for families in Calhoun County. CASA Family Systems says communication is a two way street and wants both parents and their children to do it in a healthy way. “On the kids’ side, you might learn about listening...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina's Eudora Wildlife Safari Park offers drive-thru family fun
SALLEY, S.C. — Upstate animal lovers looking for a fun family trip are just a couple of hours away from the closest thing to a South Carolina safari. Eudora Wildlife Safari Park, in the Aiken County town of Salley, is just 138 miles — or just more than two hours — away from Greenville. And it's just 45 miles from Lexington, where the Very Local streaming show "Eat, Play, Stay" focused an entire episode.
Phone data used to establish timeline, locations; childhood friend of Paul Murdaugh testifies
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Jurors in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on Friday heard from the family housekeeper, just one of the several witnesses who say they knew the suspect, as the prosecution continues to try and build its case for a motive in the killings. Murdaugh is accused...
Fairfield Sun Times
Zoning Police Cover Tattoo Artist in Bureaucratic Ink
Tattoo artists need more than needles and ink in South Carolina. They also need measuring tape. The state prohibits tattoo shops from operating within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and playgrounds. Columbia adds even more restrictions. The city passed an ordinance in 2019 that bans any tattoo enterprise from operating...
Restoration process continues for historic Orangeburg bowling alley
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Wednesday is the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre. The All Star Bowling Alley set the scene for the historic events that unfolded and is in the process of being restored. On February 8, 1968, a group of Black Orangeburg students were denied entry into the...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the St. Stephen area Thursday. Deputies responded to a report just outside Williamsburg County on US-52, just after 1:30 p.m. The cause of death and identity of the victim is due to be released by […]
Alex Murdaugh trial: Gloria Satterfield's son takes the stand, Alex's financial situation exposed
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Thursday was the tenth day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial, with more prosecution testimony about his finances and evidence collected by police. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's large estate in Colleton County...
manninglive.com
Many updates provided at school board meeting
The Clarendon County School District Board of Trustees had their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The School Board members covered a variety of topics significant to this month. Ceth Land, Board Chair, led the meeting as he and the other members voted on matters regarding several different offices within the school system.
Elgin will soon have its first left turn light on the only stop light in town
ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin community continues to explode in population and with more people comes more traffic and plenty of frustrations from residents. "We see a lot of traffic here in Elgin," resident William Pates said. "You wouldn't think it would be for such a small town, but there is a lot of traffic at this four-way. Sometimes only 1-2 cars can normally take this left."
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
USC grad caught in the middle of deadly Turkey earthquake
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former University of South Carolina student who lives in Turkey says his family lost their homes after the deadly earthquake. There were frantic moments for Ufuk Ozar and his three kids on Monday as his home in Turkey was shaken by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
Richland County Council moves forward on a new ordinance and battery plant project
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Richland County Council met for the first time this month with more than 20 items on its agenda. Kicking off their meeting with a recognition of black history month, then moved into public comment. Thomas K. Stringfellow, the CEO of Riverbanks Zoo, showed up and talked about projected tourism numbers this year, and discounted ticket offerings that will be coming soon.
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook named Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio
COLUMBIA, SC- The ETV Commission has selected Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook to serve as Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV). Dr. Cook will begin serving as Interim President and CEO on March 4. On Feb. 2, current President and CEO Anthony Padgett announced his...
