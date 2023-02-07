ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

FanSided

3 Braves players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Atlanta Braves players will be better in 2023 while these other two will decline or have a similar season. The Atlanta Braves have more than a division title on their minds in 2023. The 2021 World Series Champions are hoping for a dynasty with some happier endings than their dominance of the division from the 1990s.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s latest drastic decision should scare Braves fans

Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., after a wild offseason, has seemingly had a change of heart about playing in the World Baseball Classic with Venezuela. It seemed like a matter that was settled concerning Ronald Acuña Jr.’s status for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The Atlanta Braves doctors and training staff had indicated to the superstar outfielder, essentially, that it would be best for the status of his surgically repaired knee if he didn’t participate in the upcoming WBC.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Latest Atlanta Braves addition excited to push Marcell Ozuna, outfielders

Atlanta Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar is excited to make a splash at spring training, which he mentioned on social media this week. Kevin Pillar received a spring training invite from Atlanta, a team that could desperately use some outfield help. The Braves took several flyers on unproven players, but perhaps the biggest name of that bunch is Pillar.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Braves news: Rival executive has refreshing take on Max Fried arbitration case

As it turns out, maybe Max Fried’s arbitration case isn’t the end of the world for the Atlanta Braves after all. One rival executive thinks the drama is manufactured. When Max Fried lost his arbitration case to the Braves — receiving $13.5 million instead of the $15 million he preferred for 2023 — some fans assumed it was worst-case scenario. While Atlanta had won the battle over Fried’s 2023 salary, they may had angered their ace to the point of no return.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Rockets Hoping To Keep Three Veteran Players Following Deadline Deals

The Houston Rockets added four players during the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The Rockets added John Wall and Danny Green in the three-team deal that sent Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers. And in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, Houston acquired Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky for Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glove winner this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN added his contract for the 2023 season is worth $6.5 million. The modest contract is in line with the Dodgers' well-known desire to shed payroll this offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Pistons made baffling moves at deadline

The Pistons sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and received James Wiseman from the Warriors, a 7'1" center who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman is very physically gifted but is woefully inexperienced, playing only 60 games in three seasons with the Warriors. In college, Wiseman only played three games for the University of Memphis after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a loan from future coach Penny Hardaway.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Hornets and Reggie Jackson Reach Agreement

The Hornets ended the trade deadline with a trade that sent Mason Plumlee to the Clippers for Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second round pick. Reggie Jackson will most likely end up not playing a game for the Hornets, likely because the Hornets are looking to play their younger players.

