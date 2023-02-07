As it turns out, maybe Max Fried’s arbitration case isn’t the end of the world for the Atlanta Braves after all. One rival executive thinks the drama is manufactured. When Max Fried lost his arbitration case to the Braves — receiving $13.5 million instead of the $15 million he preferred for 2023 — some fans assumed it was worst-case scenario. While Atlanta had won the battle over Fried’s 2023 salary, they may had angered their ace to the point of no return.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO