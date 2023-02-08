ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Conversation erupts on social media after meteor sighting in Arkansas

By Jessica Ranck
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaPRJ_0kfrzFlX00

CENTRAL ARKANSAS – Conversations electrified on social media Tuesday morning after a meteor soared across the sky in central Arkansas.

“My dad actually joked, he said ‘Are you sure it was a meteor and not something from China?’” Conway resident Winston Rogers said.

If you blink, you would have missed it, but luckily, it’s all on camera.

“Oh my goodness, are you kidding me? This is like a once in a lifetime event for me,” Benton resident Todd Anderson said.

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas

Anderson and Rogers were two of the lucky ones who captured video of their own.

Both Astronomy lovers, they now have their own piece of history, a meteor in Central Arkansas.

“That didn’t really even enter my mind. I was just trying to catch a weather event like some lightning,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he had originally positioned one of his home security cameras to the sky in hopes he would catch weather forecasted for later this week.

New photos show U.S. Navy recovering Chinese balloon debris off Myrtle Beach

When posts started rolling in Monday, he said his eyes lit up, just like the night sky.

“To be in that one particular spot that it came through, what are the chances?” Anderson said.

“When these types of things happen, it catches people off guard because it’s not something you see every day,” Rogers said.

The American Meteor Society said it recorded sightings in nine different states.

How to see the 1st meteor shower of 2023

Whether you saw it in person, recorded a video in between the stars, or through the reflection of a window, the bright light had people stopping and starring at the night sky.

“Who knows? I’ll probably never get to see this again,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 16

Lesa Jefferson
3d ago

It's Biblical. Earthquake, snow storms, Floods., Mississippi river dried up. Euphrates River dried up. REPENT GET BAPTIZED THE END IS NEAR

Reply(2)
2
Related
THV11

UPS driver delivers help, kindness to Arkansas woman in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter how many miles traveled or deliveries made, you'll never hear Frederick Stephens complain about what he does. "Meeting people," Stephens said. "Talking [and] interacting with people." Because as cliché as it sounds, if you love what you do you never have to work...
ARKANSAS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
waldronnews.com

How gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Meteor passes through Arkansas skies

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

New amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas introduced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Another push to get recreational marijuana legalized in Arkansas is now at the state Capitol. According to content partner KNWA, State Senator Joshua Bryant introduced an amendment on Feb. 10 because he wants the language to be decided by elected representatives and not “big money, out-of-state interests”.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas families share budget tips amid rising grocery prices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From December 2021 to December 2022, food prices went up 10.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In that same period, overall inflation has gone up nearly 8%. The rise in costs has been hitting families in Arkansas, Oklahoma and across the United States. "It's...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy