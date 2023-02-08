Schedule released for USFL games at Tom Benson HOF Stadium

**For previous coverage, watch above

CANTON (WJW) –The United States Football League has announced its 2023 season schedule, with the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium serving as the home hub for the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals.

The two teams announced their schedules Tuesday morning. Each team will play five home games in Canton. The Maulers open the season April 23 against the Generals.

Here’s when you can see the Maulers and the Generals in action in Canton:

In 2022, all eight teams were based in Birmingham, Ala.

The USFL season kicks off on April 15. For the full schedule and to buy tickets, head here.

The North Division Playoff Game in late June and USFL Championship Game in July will also be at the stadium.

“The USFL is excited that the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals will practice and play games in Canton during the 2023 regular season,” Daryl Johnston, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, said in a release earlier this month. “The outstanding regional support we received during our first postseason from football fans in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including the great city of Pittsburgh, coupled with our successful partnership with the Hall of Fame Village, led to this moment.”

The USFL, which had its inaugural season last year, is the first major professional spring football league to have a second season in nearly 40 years.

