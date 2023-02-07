Read full article on original website
Ancient Hercules Statue Discovered While Repairing SewersPrateek DasguptaRome, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Recovery BartowJennifer BonnCartersville, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
3 Braves players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Atlanta Braves players will be better in 2023 while these other two will decline or have a similar season. The Atlanta Braves have more than a division title on their minds in 2023. The 2021 World Series Champions are hoping for a dynasty with some happier endings than their dominance of the division from the 1990s.
This Atlanta Braves trade would replace Marcell Ozuna and then some
The Atlanta Braves left field situation leave much to be desired. Right now, Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario are battling for playing time. But what it another name entered the fray?. Atlanta received some interesting news on Wednesday night, as Ronald Acuña was cleared to play for Venezuela in the...
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s latest drastic decision should scare Braves fans
Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., after a wild offseason, has seemingly had a change of heart about playing in the World Baseball Classic with Venezuela. It seemed like a matter that was settled concerning Ronald Acuña Jr.’s status for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The Atlanta Braves doctors and training staff had indicated to the superstar outfielder, essentially, that it would be best for the status of his surgically repaired knee if he didn’t participate in the upcoming WBC.
MLB news: Braves trade scenarios, Shohei Ohtani rumors and Joe West’s wikipedia
Yes, that’s a very real headline at this point in the 2022-23 offseason. The Braves have some decisions to make, Shohei Ohtani struck a chord and Joe West edited his wikipedia. The Atlanta Braves were struck with some surprising news late Wednesday night, as Ronald Acuña has been cleared...
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Latest Atlanta Braves addition excited to push Marcell Ozuna, outfielders
Atlanta Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar is excited to make a splash at spring training, which he mentioned on social media this week. Kevin Pillar received a spring training invite from Atlanta, a team that could desperately use some outfield help. The Braves took several flyers on unproven players, but perhaps the biggest name of that bunch is Pillar.
Sorry, Atlanta Braves fans: Mike Soroka wants you to call him something else now
Mike Soroka was far too simple. Instead, the Atlanta Braves pitcher wants fans to call him by his full name. Michael Soroka doesn’t roll off the tongue like ‘mike’ does, but we’ll go with it for now. Every now and then, media members are asked to...
Yardbarker
Braves land in Southeast Division in The Athletic’s hypothetical MLB expansion
The MLB is experimenting with a bevy of new rules in the 2023 season, including larger bases and a pitch clock. The league is also implementing new scheduling elements that will result in every club playing each other. However, a monumental change is on the horizon — MLB expansion.
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
Atlanta Braves news: Rival executive has refreshing take on Max Fried arbitration case
As it turns out, maybe Max Fried’s arbitration case isn’t the end of the world for the Atlanta Braves after all. One rival executive thinks the drama is manufactured. When Max Fried lost his arbitration case to the Braves — receiving $13.5 million instead of the $15 million he preferred for 2023 — some fans assumed it was worst-case scenario. While Atlanta had won the battle over Fried’s 2023 salary, they may had angered their ace to the point of no return.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
Yardbarker
Rockets Hoping To Keep Three Veteran Players Following Deadline Deals
The Houston Rockets added four players during the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The Rockets added John Wall and Danny Green in the three-team deal that sent Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers. And in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, Houston acquired Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky for Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando.
Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of trade deadline
The Hawks did not feel any pressure to make moves at Thursday’s trade deadline. But they got in on the action and made d...
Yardbarker
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glove winner this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN added his contract for the 2023 season is worth $6.5 million. The modest contract is in line with the Dodgers' well-known desire to shed payroll this offseason.
Yardbarker
Pistons made baffling moves at deadline
The Pistons sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and received James Wiseman from the Warriors, a 7'1" center who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman is very physically gifted but is woefully inexperienced, playing only 60 games in three seasons with the Warriors. In college, Wiseman only played three games for the University of Memphis after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a loan from future coach Penny Hardaway.
Yardbarker
Hornets and Reggie Jackson Reach Agreement
The Hornets ended the trade deadline with a trade that sent Mason Plumlee to the Clippers for Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second round pick. Reggie Jackson will most likely end up not playing a game for the Hornets, likely because the Hornets are looking to play their younger players.
